A growing collection of useful helpers and fully functional, ready-made abstractions for react-three-fiber. If you make a component that is generic enough to be useful to others, think about making it available here through a PR!

npm install @react-three/drei

👉 this package is using the stand-alone three-stdlib instead of three/examples/jsm . 👈

Basic usage:

import { PerspectiveCamera, PositionalAudio, ... } from '@react-three/drei'

import { PerspectiveCamera, PositionalAudio, ... } from '@react-three/drei/native'

The native route of the library does not export Html or Loader . The default export of the library is web which does export Html and Loader .

Cameras

PerspectiveCamera

A responsive THREE.PerspectiveCamera that can set itself as the default.

<PerspectiveCamera makeDefault {...props} /> < mesh />

You can also give it children, which will now occupy the same position as the camera and follow along as it moves.

<PerspectiveCamera makeDefault {...props}> < mesh /> </ PerspectiveCamera >

You can also drive it manually, it won't be responsive and you have to calculate aspect ration yourself.

<PerspectiveCamera manual aspect={...} onUpdate={(c) => c.updateProjectionMatrix()}>

OrthographicCamera

A responsive THREE.OrthographicCamera that can set itself as the default.

<OrthographicCamera makeDefault {...props}> < mesh /> </ OrthographicCamera >

CubeCamera

A THREE.CubeCamera that returns its texture as a render-prop. It makes children invisible while rendering to the internal buffer so that they are not included in the reflection.

Using the frames prop you can control if this camera renders indefinitively or statically (a given number of times). If you have two static objects in the scene, make it frames={2} for instance, so that both objects get to "see" one another in the reflections, which takes multiple renders. If you have moving objects, unset the prop and use a smaller resolution instead.

<CubeCamera resolution={ 256 } frames={ Infinity } fog={customFog} near={ 1 } far={ 1000 }> {(texture) => ( < mesh > < sphereGeometry /> < meshStandardMaterial envMap = {texture} /> </ mesh > )} </ CubeCamera >

Controls

If available controls have damping enabled by default, they manage their own updates, remove themselves on unmount, are compatible with the invalidateFrameloop canvas-flag. They inherit all props from their underlying THREE controls.

Some controls allow you to set makeDefault , similar to, for instance, PerspectiveCamera. This will set react-three-fiber's controls field in the root store. This can make it easier in situations where you want controls to be known and other parts of the app could respond to it. Some drei controls already take it into account, like CameraShake, Gizmo and TransformControls.

Drei currently exports OrbitControls , MapControls , TrackballControls, ArcballControls, FlyControls, DeviceOrientationControls, PointerLockControls , FirstPersonControls

All controls react to the default camera. If you have a <PerspectiveCamera makeDefault /> in your scene, they will control it. If you need to inject an imperative camera or one that isn't the default, use the camera prop: <OrbitControls camera={MyCamera} /> .

PointerLockControls additionally supports a selector prop, which enables the binding of click event handlers for control activation to other elements than document (e.g. a 'Click here to play' button). All elements matching the selector prop will activate the controls.

TransformControls

An abstraction around THREE.TransformControls.

You can wrap objects which then receive a transform gizmo.

<TransformControls mode= "translate" > < mesh /> </ TransformControls >

You could also reference the object which might make it easier to exchange the target. Now the object does not have to be part of the same sub-graph. References can be plain objects or React.MutableRefObjects.

<TransformControls object={mesh} mode= "translate" > < mesh ref = {mesh} />

If you are using other controls (Orbit, Trackball, etc), you will notice how they interfere, dragging one will affect the other. Default-controls will temporarily be disabled automatically when the user is pulling on the transform gizmo.

<TransformControls mode= "translate" /> < OrbitControls makeDefault />

ScrollControls

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

Scroll controls create a HTML scroll container in front of the canvas. Everything you drop into the <Scroll> component will be affected.

You can listen and react to scroll with the useScroll hook which gives you useful data like the current scroll offset , delta and functions for range finding: range , curve and visible . The latter functions are especially useful if you want to react to the scroll offset, for instance if you wanted to fade things in and out if they are in or out of view.

<ScrollControls pages={ 3 } distance={ 1 } damping={ 4 } horizontal={ false } infinite={ false } > { } <Scroll> <Foo position={[0, 0, 0]} /> <Foo position={[0, viewport.height, 0]} /> <Foo position={[0, viewport.height * 1, 0]} /> </Scroll> <Scroll html> <h1>html in here (optional)</h1> <h1 style={{ top: '100vh' }}>second page</h1> <h1 style={{ top: '200vh' }}>third page</h1> </Scroll> </ScrollControls> function Foo(props) { const ref = useRef() const data = useScroll() useFrame(() => { // data.offset = current scroll position, between 0 and 1, dampened // data.delta = current delta, between 0 and 1, dampened // Will be 0 when the scrollbar is at the starting position, // then increase to 1 until 1 / 3 of the scroll distance is reached const a = data.range(0, 1 / 3) // Will start increasing when 1 / 3 of the scroll distance is reached, // and reach 1 when it reaches 2 / 3rds. const b = data.range(1 / 3, 1 / 3) // Same as above but with a margin of 0.1 on both ends const c = data.range(1 / 3, 1 / 3, 0.1) // Will move between 0-1-0 for the selected range const d = data.curve(1 / 3, 1 / 3) // Same as above, but with a margin of 0.1 on both ends const d = data.curve(1 / 3, 1 / 3, 0.1) // Returns true if the offset is in range and false if it isn't const e = data.visible(2 / 3, 1 / 3) // The visible function can also receive a margin const f = data.visible(2 / 3, 1 / 3, 0.1) }) return <mesh ref={ref} {...props} />

PresentationControls

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

Semi-OrbitControls with spring-physics, polar zoom and snap-back, for presentational purposes. These controls do not turn the camera but will spin their contents. They will not suddenly come to rest when they reach limits like OrbitControls do, but rather smoothly anticipate stopping position.

<PresentationControls global={ false } cursor={ true } snap={ false } speed={ 1 } zoom={ 1 } rotation={[ 0 , 0 , 0 ]} polar={[ 0 , Math .PI / 2 ]} azimuth={[- Infinity , Infinity ]} config = { mass : 1 , tension : 170 , friction : 26 } > < mesh /> </ PresentationControls >

Shapes

Buffer-geometry short-cuts for Plane, Box, Sphere, Circle, Cone, Cylinder, Tube, Torus, TorusKnot, Ring, Tetrahedron, Polyhedron, Icosahedron, Octahedron, Dodecahedron, Extrude, Lathe.

<Plane args={[ 2 , 2 ]} /> < Sphere > < meshBasicMaterial attach = "material" color = "hotpink" /> </ Sphere >

RoundedBox

A box buffer geometry with rounded corners, done with extrusion.

<RoundedBox args={[ 1 , 1 , 1 ]} radius={ 0.05 } smoothness={ 4 } {...meshProps}> < meshPhongMaterial attach = "material" color = "#f3f3f3" wireframe /> </ RoundedBox >

ScreenQuad

<ScreenQuad> < myMaterial /> </ ScreenQuad >

A triangle that fills the screen, ideal for full-screen fragment shader work (raymarching, postprocessing). 👉 Why a triangle? 👉 Use as a post processing mesh

Abstractions

Image

A shader-based image component with auto-cover (similar to css/background: cover).

function Foo ( ) { const ref = useRef() useFrame( () => { ref.current.material.zoom = ... ref.current.material.grayscale = ... ref.current.material.color.set(...) }) return < Image ref = {ref} url = "/file.jpg" />

Text

Hi-quality text rendering w/ signed distance fields (SDF) and antialiasing, using troika-3d-text. All of troikas props are valid!

<Text color= "black" anchorX= "center" anchorY= "middle" > hello world! </ Text >

Line

Renders a THREE.Line2.

<Line points={[[ 0 , 0 , 0 ], ...]} color= "black" lineWidth={ 1 } dashed={ false } vertexColors={[[ 0 , 0 , 0 ], ...]} {...lineProps} {...materialProps} />

QuadraticBezierLine

Renders a THREE.Line2 using THREE.QuadraticBezierCurve3 for interpolation.

<QuadraticBezierLine start={[ 0 , 0 , 0 ]} end={[ 10 , 0 , 10 ]} mid={[ 5 , 0 , 5 ]} color= "black" lineWidth={ 1 } dashed={ false } vertexColors={[[ 0 , 0 , 0 ], ...]} {...lineProps} {...materialProps} />

You can also update the line runtime.

const ref = useRef() useFrame( ( state ) => { ref.current.setPoints( [ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 10 , 0 , 0 ], ) }, []) return < QuadraticBezierLine ref = {ref} /> }

CubicBezierLine

Renders a THREE.Line2 using THREE.CubicBezierCurve3 for interpolation.

<CubicBezierLine start={[ 0 , 0 , 0 ]} end={[ 10 , 0 , 10 ]} midA={[ 5 , 0 , 0 ]} midB={[ 0 , 0 , 5 ]} color= "black" lineWidth={ 1 } dashed={ false } vertexColors={[[ 0 , 0 , 0 ], ...]} {...lineProps} {...materialProps} />

PositionalAudio

A wrapper around THREE.PositionalAudio. Add this to groups or meshes to tie them to a sound that plays when the camera comes near.

<PositionalAudio url= "/sound.mp3" distance={ 1 } loop {...props} />

Billboard

Adds a <group /> that always faces the camera.

<Billboard follow={ true } lockX={ false } lockY={ false } lockZ={ false } > < Text fontSize = {1} > I'm a billboard </ Text > </ Billboard >

GizmoHelper

Used by widgets that visualize and control camera position.

Two example gizmos are included: GizmoViewport and GizmoViewcube, and useGizmoContext makes it easy to create your own.

Make sure to set the makeDefault prop on your controls, in that case you do not have to define the onTarget and onUpdate props.

<GizmoHelper alignment= "bottom-right" margin={[ 80 , 80 ]} onUpdate={ } onTarget={ } renderPriority={ } > < GizmoViewport axisColors = {[ ' red ', ' green ', ' blue ']} labelColor = "black" /> {/* alternative: < GizmoViewcube /> */} </ GizmoHelper >

Effects

Abstraction around threes own EffectComposer.

<Effects multisamping={ 8 } renderIndex={ 1 } disableGamma={ false } disableRenderPass={ false }> < lUTPass attachArray = "passes" lut = {texture3D} /> </ Effects >

GradientTexture

A declarative THREE.Texture which attaches to "map" by default. You can use this to create gradient backgrounds.

<mesh> < planeGeometry /> < meshBasicMaterial > < GradientTexture stops = {[0, 1 ]} // As many stops as you want colors = {[ ' aquamarine ', ' hotpink ']} // Colors need to match the number of stops size = {1024} // Size is optional , default = 1024 /> </ meshBasicMaterial > </ mesh >

Edges

Abstracts THREE.EdgesGeometry. It pulls the geometry automatically from its parent, optionally you can ungroup it and give it a geometry prop. You can give it children, for instance a custom material.

<mesh> < boxGeometry /> < meshBasicMaterial /> < Edges scale = {1.1} threshold = {15} // Display edges only when the angle between two faces exceeds this value ( default = 15 degrees ) color = "white" /> </ mesh >

useAnimations

A hook that abstracts AnimationMixer.

const { nodes, materials, animations } = useGLTF(url) const { ref, mixer, names, actions, clips } = useAnimations(animations) useEffect( () => { actions?.jump.play() }) return ( < mesh ref = {ref} />

The hook can also take a pre-existing root (which can be a plain object3d or a reference to one):

const { scene, animations } = useGLTF(url) const { actions } = useAnimations(animations, scene) return < primitive object = {scene} />

Shaders

MeshReflectorMaterial

Easily add reflections and/or blur to any mesh. It takes surface roughness into account for a more realistic effect. This material extends from THREE.MeshStandardMaterial and accepts all its props.

<mesh> < planeGeometry /> < MeshReflectorMaterial blur = {[0, 0 ]} // Blur ground reflections ( width , heigt ), 0 skips blur mixBlur = {0} // How much blur mixes with surface roughness ( default = 1) mixStrength = {1} // Strength of the reflections mixContrast = {1} // Contrast of the reflections resolution = {256} // Off-buffer resolution , lower = faster, higher = better quality , slower mirror = {0} // Mirror environment , 0 = texture colors , 1 = pick up env colors depthScale = {0} // Scale the depth factor ( 0 = no depth , default = 0) minDepthThreshold = {0.9} // Lower edge for the depthTexture interpolation ( default = 0) maxDepthThreshold = {1} // Upper edge for the depthTexture interpolation ( default = 0) depthToBlurRatioBias = {0.25} // Adds a bias factor to the depthTexture before calculating the blur amount [ blurFactor = blurTexture * ( depthTexture + bias )] . It accepts values between 0 and 1 , default is 0.25. An amount > 0 of bias makes sure that the blurTexture is not too sharp because of the multiplication with the depthTexture distortion={1} // Amount of distortion based on the distortionMap texture distortionMap={distortionTexture} // The red channel of this texture is used as the distortion map. Default is null debug={0} /* Depending on the assigned value, one of the following channels is shown: 0 = no debug 1 = depth channel 2 = base channel 3 = distortion channel 4 = lod channel (based on the roughness) */ reflectorOffset={0.2} // Offsets the virtual camera that projects the reflection. Useful when the reflective surface is some distance from the object's origin (default = 0) > </ mesh >

MeshWobbleMaterial

This material makes your geometry wobble and wave around. It was taken from the threejs-examples and adapted into a self-contained material.

<mesh> < boxBufferGeometry attach = "geometry" /> < MeshWobbleMaterial attach = "material" factor = {1} speed = {10} /> </ mesh >

MeshDistortMaterial

This material makes your geometry distort following simplex noise.

<mesh> < boxBufferGeometry attach = "geometry" /> < MeshDistortMaterial attach = "material" distort = {1} speed = {10} /> </ mesh >

PointMaterial

An antialiased round dot that always keeps the same size.

<points> < PointMaterial scale = {20} /> </ points >

softShadows

Injects percent closer soft shadows (pcss) into threes shader chunk.

softShadows({ frustum : 3.75 , size : 0.005 , near : 9.5 , samples : 17 , rings : 11 , })

shaderMaterial

Creates a THREE.ShaderMaterial for you with easier handling of uniforms, which are also automatically declared as setter/getters on the object.

import { extend } from 'react-three-fiber' import glsl from 'babel-plugin-glsl/macro' const ColorShiftMaterial = shaderMaterial( { time : 0 , color : new THREE.Color( 0.2 , 0.0 , 0.1 ) }, glsl ` varying vec2 vUv; void main() { vUv = uv; gl_Position = projectionMatrix * modelViewMatrix * vec4(position, 1.0); } ` , glsl ` uniform float time; uniform vec3 color; varying vec2 vUv; void main() { gl_FragColor.rgba = vec4(0.5 + 0.3 * sin(vUv.yxx + time) + color, 1.0); } ` ) extend({ ColorShiftMaterial }) <mesh> < colorShiftMaterial attach = "material" color = "hotpink" time = {1} /> </ mesh >

Modifiers

CurveModifier

Given a curve will replace the children of this component with a mesh that move along said curve calling the property moveAlongCurve on the passed ref. Uses three's Curve Modifier

const curveRef = useRef() const curve = React.useMemo( () => new THREE.CatmullRomCurve3([...handlePos], true , 'centripetal' ), [handlePos]) return ( < CurveModifier ref = {curveRef} curve = {curve} > < mesh > < boxBufferGeometry args = {[10, 10 ]} /> </ mesh > </ CurveModifier > )

Misc

useContextBridge

Allows you to forward contexts provided above the <Canvas /> to be consumed from within the <Canvas /> normally

function SceneWrapper ( ) { const ContextBridge = useContextBridge(ThemeContext, GreetingContext) return ( < Canvas > < ContextBridge > < Scene /> </ ContextBridge > </ Canvas > ) } function Scene ( ) { const theme = React.useContext(ThemeContext) const greeting = React.useContext(GreetingContext) return ( ) }

Html

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

Allows you to tie HTML content to any object of your scene. It will be projected to the objects whereabouts automatically.

<Html as = 'div' wrapperClass prepend center fullscreen distanceFactor={ 10 } zIndexRange={[ 100 , 0 ]} portal={domnodeRef} transform sprite calculatePosition={(el: Object3D, camera : Camera, size : { width : number; height: number }) => number[]} occlude={[ref]} onOcclude={(visible) => null } {...groupProps} {...divProps} > < h1 > hello </ h1 > < p > world </ p > </ Html >

Html can hide behind geometry using the occlude prop.

<Html occlude /> < Html occlude = {[ref1, ref2 ]} />

When the Html object hides it sets the opacity prop on the innermost div. If you want to animate or control the transition yourself then you can use onOcclude .

const [hidden, set ] = useState() <Html occlude onOcclude={ set } style={{ transition : 'all 0.5s' , opacity : hidden ? 0 : 1 , transform : `scale( ${hidden ? 0.5 : 1 } )` }} />

CycleRaycast

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

This component allows you to cycle through all objects underneath the cursor with optional visual feedback. This can be useful for non-trivial selection, CAD data, housing, everything that has layers. It does this by changing the raycasters filter function and then refreshing the raycaster.

For this to work properly your event handler have to call event.stopPropagation() , for instance in onPointerOver or onClick , only one element can be selective for cycling to make sense.

<CycleRaycast preventDefault={ true } scroll={ true } keyCode={ 9 } onChanged={(objects, cycle) => console .log(objects, cycle)} />

Select

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

This component allows you to select/unselect objects by clicking on them. It keeps track of the currently selected objects and can select multiple objects (with the shift key). Nested components can request the current selection (which is always an array) with the useSelect hook. With the box prop it will let you shift-box-select objects by holding and draging the cursor over multiple objects. Optionally you can filter the selected items as well as define in which shape they are stored by defining the filter prop.

<Select box multiple onChange={ console .log} filter={items => items}> < Foo /> < Bar /> </ Select > function Foo ( ) { const selected = useSelect()

Stats

Adds stats to document.body. It takes over the render-loop!

<Stats showPanel={ 0 } className= "stats" {...props} />

You can choose to mount Stats to a different DOM Element - for example, for custom styling:

const node = useRef( document .createElement( 'div' )) useEffect( () => { node.current.id = 'test' document .body.appendChild(node.current) return () => document .body.removeChild(node.current) }, []) return < Stats parent = {parent} />

useDepthBuffer

Renders the scene into a depth-buffer. Often effects depend on it and this allows you to render a single buffer and share it, which minimizes the performance impact. It returns the buffer's depthTexture .

Since this is a rather expensive effect you can limit the amount of frames it renders when your objects are static. For instance making it render only once by setting frames: 1 .

const depthBuffer = useDepthBuffer({ size : 256 , frames : Infinity , }) return < SomethingThatNeedsADepthBuffer depthBuffer = {depthBuffer} />

useFBO

Creates a THREE.WebGLRenderTarget or THREE.WebGLMultisampleRenderTarget .

const target = useFBO({ multisample : true , stencilBuffer : false , })

The rendertarget is automatically disposed when unmounted.

useCamera

A hook for the rare case when you are using non-default cameras for heads-up-displays or portals, and you need events/raytracing to function properly (raycasting uses the default camera otherwise).

<mesh raycast={useCamera(customCamera)} />

useHelper

A hook for a quick way to add helpers to existing nodes in the scene. It handles removal of the helper on unmount and auto-updates it by default.

const mesh = useRef() useHelper(mesh, BoxHelper, 'cyan' ) useHelper(condition && mesh, BoxHelper, 'red' ) <mesh ref={mesh} ... />

useDetectGPU

This hook uses DetectGPU by @TimvanScherpenzeel, wrapped into suspense, to determine what tier should be assigned to the user's GPU.

👉 This hook CAN be used outside the react-three-fiber Canvas .

function App ( ) { const GPUTier = useDetectGPU() return ( {(GPUTier.tier === "0" || GPUTier.isMobile) ? <Fallback /> : <Canvas>...</Canvas> <Suspense fallback={null}> <App />

useAspect

This hook calculates aspect ratios (for now only what in css would be image-size: cover is supported). You can use it to make an image fill the screen. It is responsive and adapts to viewport resize. Just give the hook the image bounds in pixels. It returns an array: [width, height, 1] .

const scale = useAspect( 1024 , 512 , 1 ) return ( <mesh scale={scale}> <planeBufferGeometry /> <meshBasicMaterial map={imageTexture} />

useCursor

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

A small hook that sets the css body cursor according to the hover state of a mesh, so that you can give the use visual feedback when the mouse enters a shape. Arguments 1 and 2 determine the style, the defaults are: onPointerOver = 'pointer', onPointerOut = 'auto'.

const [hovered, set ] = useState() useCursor(hovered, /*'pointer', 'auto'*/) return ( <mesh onPointerOver={() => set (true)} onPointerOut={() => set (false)}>

useIntersect

A very cheap frustum check that gives you a reference you can observe in order to know if the object has entered the view or is outside of it. This relies on THREE.Object3D.onBeforeRender so it only works on objects that are effectively rendered, like meshes, lines, sprites. It won't work on groups, object3d's, bones, etc.

const ref = useIntersect( ( visible ) => console .log( 'object is visible' , visible)) return < mesh ref = {ref} />

Loading

Loader

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/-Dom only-red)

A quick and easy loading overlay component that you can drop on top of your canvas. It's intended to "hide" the whole app, so if you have multiple suspense wrappers in your application, you should use multiple loaders. It will show an animated loadingbar and a percentage.

<Canvas> < Suspense fallback = {null} > < AsyncModels /> </ Suspense > </ Canvas > < Loader />

You can override styles, too.

<Loader containerStyles={...container} innerStyles={...inner} barStyles={...bar} dataStyles={...data} dataInterpolation={(p) => `Loading ${p.toFixed( 2 )} %` } initialState={(active) => active} >

useProgress

A convenience hook that wraps THREE.DefaultLoadingManager 's progress status.

function Loader ( ) { const { active, progress, errors, item, loaded, total } = useProgress() return < Html center > {progress} % loaded </ Html > } return ( < Suspense fallback = { < Loader /> }> < AsyncModels /> </ Suspense > )

If you don't want your progress component to re-render on all changes you can be specific as to what you need, for instance if the component is supposed to collect errors only. Look into zustand for more info about selectors.

const errors = useProgress( ( state ) => state.errors)

👉 Note that your loading component does not have to be a suspense fallback. You can use it anywhere, even in your dom tree, for instance for overlays.

useGLTF

A convenience hook that uses useLoader and GLTFLoader , it defaults to CDN loaded draco binaries ( https://www.gstatic.com/draco/v1/decoders/ ) which are only loaded for compressed models.

useGLTF(url) useGLTF(url, '/draco-gltf' ) useGLTF.preload(url)

useFBX

A convenience hook that uses useLoader and FBXLoader :

useFBX(url) function SuzanneFBX ( ) { let fbx = useFBX( 'suzanne/suzanne.fbx' ) return < primitive object = {fbx} dispose = {null} /> }

useTexture

A convenience hook that uses useLoader and TextureLoader

const texture = useTexture(url) const [texture1, texture2] = useTexture([texture1, texture2])

You can also use key: url objects:

const props = useTexture({ metalnessMap : url1, map : url2, }) return < meshStandardMaterial { ...props } />

useKTX2

A convenience hook that uses useLoader and KTX2Loader

const texture = useKTX2(url) const [texture1, texture2] = useKTX2([texture1, texture2]) return < meshStandardMaterial map = {texture} />

useCubeTexture

A convenience hook that uses useLoader and CubeTextureLoader

const envMap = useCubeTexture([ 'px.png' , 'nx.png' , 'py.png' , 'ny.png' , 'pz.png' , 'nz.png' ], { path : 'cube/' })

Performance

Instances

A wrapper around THREE.InstancedMesh. This allows you to define hundreds of thousands of objects in a single draw call, but declaratively!

<Instances limit={ 1000 } range={ 1000 } > < boxGeometry /> < meshStandardMaterial /> < Instance color = "red" scale = {2} position = {[1, 2 , 3 ]} rotation = {[Math.PI / 3 , 0 , 0 ]} onClick = {onClick} ... /> // As many as you want, make them conditional, mount/unmount them, lazy load them, etc ... </ Instances >

You can nest Instances and use relative coordinates!

<group position={[ 1 , 2 , 3 ]} rotation={[ Math .PI / 2 , 0 , 0 ]}> < Instance /> </ group >

Instances can also receive non-instanced objects, for instance annotations!

<Instance> < Html > hello from the dom </ Html > </ Instance >

You can define events on them!

<Instance onClick={...} onPointerOver={...} />

👉 Note: While creating instances declaratively keeps all the power of components with reduced draw calls, it comes at the cost of CPU overhead. For cases like foliage where you want no CPU overhead with thousands of intances you should use THREE.InstancedMesh such as in this example.

Merged

This creates instances for existing meshes and allows you to use them cheaply in the same scene graph. Each type will cost you exactly one draw call, no matter how many you use. meshes has to be a collection of pre-existing THREE.Mesh objects.

<Merged meshes={[box, sphere]}> {(Box, Sphere) => ( <> <Box position={[-2, -2, 0]} color="red" /> <Box position={[-3, -3, 0]} color="tomato" /> <Sphere scale={0.7} position={[2, 1, 0]} color="green" /> <Sphere scale={0.7} position={[3, 2, 0]} color="teal" /> </> )} </Merged>

You may also use object notation, which is good for loaded models.

function Model ( { url } ) { const { nodes } = useGLTF(url) return ( <Merged meshes={nodes}> {({ Screw, Filter, Pipe }) => ( <> <Screw /> <Filter position={[1, 2, 3]} /> <Pipe position={[4, 5, 6]} /> </> )} </Merged> ) }

Points

A wrapper around THREE.Points. It has the same api and properties as Instances.

<Points limit={ 1000 } range={ 1000 } > < pointsMaterial /> < Point position = {[1, 2 , 3 ]} color = "red" onClick = {onClick} onPointerOver = {onPointerOver} ... /> // As many as you want, make them conditional, mount/unmount them, lazy load them, etc ... </ Points >

If you have a material that supports vertex colors (like drei/PointMaterial) you can have individual colors!

<Points> <PointMaterial /> <Point color="hotpink" />

Otherwise use any material you like:

<Points> < pointsMaterial vertexColors size = {10} />

If you just want to use buffers for position, color and size, you can use the alternative API:

<Points positions={positionsBuffer} colors={colorsBuffer} sizes={sizesBuffer}> < pointsMaterial /> </ Points >

Segments

A wrapper around THREE.LineSegments. This allows you to use thousands of segments under the same geometry.

Prop based:

<Segments limit={ 1000 } lineWidth={ 1.0 }> < Segment start = {[0, 0 , 0 ]} end = {[0, 10 , 0 ]} color = "red" /> < Segment start = {[0, 0 , 0 ]} end = {[0, 10 , 10 ]} color = {[1, 0 , 1 ]} /> </ Segments >

const ref = useRef() useFrame( () => { ref.current.start.set( 0 , 0 , 0 ) ref.current.end.set( 10 , 10 , 0 ) ref.current.color.setRGB( 0 , 0 , 0 ) }) <Segments limit={ 1000 } lineWidth={ 1.0 } > < Segment ref = {ref} /> </ Segments >

Detailed

A wrapper around THREE.LOD (Level of detail).

<Detailed distances={[ 0 , 10 , 20 ]} {...props}> <mesh geometry={highDetail} /> <mesh geometry={mediumDetail} /> <mesh geometry={lowDetail} /> </Detailed>

Preload

The WebGLRenderer will compile materials only when they hit the frustrum, which can cause jank. This component precompiles the scene using gl.compile which makes sure that your app is responsive from the get go.

By default gl.compile will only preload visible objects, if you supply the all prop, it will circumvent that. With the scene and camera props you could also use it in portals.

<Canvas> <Suspense fallback={null}> <Model /> <Preload all />

BakeShadows

Sets gl.shadowMap.autoUpdate to false while mounted and requests a single gl.shadowMap.needsUpdate = true afterwards. This freezes all shadow maps the moment this component comes in, which makes shadows performant again (with the downside that they are now static). Mount this component in lock-step with your models, for instance by dropping it into the same suspense boundary of a model that loads.

<Canvas> < Suspense fallback = {null} > < Model /> < BakeShadows />

meshBounds

A very fast, but often good-enough bounds-only raycast for meshes. You can use this if performance has precedence over pointer precision.

<mesh raycast={meshBounds} />

AdaptiveDpr

Drop this component into your scene and it will cut the pixel-ratio on regress according to the canvases perrformance min/max settings. This allows you to temporarily reduce visuals for more performance, for instance when the camera moves (look into drei's controls regress flag). Optionally you can set the canvas to a pixelated filter, which would be even faster.

<AdaptiveDpr pixelated />

AdaptiveEvents

Drop this component into your scene and it will switch off the raycaster while the system is in regress.

<AdaptiveEvents />

useBVH

A hook to speed up the default raycasting by using the BVH Implementation by @gkjohnnson.

const mesh = useRef() useBVH(mesh) <mesh ref={mesh} ... />

Staging

Center

Calculates a boundary box and centers its children accordingly. alignTop makes adjusts it so that it's sits flush on y=0.

<Center alignTop> < mesh /> </ Center >

Bounds

Calculates a boundary box and centers the camera accordingly. If you are using controls, make sure to pass them the makeDefault prop. fit fits the current view on first render. clip sets the cameras near/far planes.

<Bounds fit clip damping={ 6 } margin={ 1.2 }> < mesh /> </ Bounds >

The Bounds component also acts as a context provider, use the useBounds hook to refresh the bounds, fit the camera, clip near/far planes or focus objects. refresh(object?: THREE.Object3D | THREE.Box3) will recalculate bounds, since this can be expensive only call it when you know the view has changed. clip sets the cameras near/far planes. fit zooms and centers the view.

function Foo ( ) { const bounds = useBounds() useEffect( () => { bounds.refresh().clip().fit() <Bounds> < Foo />

CameraShake

A component for applying a configurable camera shake effect. Currently only supports rotational camera shake. Pass a ref to recieve the ShakeController API.

If you use shake in combination with controls make sure to set the makeDefault prop on your controls, in that case you do not have to pass them via the controls prop.

const config = { maxYaw : 0.1 , maxPitch : 0.1 , maxRoll : 0.1 , yawFrequency : 0.1 , pitchFrequency : 0.1 , rollFrequency : 0.1 , intensity : 1 , decay : false , decayRate : 0.65 , controls : undefined , } ; < CameraShake { ...config } />

interface ShakeController { getIntensity: () => number setIntensity: ( val: number ) => void }

Float

This component makes its contents float or hover.

<Float speed={ 1 } rotationIntensity={ 1 } floatIntensity={ 1 } > < mesh /> </ Float >

Stage

Creates a "stage" with proper studio lighting, content centered and planar, shadows and ground-contact shadows.

Make sure to set the makeDefault prop on your controls, in that case you do not need to provide controls via prop.

<Stage contactShadow shadows adjustCamera intensity={ 1 } environment= "city" preset= "rembrandt" controls={controlsRef}> < mesh /> </ Stage >

Backdrop

A curved plane, like a studio backdrop. This is for presentational purposes, to break up light and shadows more interestingly.

<Backdrop floor={ 0.25 } segments={ 20 } > < meshStandardMaterial color = "#353540" /> </ Backdrop >

Shadow

A cheap canvas-texture-based circular gradient.

<Shadow color= "black" colorStop={ 0 } opacity={ 0.5 } fog={ false } />

A contact shadow implementation, facing upwards (positive Y) by default. scale can be a positive number or a 2D array [x: number, y: number] .

<ContactShadows opacity={ 1 } scale={ 10 } blur={ 1 } far={ 10 } resolution={ 256 } />

Since this is a rather expensive effect you can limit the amount of frames it renders when your objects are static. For instance making it render only once:

<ContactShadows frames={ 1 } />

SpotLight

A Volumetric spotlight.

<SpotLight distance={ 5 } angle={ 0.15 } attenuation={ 5 } anglePower={ 5 } />

Optionally you can provide a depth-buffer which converts the spotlight into a soft particle.

function Foo ( ) { const depthBuffer = useDepthBuffer() return < SpotLight depthBuffer = {depthBuffer} />

Environment

Sets up a global cubemap, which affects the default scene.environment , and optionally scene.background , unless a custom scene has been passed. A selection of presets from HDRI Haven are available for convenience. If you pass an array of files it will use THREE.CubeTextureLoader.

👉 Note: preset property is not meant to be used in production environments. Consider using files property together with local files or a CDN of your choice instead.

<Environment background={ false } files={[ 'px.png' , 'nx.png' , 'py.png' , 'ny.png' , 'pz.png' , 'nz.png' ]} path= "/" preset={ null } scene={ undefined } />

If you provide a single string it will use THREE.RGBELoader.

<Environment files= "file.hdr" />

Sky

Adds a sky to your scene.

<Sky distance={ 450000 } sunPosition={[ 0 , 1 , 0 ]} inclination={ 0 } azimuth={ 0.25 } {...props} />

Stars

Adds a blinking shader-based starfield to your scene.

<Stars radius={ 100 } depth={ 50 } count={ 5000 } factor={ 4 } saturation={ 0 } fade />

Cloud

Particle based cloud.

👉 Note: <Cloud /> component is not meant to be used in production environments as it relies on third-party CDN.

<Cloud opacity={ 0.5 } speed={ 0.4 } width={ 10 } depth={ 1.5 } segments={ 20 } />

useMatcapTexture

Loads matcap textures from this repository: https://github.com/emmelleppi/matcaps

(It is a fork of this repository: https://github.com/nidorx/matcaps)

👉 Note: useMatcapTexture hook is not meant to be used in production environments as it relies on third-party CDN.

const [matcap, url] = useMatcapTexture( 0 , 1024 ) return ( ... <meshMatcapMaterial matcap={matcap} /> ... )

👉 You can also use the exact name of the matcap texture, like so:

const [matcap] = useMatcapTexture( '3E2335_D36A1B_8E4A2E_2842A5' )

👉 Use the url to download the texture when you are ready for production!

useNormalTexture

Loads normal textures from this repository: https://github.com/emmelleppi/normal-maps

👉 Note: useNormalTexture hook is not meant to be used in production environments as it relies on third-party CDN.