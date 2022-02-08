Storybook Addon @ React Theming

Storybook addon for Styled Components, Emotion, Material-UI and any other theming solution. Allows to develop themed components in isolation.

npm i --save-dev @react-theming/storybook-addon

Demo

Features 💫

Universal - can be used with any styling library

Switching between themes from addon panel.

Change a color and see how it affects to your components

Easily copy-paste paths of nesting theme props into your code

Auto changes background

Supports dark Storybook theme

Keep selected theme on stories updates

Usage

specify addon in .storybook/main.js

module .exports = { stories : [ '../src/**/*.stories.js' ], addons : [ '@react-theming/storybook-addon' ], };

or in .storybook/addons.js for older versions of Storybook

import '@react-theming/storybook-addon/register' ;

Then you'll need to add a decorator with a ThemeProvider of your library. This project is not related to any particular styling solutions, instead, you can use any of theme providers you're using in your project.

import ThemeProvider from 'library-of-your-choice' ; import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon' ; import { theme } from '../src/theme' ; const themingDecorator = withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]);

ThemeProvider should accept a theme via theme props. This is usually the case for the most common styling libraries like Styled Components, Emotion, Material-UI.

In case of non standard ThemeProvider you can pass providerFn function in options:

const providerFn = ( { theme, children } ) => { return < ThemeProvider theme = {muTheme} > {children} </ ThemeProvider > ; }; const themingDecorator = withThemes( null , [theme], { providerFn });

BACKGROUND COLOR

This addon has ability to auto change background color when it detect a dark theme. By default it checks if the theme name contains 'dark'.

You can customize this behavior by passing onThemeSwitch function:

export const onThemeSwitch = context => { const { theme } = context; const background = theme.name === 'Dark theme' ? '#2c2f33' : 'white' ; const parameters = { backgrounds : { default : background, }, }; return { parameters, }; }; const themingDecorator = withThemes( null , [theme], { onThemeSwitch });

This way you can have own checks of what the theme is selected and pass what ever color you need.

!important: The addon change background color on each theme selecting. In some scenarios you might want to disable this behavior e.g. if you already using addon-backgrounds. You can disable background switching by passing backgrounds: null in parameters.

Below the use cases for most popular styling libraries:

Using with Emotion

import { ThemeProvider } from 'emotion-theming' ; import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon' ; import { theme } from '../src/theme' ; addDecorator(withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]));

💅 Using with Styled Components

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon' ; import { theme } from '../src/theme' ; addDecorator(withThemes(ThemeProvider, [theme]));

Using with Material-UI

import { red } from '@material-ui/core/colors' ; const theme = { palette : { primary : { main : '#556cd6' , }, secondary : { main : '#19857b' , }, error : { main : red.A400, }, background : { default : '#fff' , }, }, }; export default theme;

import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core' ; import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles' ; import { addDecorator } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withThemes } from '@react-theming/storybook-addon' ; import theme from '../src/theme' ; const providerFn = ( { theme, children } ) => { const muTheme = createMuiTheme(theme); return < ThemeProvider theme = {muTheme} > {children} </ ThemeProvider > ; }; addDecorator(withThemes( null , [theme], { providerFn }));

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core/styles' ; import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles' ; import App from './App' ; import theme from './theme' ; ReactDOM.render( < ThemeProvider theme = {createMuiTheme(theme)} > < App /> </ ThemeProvider > , document .querySelector( '#root' ), );

There is an example app with CRA, Material-UI and Storybook Addon Demo Source

