openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-three/test-renderer

by pmndrs
7.0.22 (see all)

🇨🇭 A React renderer for Three.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

584

GitHub Stars

16.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

147

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Three Test Renderer ⚛️🔼🧪

Version Downloads Twitter Twitter Discord

@react-three/test-renderer is a React testing renderer for threejs in node.

yarn add @react-three/fiber three
yarn add -D @react-three/test-renderer

The problem

You've written a complex and amazing webgl experience using @react-three/fiber and you want to test it to make sure it works even after you add even more features.

You go to use react-dom but hang on, THREE elements aren't in the DOM! You decide to use @react-three/test-renderer you can see the container & the canvas but you can't see the tree for the scene!? That's because @react-three/fiber renders to a different react root with it's own reconciler.

The solution

You use @react-three/test-renderer ⚛️-🔼-🧪, an experimental React renderer using @react-three/fiber under the hood to expose the scene graph wrapped in a test instance providing helpful utilities to test with.

Essentially, this package makes it easy to grab a snapshot of the Scene Graph rendered by three without the need for webgl & browser.

Usage

RTTR is testing library agnostic, so we hope that it works with libraries such as jest, jasmine etc.

import ReactThreeTestRenderer from '@react-three/test-renderer'

const renderer = await ReactThreeTestRenderer.create(
  <mesh>
    <boxBufferGeometry args={[2, 2]} />
    <meshStandardMaterial
      args={[
        {
          color: 0x0000ff,
        },
      ]}
    />
  </mesh>,
)

// assertions using the TestInstance & Scene Graph
console.log(renderer.toGraph())

API

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial