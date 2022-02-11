@react-three/test-renderer is a React testing renderer for threejs in node.
yarn add @react-three/fiber three
yarn add -D @react-three/test-renderer
You've written a complex and amazing webgl experience using
@react-three/fiber and you want to test it to make sure it works even after you add even more features.
You go to use
react-dom but hang on,
THREE elements aren't in the DOM! You decide to use
@react-three/test-renderer you can see the container & the canvas but you can't see the tree for the scene!? That's because
@react-three/fiber renders to a different react root with it's own reconciler.
You use
@react-three/test-renderer ⚛️-🔼-🧪, an experimental React renderer using
@react-three/fiber under the hood to expose the scene graph wrapped in a test instance providing helpful utilities to test with.
Essentially, this package makes it easy to grab a snapshot of the Scene Graph rendered by
three without the need for webgl & browser.
RTTR is testing library agnostic, so we hope that it works with libraries such as
jest,
jasmine etc.
import ReactThreeTestRenderer from '@react-three/test-renderer'
const renderer = await ReactThreeTestRenderer.create(
<mesh>
<boxBufferGeometry args={[2, 2]} />
<meshStandardMaterial
args={[
{
color: 0x0000ff,
},
]}
/>
</mesh>,
)
// assertions using the TestInstance & Scene Graph
console.log(renderer.toGraph())