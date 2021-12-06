@reactioncommerce/file-collections-sa-base

Reaction FileCollections is a set of NPM packages that provide the ability to support file uploads, storage, and downloads in Node and Meteor apps, and in browser JavaScript. It is based on the no-longer-supported Meteor-CollectionFS project patterns, but greatly simplified and modernized.
Your app should depend on the
@reactioncommerce/file-collections package:
npm i --save @reactioncommerce/file-collections
And then depend on a storage adapter package. Currently there is only GridFS:
npm i --save @reactioncommerce/file-collections-sa-gridfs
The overall steps are:
FileRecord.fromUrl.
What follows is more detail for each of these steps. Check out server/main.js in the example Meteor app to see it all put together.
A store is where files are ultimately saved and retrieved from. In a simple scenario, you might have one store per FileCollection. Often, though, you need to process files and store multiple related copies. In this case, each copy goes into its own store, and the FileCollection record (the FileRecord) ties them all together. For example, you might transform all image uploads and save them to four different stores: large, med, small, thumbnail.
A store is created by making a new instance of a storage adapter class. For example,
new GrisFSStore({ name: "primary" }) creates a new store backed by MongoDB GridFS and named "primary".
You can mix and match storage adapters within the set of stores that you attach to a FileCollection. For example, you could store each file duplicated in GridFS and an S3 bucket. Or you could store image thumbnails in GridFS but store the full original image in an S3 bucket.
Each storage adapter package has its own constructor options unique to that package, but a few options are common to all storage adapters:
name: REQUIRED. Any name you want to use to identify the store. Keep in mind this appears in the URL for downloads from that store.
fileKeyMaker: OPTIONAL. You should rarely need to use this. Provide a function that takes a FileRecord instance and returns an identifying key for saving a new copy of a file. This will override the storage adapter's default key-creation logic.
transformWrite: OPTIONAL. This is where you can transform a file stream before saving. You will receive the FileRecord instance as the only argument, and you must return a ReadWrite stream that performs a transformation. Can optionally return a Promise.
transformRead: OPTIONAL. This is where you can transform a file stream being read out of the store. You will receive the FileRecord instance as the only argument, and you must return a ReadWrite stream that performs a transformation. Can optionally return a Promise.
In addition to the common options,
GridFSStore requires that you pass in two dependencies:
db, your MongoDB client, and
mongodb, which is the default export from the mongodb NPM package.
Here is an example GridFS store that resizes an uploaded image if it's above a certain size, and converts it to JPEG format if it isn't already JPEG. It uses the sharp NPM package for transformation.
import GridFSStore from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections-sa-gridfs";
import mongodb from "mongodb";
import sharp from "sharp";
const db = getDBSomehow(); // get your mongodb client from where you have it
// Or, if in a Meteor app, get db and mongodb this way:
const mongodb = MongoInternals.NpmModules.mongodb.module;
const { db } = MongoInternals.defaultRemoteCollectionDriver().mongo;
const imagesStore = new GridFSStore({
chunkSize: 1 * 1024 * 1024, // You don't have to customize this, but you can
db,
mongodb,
name: "images",
transformWrite(fileRecord) {
// Need to update the content type and extension of the file info, too.
// The new size gets set correctly automatically.
fileRecord.type("image/jpeg", { store: "images" });
fileRecord.extension("jpg", { store: "images" });
// Resize keeping aspect ratio so that largest side is max 1600px, and convert to JPEG if necessary
return sharp().resize(1600, 1600).max().toFormat("jpg");
}
}),
A
TempFileStore instance defines where multi-part browser uploads will be stored temporarily while the upload is in progress. You can create multiple, but usually one is enough even if you have multiple FileCollections and/or multiple stores.
Example:
import { TempFileStore } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
const tempStore = new TempFileStore({
// Optional. 20MB is the default
maxFileSize: 1024 * 1024 * 2,
// Optional. "uploads" is default. This is the OS file path relative to the
// Node app's directory. It will be created if possible. Files are only stored
// here temporarily during uploading from a browser.
osFilePath: "my_upload_folder",
// Required. Without this, all requests will receive Forbidden response.
// Simply returning `true` will allow anyone to upload anything.
// This is an example of checking the file type, which is available to you in
// a req.uploadMetadata object (as is size). You could also examine the request
// headers for an authorization token.
shouldAllowRequest(req) {
const { type } = req.uploadMetadata;
if (typeof type !== "string" || !type.startsWith("image/")) {
console.info(`shouldAllowRequest received request to upload file of type "${type}" and denied it`); // eslint-disable-line no-console
return false;
}
return true;
}
});
Then define a route for it using Express/Connect. In a Meteor app:
import { WebApp } from "meteor/webapp";
WebApp.connectHandlers.use("/uploads", tempStore.connectHandler);
Uploads are handled by the tus library.
A FileCollection is where original files are tracked and mapped to their copies that exist in one or more stores. Most
FileCollection methods accept and/or return
FileRecord instances. A
FileRecord is one document within a
FileCollection, representing one original file, but potentially multiple copies of it in your linked stores.
The
FileCollection class itself is generic and must be subclassed to define where the file document is actually stored. There are currently two included subclasses:
MeteorFileCollection and
MongoFileCollection.
A
MongoFileCollection is a FileCollection that stores the documents in MongoDB.
Here's an example:
import { MongoClient } from "mongodb";
import { MongoFileCollection } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
import getRandomId from "./getRandomId";
const { DATABASE_NAME, DATABASE_URL } = process.env;
MongoClient.connect(DATABASE_URL, (error, client) => {
if (error) throw error;
console.info("Connected to MongoDB");
db = client.db(DATABASE_NAME);
const Images = new MongoFileCollection("Images", {
// Just a normal Mongo `Collection` instance. Name it however you like.
collection: db.collection("ImagesFileCollection"),
// add more security here if the files should not be public
allowGet: () => true,
makeNewStringID: () => getRandomId(),
// See previous sections in the documentation for the definitions of imagesStore and tempStore
stores: [imagesStore],
tempStore
});
// Do something with Images
});
A
MeteorFileCollection is a FileCollection that stores the documents in MongoDB using Meteor's
Mongo.Collection API. While you could just use
MongoFileCollection in a Meteor app,
MeteorFileCollection will set up DDP methods and security automatically, and exports a client API that uses them. This means you can insert, update, and remove file records from browser code. You will also get the built-in Tracker reactivity when you
find in browser code.
Here's an example:
import { Meteor } from "meteor/meteor";
import { Mongo } from "meteor/mongo";
import { check } from "meteor/check";
import { MeteorFileCollection } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
const Images = new MeteorFileCollection("Images", {
// Optional, but you should pass it in if you use the audit-argument-checks Meteor package
check,
// Just a normal Meteor `Mongo.Collection` instance. Name it however you like.
collection: new Mongo.Collection("ImagesFileCollection"),
// Usually you'll pass `Meteor` as the `DDP` option, but you could also
// pass a different DDP connection. Methods will be set up on this connection
// for browser instances of MeteorFileCollection to call.
DDP: Meteor,
// add more security depending on who should be able to manipulate the file records
allowInsert: () => true,
allowUpdate: () => true,
allowRemove: () => true,
// add more security here if the files should not be public
allowGet: () => true,
// See previous sections in the documentation for the definitions of imagesStore and tempStore
stores: [imagesStore],
tempStore
});
This is straightforward. Pass in an array of all FileCollection instances that should be served by a single endpoint. You can optionally pass headers to set on all responses.
import { FileDownloadManager } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
const downloadManager = new FileDownloadManager({
collections: [Images],
headers: {
get: {
"Cache-Control": "public, max-age=31536000"
}
}
});
Then define a route for it using Express/Connect. In a Meteor app:
import { WebApp } from "meteor/webapp";
WebApp.connectHandlers.use("/files", downloadManager.connectHandler);
This means that all files in the Images file collection will have URLs that begin with
/files. The full URL will be
/files/:collectionName/:fileId/:storeName/:filename.
A
TempFileStoreWorker instance observes one or more MongoFileCollections and triggers final storage after an upload from a browser is complete and all the chunks have been assembled into a single file in the temp store.
All provided FileCollections should be
MongoFileCollections and need to use MongoDB version 3.6 or higher because Change Streams are used to watch for new files. Passing
MeteorFileCollections is also supported for backward compatibility.
Example:
import { TempFileStoreWorker } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
const worker = new TempFileStoreWorker({ fileCollections: [Images] });
worker.start();
Keep in mind that a worker can run in a separate service from your main app, and you may wish to do it this way for scalability. However, there is not yet support for running multiple workers. (They will all try to work the same file record.) This could be solved easily enough if you are interested in submitting a pull request to add record locking.
Also, a
TempFileStoreWorker must be running on the same machine (or container) where the related TempFileStore is running.
A
RemoteUrlWorker instance observes one or more MongoFileCollections and triggers final storage streaming from a remote URL, after you've inserted a FileRecord that you created using
FileRecord.fromUrl. You'll need to pass in a reference to a
fetch implementation.
All provided FileCollections should be
MongoFileCollections and need to use MongoDB version 3.6 or higher because Change Streams are used to watch for new files. Passing
MeteorFileCollections is also supported for backward compatibility.
Example:
import fetch from "node-fetch";
import { RemoteUrlWorker } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
const worker = new RemoteUrlWorker({ fetch, fileCollections: [Images] });
worker.start();
Keep in mind that a worker can run in a separate service from your main app, and you may wish to do it this way for scalability. However, there is not yet support for running multiple workers. (They will all try to work the same file record.) This could be solved easily enough if you are interested in submitting a pull request to add record locking.
TempFileStoreWorker and
RemoteUrlWorker both use a very simple internal queue for working files that need to be transformed and saved. If you need a queue that performs better at scale, you can provide your own by passing in an
onNewFileRecord function to either constructor. This function will be called for each file that needs to be saved, rather than using the internal queue. You can then add the file record to your queue and later the queue worker can call
worker.addDocumentByCollectionName(doc, collectionName) to continue the process of transforming and saving the file.
const tempStoreWorker = new TempFileStoreWorker({
fileCollections: [Images],
onNewFileRecord(doc, collection) {
const { name } = collection;
/**
* addToSaveFileQueue is an example function that would differ
* depending on what job queue you use.
*/
addToSaveFileQueue({ doc, name, type: "temp" });
}
});
const remoteUrlWorker = new RemoteUrlWorker({
fetch,
fileCollections: [Images],
onNewFileRecord(doc, collection) {
const { name } = collection;
/**
* addToSaveFileQueue is an example function that would differ
* depending on what job queue you use.
*/
addToSaveFileQueue({ doc, name, type: "remote" });
}
});
/**
* This function would be registered somehow as a queue worker, depending on
* what job queue you use.
*/
function saveFileQueueWorker(jobData, done) {
const { doc, name, type } = jobData;
if (type === "temp") {
tempStoreWorker.addDocumentByCollectionName(doc, name).then(done).catch(done);
} else {
remoteUrlWorker.addDocumentByCollectionName(doc, name).then(done).catch(done);
}
}
There is much less setup necessary in browser code. First define the same FileCollection that you defined in server code:
import { Meteor } from "meteor/meteor";
import { Mongo } from "meteor/mongo";
import { MeteorFileCollection } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
const Images = new MeteorFileCollection("Images", {
// The backing Meteor Mongo collection, which you must make sure is published to clients as necessary
collection: new Mongo.Collection("ImagesFileCollection"),
// Usually you'll pass `Meteor` as the `DDP` option, but you could also
// pass a different DDP connection. Methods will be called on this connection
// if you perform inserts, updates, or removes in browser code
DDP: Meteor
});
Then set the default upload and download URLs:
import { FileRecord } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
// These need to be set in only one client-side file
FileRecord.absoluteUrlPrefix = "https://my.app.com";
FileRecord.downloadEndpointPrefix = "/files";
FileRecord.uploadEndpoint = "/uploads";
These must match the Express/Connect routes you defined on the server. Set these just once, early in your browser code, before you call
fileRecord.upload() or
fileRecord.url() anywhere.
All the setup is done. Time for the easy part. Let the user pick a file, upload it, and then save the file record.
function uploadAndInsertBrowserFile(file) {
// Convert it to a FileRecord
const fileRecord = FileRecord.fromFile(file);
// Listen for upload progress events if desired
fileRecord.on("uploadProgress", (info) => {
console.info(info);
});
// Do the upload. chunkSize is optional and defaults to 5MB
fileRecord.upload({ chunkSize: 1024 * 1024 })
.then((id) => {
console.log(`Temp ID is ${id}`);
// We insert only AFTER the server has confirmed that all chunks were uploaded
return Images.insert(fileRecord);
})
.then(() => {
console.log("FileRecord saved to database");
})
.catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
}
// Example event handler for a type=file HTML input
function handler(event) {
const [file] = event.target.files;
uploadAndInsertBrowserFile(file);
}
Uploading from Node should also work (for example a Blob), but this hasn't been tested. There is a
FileRecord.fromBlob static method.
Either in a browser or in Node code, you can also store and insert a file record from a remote URL.
Make sure you have a file worker set up somewhere to do the actual download, transformation, and storage.
import fetch from "node-fetch";
import { FileRecord } from "@reactioncommerce/file-collections";
import Images from "./Images"; // wherever you defined your FileCollection
async function insertRemoteFile(url) {
const fileRecord = await FileRecord.fromUrl(url, { fetch });
return Images.insert(fileRecord);
}
Each storage adapter should be its own NPM package. If you create one, you can submit a pull request to add it in the
packages folder of this repo, or you can store it in your own repo and publish it yourself.
To make a storage adapter package:
@reactioncommerce/file-collections-sa-base package.
StorageAdapter from that package.
super:
fileKeyMaker,
name,
transformRead,
transformWrite
_fileKeyMaker,
_getReadStream,
_getWriteStream,
_removeFile
this.typeName to a string that identifies your type of storage adapter. This will be the
storageAdapter property on each copy in a FileRecord, which is currently just informational.
Refer to the
GridFSStore class definition as a model.
When dealing with streams, trying to debug with
inspect and breakpoints isn't always possible. All of the file-collections packages log plenty of information for debugging in the
reaction-file-collections namespace. Run your Node or Meteor app with
DEBUG=reaction-file-collections or
DEBUG=reaction* to see it.
This NPM package is published automatically on every push to the
master branch. Be sure to use proper Git commit messages so that the version will be bumped properly and release notes can be automatically generated.
[skip release] in your commit message.
Install Meteor, and then run the following commands:
npm install
npm run bootstrap
cd example-apps/meteor-blaze-app
npm install
npm start
npm run bootstrap in project root.
npm install
npm run bootstrap
npm test
Lerna is used to publish these packages and will determine appropriate version bumps automatically. To do these steps, you must have permission to push to this GitHub repo AND permission to publish all the NPM packages.
In the repo root directory, with
master branch checked out:
npx lerna publish --conventional-commits
Confirm the proposed package publications. Enter Y.
If you have 2FA set up for your NPM account (you should), enter the OTP (one-time password) when prompted.
Verify on https://www.npmjs.com/package/@reactioncommerce that new versions of changed packages were published. You should also see a release/tag pushed to GitHub here.