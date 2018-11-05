Reactions Component

This has moved to Reach UI, but this repo is here for the sake of history I guess.

Declarative version of React.Component.

Because sometimes you want a lifecycle or some state but don't want to create a new component. Also, this stuff is composable as heck.

Installation

npm install @reactions/component yarn add @reactions/component

And then import it:

import Component from "@reactions/component" ; const Component = require ( "@reactions/component" );

Or use script tags and globals.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@reactions/component" > </ script >

And then grab it off the global like so:

const Component = ReactionsComponent;

Let's say you want some async data but don't want to make a whole new component just for the lifecycles to get it:

// import Component from '@reactions/component' const Component = ReactComponentComponent; ReactDOM.render( <div> <h2>Let's get some gists!</h2> <Component initialState={{ gists: null }} didMount={({ setState }) => { fetch("https://api.github.com/gists") .then(res => res.json()) .then(gists => setState({ gists })); }} > {({ state }) => state.gists ? ( <ul> {state.gists.map(gist => ( <li key={gist.id}>{gist.description}</li> ))} </ul> ) : ( <div>Loading...</div> ) } </Component> </div>, DOM_NODE );

Or maybe you need a little bit of state but an entire component seems a bit heavy:

// import Component from '@reactions/component' const Component = ReactComponentComponent; ReactDOM.render( <Component initialState={{ count: 0 }}> {({ setState, state }) => ( <div> <h2>Every app needs a counter!</h2> <button onClick={() => setState(state => ({ count: state.count - 1 })) } > - </button> <span> {state.count} </span> <button onClick={() => setState(state => ({ count: state.count + 1 })) } > + </button> </div> )} </Component>, DOM_NODE );

Props

You know all of these already:

didMount({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate })

shouldUpdate({ state, props, nextProps, nextState })

didUpdate({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate, prevProps, prevState })

willUnmount({ state, props })

children({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate })

render({ state, setState, props, forceUpdate })

Legal

Released under MIT license.

Copyright © 2017-present Ryan Florence