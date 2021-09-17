🚨 With the release of ReadMe's reference guide redesign this repository and codebase has been deprecated.
If you have issues with this legacy API Explorer or our current Reference guides, please email our support team at support@readme.io
Open source components that make up ReadMe's API Explorer.
This repo consists of the following npm modules:
git clone git@github.com:readmeio/api-explorer.git
cd api-explorer
npm ci
npm test
To spin up an example server:
npm start
# Fetch the latest
curl https://docs.readme.com/css/bundle-hub2.css -o example/bundle-hub2.css