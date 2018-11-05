This has moved to Reach UI, but this repo is here for the sake of history I guess.
Declarative version of React.Component.
Because sometimes you want a lifecycle or some state but don't want to create a new component. Also, this stuff is composable as heck.
npm install @reactions/component
# or
yarn add @reactions/component
And then import it:
// using es modules
import Component from "@reactions/component";
// common.js
const Component = require("@reactions/component");
// AMD
// I've forgotten but it should work.
Or use script tags and globals.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@reactions/component"></script>
And then grab it off the global like so:
const Component = ReactionsComponent;
Let's say you want some async data but don't want to make a whole new component just for the lifecycles to get it:
const Component = ReactComponentComponent;
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
<h2>Let's get some gists!</h2>
<Component
initialState={{ gists: null }}
didMount={({ setState }) => {
fetch("https://api.github.com/gists")
.then(res => res.json())
.then(gists => setState({ gists }));
}}
>
{({ state }) =>
state.gists ? (
<ul>
{state.gists.map(gist => (
<li key={gist.id}>{gist.description}</li>
))}
</ul>
) : (
<div>Loading...</div>
)
}
</Component>
</div>,
DOM_NODE
);
Or maybe you need a little bit of state but an entire component seems a bit heavy:
const Component = ReactComponentComponent;
ReactDOM.render(
<Component initialState={{ count: 0 }}>
{({ setState, state }) => (
<div>
<h2>Every app needs a counter!</h2>
<button
onClick={() =>
setState(state => ({ count: state.count - 1 }))
}
>
-
</button>
<span> {state.count} </span>
<button
onClick={() =>
setState(state => ({ count: state.count + 1 }))
}
>
+
</button>
</div>
)}
</Component>,
DOM_NODE
);
You know all of these already:
didMount({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate })
shouldUpdate({ state, props, nextProps, nextState })
didUpdate({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate, prevProps, prevState })
willUnmount({ state, props })
children({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate })
render({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate })
Released under MIT license.
Copyright © 2017-present Ryan Florence