Storybook addon for Styled Components, Emotion, Material-UI and any other theming solution. Allows to develop themed components in isolation.
npm i --save-dev @react-theming/storybook-addon
specify addon in
.storybook/main.js
// .storybook/main.js
module.exports = {
stories: ['../src/**/*.stories.js'],
addons: ['@react-theming/storybook-addon'],
};
or in
.storybook/addons.js for older versions of Storybook
import '@react-theming/storybook-addon/register';
Then you'll need to add a decorator with a ThemeProvider of your library. This project is not related to any particular styling solutions, instead, you can use any of theme providers you're using in your project.
import ThemeProvider from 'library-of-your-choice';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';
import { theme } from '../src/theme';
// create decorator
const themingDecorator = withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]);
ThemeProvider should accept a theme via
theme props. This is usually the case for the most common styling libraries like Styled Components, Emotion, Material-UI.
In case of non standard ThemeProvider you can pass
providerFn function in options:
const providerFn = ({ theme, children }) => {
return <ThemeProvider theme={muTheme}>{children}</ThemeProvider>;
};
const themingDecorator = withThemes(null, [theme], { providerFn });
BACKGROUND COLOR
This addon has ability to auto change background color when it detect a dark theme. By default it checks if the theme name contains 'dark'.
You can customize this behavior by passing
onThemeSwitch function:
export const onThemeSwitch = context => {
const { theme } = context;
const background = theme.name === 'Dark theme' ? '#2c2f33' : 'white';
const parameters = {
backgrounds: {
default: background,
},
// Pass backgrounds: null to disable background switching at all
};
return {
parameters,
};
};
const themingDecorator = withThemes(null, [theme], { onThemeSwitch });
This way you can have own checks of what the theme is selected and pass what ever color you need.
!important: The addon change background color on each theme selecting. In some scenarios you might want to disable this behavior e.g. if you already using addon-backgrounds. You can disable background switching by passing
backgrounds: null in parameters.
Below the use cases for most popular styling libraries:
// .storybook/preview.js
import { ThemeProvider } from 'emotion-theming';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';
import { theme } from '../src/theme';
// pass ThemeProvider and array of your themes to decorator
addDecorator(withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]));
// .storybook/preview.js
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';
import { theme } from '../src/theme';
// pass ThemeProvider and array of your themes to decorator
addDecorator(withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]));
// theme.js
import { red } from '@material-ui/core/colors';
// A custom theme for this app
const theme = {
palette: {
primary: {
main: '#556cd6',
},
secondary: {
main: '#19857b',
},
error: {
main: red.A400,
},
background: {
default: '#fff',
},
},
};
export default theme;
// .storybook/preview.js
import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core';
import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles';
import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react';
import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon';
import theme from '../src/theme';
const providerFn = ({ theme, children }) => {
const muTheme = createMuiTheme(theme);
return <ThemeProvider theme={muTheme}>{children}</ThemeProvider>;
};
// pass ThemeProvider and array of your themes to decorator
addDecorator(withThemes(null, [theme], { providerFn }));
// index.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core/styles';
import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles';
import App from './App';
import theme from './theme';
ReactDOM.render(
<ThemeProvider theme={createMuiTheme(theme)}>
<App />
</ThemeProvider>,
document.querySelector('#root'),
);
There is an example app with CRA, Material-UI and Storybook Addon Demo Source