Your One-Stop solution for a full-stack app with ES6/ES2015 React.js featuring universal Redux, Redux Thunk, React Router, Hot reloading, Emotion, Express 4.x, and multiple ORMs. 🚀

Formerly known as choonkending/react-webpack-node

isomorphic universal Rendering

Redux Predictive state containers.

Redux Thunk for asynchronous action dispatch.

Server-side rendering with React Router 5.x. Having server-side rendering allows you to pre-render the initial state of your components when a user (or search engine crawler) requests a page.

Integrating Redux with React Router with Connected React Router

Asynchronous Data Fetching on server-side rendering(SSR)

Server side authentication + Redirecting for components

Hot reloading using hot-loader/react-dom

Time travel using Redux-Devtools Chrome Extension

Webpack 5 for both development and production bundles. It's (in my opinion) the best bundler for JS, CSS, LESS, images, and lots more!

emotion allows for CSS-in-JS. Say goodbye to conflicts (most of them) and global scope

Unit Testing with jsdom, mocha, sinon & enzyme Reducers Components (Enzyme) Synchronous and Asynchronous Actions

Express 4.x server with a ton of middleware

Mongoose for MongoDB

Sequelize for Postgres or MySQL

Procfile to enable deployment to Heroku & Docs on Salt configurations + Deployment for Digital Ocean

Motivation

The motivation is simple: best practices and a wonderful development experience. Our ultimate goal is to provide a boilerplate for building non-trivial applications that are secure, performant and free of bugs. Believing a mixture of React.js, Webpack and Node was the best way to accomplish this, we created react-webpack-node.

reactGo also works great as a learning tool for anyone interested in learning how to implement a large React application, or those who want a modern setup ASAP.

We've had extensive community additions to this boilerplate over time as practices have evolved, and are always interested in hearing new ideas or contributions.

Why Redux

We're really big fans of this implementation of flux for state management. The main principles of having:

a single store

state being read-only (you have to express an intent to mutate being creating actions)

mutations written as pure functions

make it very fun and easy to write predictable code! There's a ton of reasons why, but you should head to the Redux docs to dive in!

Or if you are more of a visual learner watch the free egghead video series narrated by the creator of redux:

Data Flow

A simplistic representation of data flow from server to client is:

Express app.use () receives a request -> Calls a pre-built webpack file for the server -> Runs matching of routes in react-router for server( with react-router-config) -> Makes async data fetching request -> Renders Route component to string -> Construct HTML file ( with Meta , Link tags using helmet) -> Browser receives html file with initial state -> Client side React . JS kicks in and initializes with given state -> Continues where it left off -> Everyone is happy :)

More TBD

Instructions

Database

We currently support MongoDB, MySQL and Postgres, as well as the ability to not use any database. Learn about how to configure your app.

Development

You have to install ReactGo CLI to set up development environment.

npm i -g @reactgo/cli cd /somewhere/you/want/to/ clone reactgo

The next process is outlined here.

Building the application

npm run build npm run build:dev

Running the application

npm run dev npm start

Unit Tests

Testing with:

mocha as the test framework We find all the files we need that have a -test.js suffix in the /app directory.

as the test framework jsdom as my test environment

npm test npm test :watch

We have unit tests for async (redux) actions, reducers, and stateless components with enzyme.

Deployment

Currently we support Heroku and Digital Ocean and AWS

How to Contribute:

Best way to keep up to date is check the issues. I really welcome improvements for all aspects of an app.

Any suggestions/improvements/bugs can be in the form of Pull Requests, or creating an issue. Coding guidelines:

If you wanna change codes and make some PR, you have to follow following steps.

npm i -g reactgo -d

Easter Eggs 🥚

This boilerplate has gone through an evolution

React .js -> Facebook Flux -> Alt -> Redux (thunk -> saga -> toolkit) -> MobX ( in mobx branch)

License

MIT