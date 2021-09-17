openbase logo
@readme/oas-form

by readmeio
13.4.9 (see all)

Open source components that make up ReadMe's legacy API explorer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

547

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

🚨 With the release of ReadMe's reference guide redesign this repository and codebase has been deprecated.

If you have issues with this legacy API Explorer or our current Reference guides, please email our support team at support@readme.io

api-explorer

Open source components that make up ReadMe's API Explorer.

Build

This repo consists of the following npm modules:

Installation

git clone git@github.com:readmeio/api-explorer.git
cd api-explorer
npm ci

Running the tests

npm test

Usage

To spin up an example server:

npm start

Fetching the latest stylesheet from ReadMe

# Fetch the latest
curl https://docs.readme.com/css/bundle-hub2.css -o example/bundle-hub2.css

