@readwise/sweetalert2

by sweetalert2
11.2.0-rc.2 (see all)

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

14.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

124

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

SweetAlert2

A beautiful, responsive, customizable, accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement
for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

Installation | Usage | Examples | Recipe gallery | Themes | React | Angular | ❤️ Donate

💰 Get $100 in free credits with DigitalOcean!

Sponsors

For all questions related to sponsorship please contact me via email limon.monte@protonmail.com

Become a sponsorFlowCryptMetal Raised Garden BedPure Essential OilPhone Tracking AppsMy Bitcoin slots
TorcStarkCode RubikHalvin LainaTiago de Oliveira StutzSebaEBC

NSFW Sponsors

Become a NSFW sponsorSex VibratorsViva Awa
Sensual DollsBestRealDollSexDollTechRose Wives
SexDollsOffRealSexDollYour DollAnnie's DollhouseSex Doll Center
VSDollSexAngelbabyThe Adult Toy FinderFresh Materials
Joy Love DollsMy Sex Toy GuideBest Blowjob MachinesSTCDoctorClimax

Support and Donations

Has SweetAlert2 helped you create an amazing application? You can show your support via GitHub Sponsors

Alternative ways for donations (PayPal, cryptocurrencies, etc.) are listed here: https://sweetalert2.github.io/#donations

Hall of Donators 🏆

