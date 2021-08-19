openbase logo
@reactioncommerce/components

by reactioncommerce
0.69.1

Example Storefront Component Library: A set of React components for the Example Storefront

300

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Reaction Storefront Component Library

npm (scoped) CircleCI

This is a single project with a package of React components for the Example Storefront:

We use the React Styleguidist package to run and build the documentation website, and running the style guide locally doubles as an interactive playground for developing and testing the components.

Use the React components in your storefront

Refer to the Reaction Storefront Component Library docs

Contribute to this project

Refer to the contributor docs

License

Copyright 2019 Reaction Commerce

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

