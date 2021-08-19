This is a single project with a package of React components for the Example Storefront:
@reactioncommerce/components: See the package.json in
/package folder.
We use the React Styleguidist package to run and build the documentation website, and running the style guide locally doubles as an interactive playground for developing and testing the components.
