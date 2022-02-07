React95 is a component library inspired on the Windows 95 UI design.
|@react95/core
|@react95/icons
|@react95/clippy
|@react95/design
|@react95/gatsby-theme
You can see what we have in mind to put on React95 at our projects page.
If you'd like to help us out with the project, we welcome contributions of all types! Check out our CONTRIBUTING.md for more details on how you can help make React95 amazing!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Allysson dos Santos
📖 💻 🤔 👀
|
Gabriel Daltoso
📖 💻 🤔 👀
|
Genny McDonagh
💻
|
André Loureiro
💻
|
Luiz Fernando da Silva Cieslak
📖 🤔
|
Luke Horvat
📖
|
Blood Boy
💻
|
Victor
💻
|
Thomaz Capra
💻 ⚠️
|
Junior Campos
💻
|
Anton Gunnarsson
💻
|
Mike
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
|
Daniel Rosenwasser
🐛 📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Daniel Silva
⚠️
|
Kaio Felipe Silva
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Lorenzo Pieri
📖 💬
|
Insaf
📖
|
Theophilus Omoregbee
💻 🐛
|
Mitja Belak
🐛 💻
|
janneilkka
🎨 🤔
|
Tomas Nasjleti
📖
|
mctang719
🐛
|
Johannes Merz
🐛
|
Andrea Saez
🐛
|
Kirk Holloway
💻 📖 🤔
|
Simon Jentsch
🚇
|
Simon Males
🚇
|
Katie Embrey-Farquhar
💻 🐛
|
Marcos Ricardo
📖
|
Breno Felipe de Bairros
💻 🤔 💬 📖
|
Matheus Martins
💻 🤔 💵 🔍
|
Minseok Kim
📖
|
Ricardo Costa
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!