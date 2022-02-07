openbase logo
Readme

React95 Logo

React95

React95 is a component library inspired on the Windows 95 UI design.

Packages

@react95/core@react95/icons@react95/clippy
React95 components simple exampleReact95 icons simple exampleReact95 clippy agent
@react95/design@react95/gatsby-theme
React95 Design KitReact95 Gatsby theme

Roadmap

You can see what we have in mind to put on React95 at our projects page.

Development

If you'd like to help us out with the project, we welcome contributions of all types! Check out our CONTRIBUTING.md for more details on how you can help make React95 amazing!

Awesome projects

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

