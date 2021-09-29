@react-three/a11y brings accessibility to webGL with easy-to-use react-three-fiber components:
npm install @react-three/a11y
note: The full documentation can be found on the pmndrs website.
First, place the A11yAnnouncer component next to the R3F Canvas component. this componant is critical since it manage some screen-reader features.
import { Canvas } from '@react-three/fiber'
import { A11yAnnouncer } from '@react-three/a11y'
function App() {
return (
<>
<Canvas />
<A11yAnnouncer />
</>
)
}
To add accessibility features to your scene you'll have to wrap components you want to make focusable with the
A11y component:
import { A11y } from '@react-three/a11y'
[...]
<A11y>
<MyComponent />
</A11y>
MyComponent can now receive focus. More accurately, the emulated "focus" will be handled at the
A11y components which acts as a provider
for children to access its state. But even if objects are focusable, nothing will be displayed or shown by default.
The
focusCall prop of
A11y will be called each time this component receives focus (usually through tab navigation).
<A11y role="content" focusCall={()=> console.log("in focus")} ... />
The
actionCall prop of
A11y will be called each time this component gets clicked, focused, keyboard activated etc.
<A11y role="button" actionCall={()=> console.log("clicked")} ... />
When using the
description prop in combination with the
role prop, the
A11y component will provide a description to the screen reader users on focus/hover.
Optionally, you can also show the description to the user on hover by setting
showAltText={true}.
// Reads "A rotating red square" to screen readers on focus / hover while also showing it on mouseover
<A11y role="content" description="A rotating red square" showAltText ... />
// Reads "Button, open menu + (description on how to activate depending on the screen reader)" to screen readers on focus / hover
<A11y role="button" description="open menu" actionCall={()=>{someFunction()}} ... />
Like in HTML, you can focus different kind of elements and expect different things depending on what you're focusing.
<A11y role="content" ... />
Uses the
default cursor. This role is meant to provide information to screen readers or to serve as a step for a user to navigate your site using Tab for instance. It's not meant to trigger anything on click or to be activable with the Keyboard. Therefore it won't show a pointer cursor on hover.
<A11y
role="button"
description="Send email"
activationMsg="Sending email" ... />
Uses the
pointer cursor. Special attributes:
activationMsg.
This role is meant to emulate the behaviour of a button or a togglable button. It will display a cursor pointer when your cursor is over the linked 3D object. It will call a function on click but also on any kind of action that would trigger a focused button (Enter, Double-Tap, ...). It is also actionnable by user using a screen reader.
By using the role togglebutton, you'll emulate a button with two state that will have the
aria-pressed attribute.
You'll then be able to use the deactivationMsg property in addition to the usual description and activationMsg properties.
<A11y
role="togglebutton"
description="Dark theme "
activationMsg="Switched to dark theme"
deactivationMsg="Switched to light theme" ... />
Special attributes:
deactivationMsg
Read more about role ToggleButton
<A11y role="link" href="https://url.com" ... />
Uses the
pointer cursor. Special attributes:
href.
This role is meant to emulate the behaviour of a regular html link. It should be used in combination with something that will trigger navigation on click.- Don't forget to provide the href attribute as he is required for screen readers to read it correctly ! - It will have no effect on the navigation, it's just used as information
In order to provide informations to screen reader users and use this package at its full potential, fill the
description prop of all your
A11y components and use the appropriate
role prop on each of them.
For screen readears, it might be useful to provide additionnal information on how to use some unconventional UI. You can do it by wrapping the concerned part of your code relative to this UI in the A11ySection like so.
<A11ySection
label="Shape carousel"
description="This carousel contains 5 shapes. Use the Previous and Next buttons to cycle through all the shapes."
>
[...]
</A11ySection>
The A11yUserPreferences component is available in order to access user preferences such as
Take a look at the A11yUserPreferences page or the demo to see it in action and how to use it. The demo will adapt to your system preferences.
Use a custom tabindex with for your A11y components by providing a number to the tabIndex attribute
<A11y tabIndex={-1} ... />
⚠⚠⚠
Avoid using tabindex values greater than 0. Doing so makes it difficult for people who rely on assistive technology to navigate and operate page content. Instead, write the document with the elements in a logical sequence.
More about the use of tabIndex on{' '} developer.mozilla.org