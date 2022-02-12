yarn add @ react - three / cannon

React hooks for cannon-es. Use this in combination with react-three-fiber.

Doesn't block the main thread, runs in a web worker

Doesn't block the main thread, runs in a web worker Supports instancing out of the box

Supports instancing out of the box Least amount of friction you'll ever experience with a physics rig ... 🙈

Demos

Check out all of our examples at https://cannon.pmnd.rs

The code for the examples lives in ./examples

How it works

Get all the imports that you need.

import { Physics, useBox, ... } from '@react-three/cannon'

Create a physics world.

<Physics>{ }< /Physics>

Pick a shape that suits your objects contact surface, it could be a box, plane, sphere, etc. Give it a mass, too.

const [ref, api] = useBox( () => ({ mass : 1 }))

Take your object, it could be a mesh, line, gltf, anything, and tie it to the reference you have just received. Et voilà, it will now be affected by gravity and other objects inside the physics world.

<mesh ref={ref} geometry={...} material={...} />

You can interact with it by using the api, which lets you apply positions, rotations, velocities, forces and impulses.

useFrame( ( { clock } ) => api.position.set( Math .sin(clock.getElapsedTime()) * 5 , 0 , 0 ))

You can use the body api to subscribe to properties to get updates on each frame.

const velocity = useRef([ 0 , 0 , 0 ]) useEffect( () => { const unsubscribe = api.velocity.subscribe( ( v ) => (velocity.current = v)) return unsubscribe }, [])

Simple example

Let's make a cube falling onto a plane. You can play with a sandbox here.

import { Canvas } from '@react-three/fiber' import { Physics, usePlane, useBox } from '@react-three/cannon' function Plane ( props ) { const [ref] = usePlane( () => ({ rotation : [- Math .PI / 2 , 0 , 0 ], ...props })) return ( < mesh ref = {ref} > < planeGeometry args = {[100, 100 ]} /> </ mesh > ) } function Cube(props) { const [ref] = useBox(() => ({ mass: 1, position: [0, 5, 0], ...props })) return ( < mesh ref = {ref} > < boxGeometry /> </ mesh > ) } ReactDOM.render( < Canvas > < Physics > < Plane /> < Cube /> </ Physics > </ Canvas > , document.getElementById('root'), )

Debug

You can debug your scene using the cannon-es-debugger. This will show you how cannon "sees" your scene. Do not use this in production as it will pull in cannon-es a second time!

import { Physics, Debug } from '@react-three/cannon' ReactDOM.render( < Canvas > < Physics > < Debug color = "black" scale = {1.1} > {/* children */} </ Debug > </ Physics > </ Canvas > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), )

Api

Exports

function Physics ( { allowSleep = false , axisIndex = 0, broadphase = 'Naive', defaultContactMaterial = { contactEquationStiffness: 1e6 }, gravity = [0, -9.81, 0], isPaused = false , iterations = 5, maxSubSteps = 10, quatNormalizeFast = false , quatNormalizeSkip = 0, shouldInvalidate = true , size = 1000, solver = 'GS', stepSize = 1 / 60, tolerance = 0.001, }: React.PropsWithChildren<ProviderProps> ): JSX . Element function Debug ( { color = 'black', scale = 1 }: DebugProps ): JSX . Element function usePlane ( fn: GetByIndex<PlaneProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useBox ( fn: GetByIndex<BoxProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useCylinder ( fn: GetByIndex<CylinderProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useHeightfield ( fn: GetByIndex<HeightfieldProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useParticle ( fn: GetByIndex<ParticleProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useSphere ( fn: GetByIndex<SphereProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useTrimesh ( fn: GetByIndex<TrimeshProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useConvexPolyhedron ( fn: GetByIndex<ConvexPolyhedronProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useCompoundBody ( fn: GetByIndex<CompoundBodyProps>, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps?: React.DependencyList, ): Api function useRaycastVehicle ( fn: () => RaycastVehicleProps, fwdRef?: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, deps: React.DependencyList[] = [], ): [ React . RefObject < THREE . Object3D >, RaycastVehiclePublicApi ] function usePointToPointConstraint ( bodyA: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, bodyB: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, optns: PointToPointConstraintOpts, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): ConstraintApi function useConeTwistConstraint ( bodyA: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, bodyB: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, optns: ConeTwistConstraintOpts, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): ConstraintApi function useDistanceConstraint ( bodyA: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, bodyB: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, optns: DistanceConstraintOpts, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): ConstraintApi function useHingeConstraint ( bodyA: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, bodyB: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, optns: HingeConstraintOpts, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): ConstraintApi function useLockConstraint ( bodyA: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, bodyB: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, optns: LockConstraintOpts, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): ConstraintApi function useSpring ( bodyA: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, bodyB: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>, optns: SpringOptns, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): void function useRaycastClosest ( options: RayOptions, callback: (e: RayhitEvent) => void , deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): void function useRaycastAny ( options: RayOptions, callback: (e: RayhitEvent) => void , deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): void function useRaycastAll ( options: RayOptions, callback: (e: RayhitEvent) => void , deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): void function useContactMaterial ( materialA: MaterialOptions, materialB: MaterialOptions, options: ContactMaterialOptions, deps: React.DependencyList = [], ): void

Returned api

type WorkerApi = { [K in AtomicName]: AtomicApi<K> } & { [K in VectorName]: VectorApi } & { applyForce: ( force: Triplet, worldPoint: Triplet ) => void applyImpulse: ( impulse: Triplet, worldPoint: Triplet ) => void applyLocalForce: ( force: Triplet, localPoint: Triplet ) => void applyLocalImpulse: ( impulse: Triplet, localPoint: Triplet ) => void applyTorque: ( torque: Triplet ) => void quaternion: QuaternionApi rotation: VectorApi sleep: () => void wakeUp: () => void } interface PublicApi extends WorkerApi { at: ( index: number ) => WorkerApi } type Api = [React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, PublicApi] type AtomicName = | 'allowSleep' | 'angularDamping' | 'collisionFilterGroup' | 'collisionFilterMask' | 'collisionResponse' | 'fixedRotation' | 'isTrigger' | 'linearDamping' | 'mass' | 'material' | 'sleepSpeedLimit' | 'sleepTimeLimit' | 'userData' type AtomicApi<K extends AtomicName> = { set : ( value: AtomicProps[K] ) => void subscribe: ( callback: ( value: AtomicProps[K] ) => void ) => () => void } type QuaternionApi = { set : ( x: number , y: number , z: number , w: number ) => void copy: ( { w, x, y, z }: Quaternion ) => void subscribe: ( callback: ( value: Quad ) => void ) => () => void } type VectorName = 'angularFactor' | 'angularVelocity' | 'linearFactor' | 'position' | 'velocity' type VectorApi = { set : ( x: number , y: number , z: number ) => void copy: ( { x, y, z }: Vector3 | Euler ) => void subscribe: ( callback: ( value: Triplet ) => void ) => () => void } type ConstraintApi = [ React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, { enable: () => void disable: () => void }, ] type HingeConstraintApi = [ React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, { enable: () => void disable: () => void enableMotor: () => void disableMotor: () => void setMotorSpeed: ( value: number ) => void setMotorMaxForce: ( value: number ) => void }, ] type SpringApi = [ React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, React.RefObject<THREE.Object3D>, { setStiffness: ( value: number ) => void setRestLength: ( value: number ) => void setDamping: ( value: number ) => void }, ] interface RaycastVehiclePublicApi { applyEngineForce: ( value: number , wheelIndex: number ) => void setBrake: ( brake: number , wheelIndex: number ) => void setSteeringValue: ( value: number , wheelIndex: number ) => void sliding: { subscribe: ( callback: ( sliding: boolean ) => void ) => void } }

Props

type InitProps = { allowSleep?: boolean axisIndex?: number broadphase?: Broadphase defaultContactMaterial?: ContactMaterialOptions gravity?: Triplet iterations?: number quatNormalizeFast?: boolean quatNormalizeSkip?: number solver?: Solver tolerance?: number } type ProviderProps = InitProps & { isPaused?: boolean maxSubSteps?: number shouldInvalidate?: boolean size?: number stepSize?: number } type AtomicProps = { allowSleep: boolean angularDamping: number collisionFilterGroup: number collisionFilterMask: number collisionResponse: number fixedRotation: boolean isTrigger: boolean linearDamping: number mass: number material: MaterialOptions sleepSpeedLimit: number sleepTimeLimit: number userData: {} } type Broadphase = 'Naive' | 'SAP' type Triplet = [x: number , y: number , z: number ] type Quad = [x: number , y: number , z: number , w: number ] type VectorProps = Record<VectorName, Triplet> type BodyProps<T extends any [] = unknown[]> = Partial<AtomicProps> & Partial<VectorProps> & { args?: T onCollide?: ( e: CollideEvent ) => void onCollideBegin?: ( e: CollideBeginEvent ) => void onCollideEnd?: ( e: CollideEndEvent ) => void quaternion?: Quad rotation?: Triplet type ?: 'Dynamic' | 'Static' | 'Kinematic' } type Event = RayhitEvent | CollideEvent | CollideBeginEvent | CollideEndEvent type CollideEvent = { op: string type : 'collide' body: THREE.Object3D target: THREE.Object3D contact: { contactPoint: number [] contactNormal: number [] impactVelocity: number id: string bi: THREE.Object3D bj: THREE.Object3D ni: number [] ri: number [] rj: number [] } collisionFilters: { bodyFilterGroup: number bodyFilterMask: number targetFilterGroup: number targetFilterMask: number } } type CollideBeginEvent = { op: 'event' type : 'collideBegin' target: Object3D body: Object3D } type CollideEndEvent = { op: 'event' type : 'collideEnd' target: Object3D body: Object3D } type RayhitEvent = { op: string type : 'rayhit' body: THREE.Object3D target: THREE.Object3D } type CylinderArgs = [radiusTop?: number , radiusBottom?: number , height?: number , numSegments?: number ] type SphereArgs = [radius: number ] type TrimeshArgs = [vertices: ArrayLike< number >, indices: ArrayLike< number >] type HeightfieldArgs = [ data: number [][], options: { elementSize?: number ; maxValue?: number ; minValue?: number }, ] type ConvexPolyhedronArgs<V extends VectorTypes = VectorTypes> = [ vertices?: V[], faces?: number [][], normals?: V[], axes?: V[], boundingSphereRadius?: number , ] interface PlaneProps extends BodyProps {} interface BoxProps extends BodyProps<Triplet> {} interface CylinderProps extends BodyProps<CylinderArgs> {} interface ParticleProps extends BodyProps {} interface SphereProps extends BodyProps<SphereArgs> {} interface TrimeshProps extends BodyPropsArgsRequired<TrimeshArgs> {} interface HeightfieldProps extends BodyPropsArgsRequired<HeightfieldArgs> {} interface ConvexPolyhedronProps extends BodyProps<ConvexPolyhedronArgs> {} interface CompoundBodyProps extends BodyProps { shapes: BodyProps & { type : ShapeType }[] } interface ConstraintOptns { maxForce?: number maxMultiplier?: number collideConnected?: boolean wakeUpBodies?: boolean } interface PointToPointConstraintOpts extends ConstraintOptns { pivotA: Triplet pivotB: Triplet } interface ConeTwistConstraintOpts extends ConstraintOptns { pivotA?: Triplet axisA?: Triplet pivotB?: Triplet axisB?: Triplet angle?: number twistAngle?: number } interface DistanceConstraintOpts extends ConstraintOptns { distance?: number } interface HingeConstraintOpts extends ConstraintOptns { pivotA?: Triplet axisA?: Triplet pivotB?: Triplet axisB?: Triplet } interface LockConstraintOpts extends ConstraintOptns {} interface SpringOptns { restLength?: number stiffness?: number damping?: number worldAnchorA?: Triplet worldAnchorB?: Triplet localAnchorA?: Triplet localAnchorB?: Triplet } interface WheelInfoOptions { radius?: number directionLocal?: Triplet suspensionStiffness?: number suspensionRestLength?: number maxSuspensionForce?: number maxSuspensionTravel?: number dampingRelaxation?: number dampingCompression?: number frictionSlip?: number rollInfluence?: number axleLocal?: Triplet chassisConnectionPointLocal?: Triplet isFrontWheel?: boolean useCustomSlidingRotationalSpeed?: boolean customSlidingRotationalSpeed?: number } interface RaycastVehicleProps { chassisBody: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D> wheels: React.Ref<THREE.Object3D>[] wheelInfos: WheelInfoOptions[] indexForwardAxis?: number indexRightAxis?: number indexUpAxis?: number }

FAQ

Broadphases

NaiveBroadphase is as simple as it gets. It considers every body to be a potential collider with every other body. This results in the maximum number of narrowphase checks.

SAPBroadphase sorts bodies along an axis and then moves down that list finding pairs by looking at body size and position of the next bodies. Control what axis to sort along by setting the axisIndex property.

Types