openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-theming/storybook-addon

by react-theming
1.1.3 (see all)

Develop themable components with Emotion/Styled Components/Material-UI with help of Storybook & React Theming

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.4K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Storybook

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

npm version Storybook

Storybook Addon @ React Theming

Storybook addon for Styled Components, Emotion, Material-UI and any other theming solution. Allows to develop themed components in isolation.

npm i --save-dev @react-theming/storybook-addon

Demo

example

Features 💫

  • Universal - can be used with any styling library
  • Switching between themes from addon panel.
  • Change a color and see how it affects to your components
  • Easily copy-paste paths of nesting theme props into your code
  • Auto changes background
  • Supports dark Storybook theme
  • Keep selected theme on stories updates

Usage

specify addon in .storybook/main.js

// .storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
  stories: ['../src/**/*.stories.js'],
  addons: ['@react-theming/storybook-addon'],
};

or in .storybook/addons.js for older versions of Storybook

import '@react-theming/storybook-addon/register';

Then you'll need to add a decorator with a ThemeProvider of your library. This project is not related to any particular styling solutions, instead, you can use any of theme providers you're using in your project.

import ThemeProvider from 'library-of-your-choice';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';
import { theme } from '../src/theme';

// create decorator
const themingDecorator = withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]);

ThemeProvider should accept a theme via theme props. This is usually the case for the most common styling libraries like Styled Components, Emotion, Material-UI.

In case of non standard ThemeProvider you can pass providerFn function in options:

const providerFn = ({ theme, children }) => {
  return <ThemeProvider theme={muTheme}>{children}</ThemeProvider>;
};

const themingDecorator = withThemes(null, [theme], { providerFn });

BACKGROUND COLOR

This addon has ability to auto change background color when it detect a dark theme. By default it checks if the theme name contains 'dark'.

You can customize this behavior by passing onThemeSwitch function:

export const onThemeSwitch = context => {
  const { theme } = context;
  const background = theme.name === 'Dark theme' ? '#2c2f33' : 'white';
  const parameters = {
    backgrounds: {
      default: background,
    },
    // Pass backgrounds: null to disable background switching at all
  };
  return {
    parameters,
  };
};

const themingDecorator = withThemes(null, [theme], { onThemeSwitch });

This way you can have own checks of what the theme is selected and pass what ever color you need.

!important: The addon change background color on each theme selecting. In some scenarios you might want to disable this behavior e.g. if you already using addon-backgrounds. You can disable background switching by passing backgrounds: null in parameters.

Below the use cases for most popular styling libraries:

Using with Emotion

// .storybook/preview.js

import { ThemeProvider } from 'emotion-theming';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';

import { theme } from '../src/theme';

// pass ThemeProvider and array of your themes to decorator
addDecorator(withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]));

💅 Using with Styled Components

// .storybook/preview.js

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';

import { theme } from '../src/theme';

// pass ThemeProvider and array of your themes to decorator
addDecorator(withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]));

Using with Material-UI

// theme.js
import { red } from '@material-ui/core/colors';

// A custom theme for this app
const theme = {
  palette: {
    primary: {
      main: '#556cd6',
    },
    secondary: {
      main: '#19857b',
    },
    error: {
      main: red.A400,
    },
    background: {
      default: '#fff',
    },
  },
};

export default theme;

// .storybook/preview.js

import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core';
import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';

import theme from '../src/theme';

const providerFn = ({ theme, children }) => {
  const muTheme = createMuiTheme(theme);
  return <ThemeProvider theme={muTheme}>{children}</ThemeProvider>;
};

// pass ThemeProvider and array of your themes to decorator
addDecorator(withThemes(null, [theme], { providerFn }));

// index.js

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core/styles';
import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles';
import App from './App';
import theme from './theme';

ReactDOM.render(
  <ThemeProvider theme={createMuiTheme(theme)}>
    <App />
  </ThemeProvider>,
  document.querySelector('#root'),
);

There is an example app with CRA, Material-UI and Storybook Addon Demo Source

Credits

Created with ❤︎ to React and Storybook by Oleg Proskurin [React Theming]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Oleg ProskurinLondon, Amsterdam, Moscow, Remote4 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer @focusreactive Jamstack, ReactJS, GraphQL, Storybook, Gatsby, NextJS, Open source
2 days ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
360
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
storybook-addon-material-uiAddon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. :page_with_curl: This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@storybook/addon-devkitAddon Development Kit for Storybook
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@storybook/addon-backgrounds📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
2M
@storybook/addon-jest📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
53K
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial