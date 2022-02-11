React components and hooks for creating VR/AR applications with @react-three/fiber
npm install @react-three/xr
These demos are real, you can click them! They contain the full code, too.
Add
VRCanvas or
ARCanvas component (or replace your existing react-three-fiber
Canvas component)
import { VRCanvas } from '@react-three/xr'
function App() {
return (
<VRCanvas>
{/* All your regular react-three-fiber elements go here */}
</VRCanvas>
To get started with default controller models add
DefaultXRControllers component. It will fetch appropriate input profile models. You can learn more here.
import { VRCanvas, DefaultXRControllers } from '@react-three/xr'
<VRCanvas>
<DefaultXRControllers />
You can access controllers' state (position, orientation, etc.) by using
useXR() hook
const { controllers } = useXR()
To interact with objects using controllers you can use
<Interactive> component or
useInteraction hook. They allow adding handlers to your objects. All interactions are use rays that are shot from the controllers.
<Interactive>
Use this component to wrap your objects and pass handlers as props. Supports select, hover, blur and squeeze events.
const [isHovered, setIsHovered] = useState(false)
return (
<Interactive onSelect={() => console.log('clicked!')} onHover={() => setIsHovered(true)} onBlur={() => setIsHovered(false)}>
<Box />
</Interactive>
)
<RayGrab>
Wrap any object with a
RayGrab component to make it grabbable
<RayGrab>
<Box />
</RayGrab>
useInteraction
Attach handler to an existing object in a scene
const ref = useResource()
useInteraction(ref, 'onSelect', () => console.log('selected!'))
return <Box ref={ref} />
To handle controller events that are not bound to any object in the scene you can use
useXREvent() hook.
Every controller emits following events: select, selectstart, selectend, squeeze, squeezestart, squeezeend.
useXREvent('squeeze', (e) => console.log('squeeze event has been triggered'))
it supports optional third parameter with options
useXREvent('squeeze', () => console.log('Left controller squeeze'), { handedness: 'left' })
Extended react-three-fiber Canvas that includes:
For VR apps use
VRCanvas and for AR apps use
ARCanvas
import { VRCanvas } from '@react-three/xr'
<VRCanvas>
{/* All your regular react-three-fiber elements go here */}
useXR
Hook that can only be used by components inside
XRCanvas component.
const { controllers, player, isPresenting } = useXR()
Controllers is an array of
XRController objects
interface XRController {
grip: Group
controller: Group
inputSource: XRInputSource
// ...
// more in XRController.ts
}
grip and
controller are ThreeJS groups that have the position and orientation of xr controllers.
grip has an orientation that should be used to render virtual objects such that they appear to be held in the user’s hand and
controller has an orientation of the preferred pointing ray.
inputSource is the WebXR input source (MDN). Note that it will not be available before controller is connected.
useXRFrame
Accepts a callback which will be invoked in the animation loop of an active XR session. (MDN)
useXRFrame((time, xrFrame) => {
// do something on each frame of an active XR session
})
useController
Use this hook to get an instance of the controller
const leftController = useController('left')
Use this hook to perform a hit test for an AR environment
To enable hit testing in your AR app add
sessionInit prop to
ARCanvas like this
<ARCanvas sessionInit={{ requiredFeatures: ['hit-test'] }}>
And then in your component handle hit with
useHitTest hook
useHitTest((hitMatrix, hit) => {
// use hitMatrix to position any object on the real life surface
})
<Hands>
Add hands model for hand-tracking. Works out of the box on Oculus Browser v13, and can be enabled on versions as low as v10.2 with #webxr-hands experimental flag enabled.
<VRCanvas>
<Hands />
While a default model is provided, you might want to use a different model that fit your design. It can work with any glTF model as long as they're ready for WebXR handtracking. If you don't specify a model for one hand it'll use the default one.
<Hands modelLeft={'/model_left.gltf'} modelRight={'/model_right.glb'} />
player group contains camera and controllers that you can use to move player around
const { player } = useXR()
useEffect(() => {
player.position.x += 5
}, [])
Used this amazing extension to react-three in several AR projects and it's surprisingly very easy to create AR apps using it to the point that it feels like I'm writing normal React code without anything out of the ordinary going on.