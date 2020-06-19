props
Because it is just a view template engine:
.hbs,
.ejs and React
.(ts|js)x
Install it:
$ npm install --save @react-ssr/core @react-ssr/express express react react-dom
And add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "node server.js"
}
}
Then, populate files below inside your project:
server.js:
const express = require('express');
const register = require('@react-ssr/express/register');
const app = express();
(async () => {
// register `.jsx` or `.tsx` as a view template engine
await register(app);
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const message = 'Hello World!';
res.render('index', { message });
});
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('> Ready on http://localhost:3000');
});
})();
views/index.jsx:
export default function Index({ message }) {
return <p>{message}</p>;
}
Finally, just run
npm start and go to
http://localhost:3000, and you'll see
Hello World!.
Install it:
# install NestJS dependencies
$ npm install --save @nestjs/core @nestjs/common @nestjs/platform-express reflect-metadata rxjs
# install @react-ssr/nestjs-express
$ npm install --save @react-ssr/core @react-ssr/nestjs-express react react-dom
And add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "ts-node --project tsconfig.server.json server/main.ts"
}
}
Then, populate files below inside your project:
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "esnext",
"module": "esnext",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"jsx": "preserve",
"lib": [
"dom",
"dom.iterable",
"esnext"
],
"strict": true,
"allowJs": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true
},
"exclude": [
"node_modules",
"ssr.config.js",
"dist",
".ssr"
]
}
tsconfig.server.json:
{
"extends": "./tsconfig.json",
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"outDir": "dist"
},
"include": [
"server"
]
}
server/main.ts:
import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core';
import { NestExpressApplication } from '@nestjs/platform-express';
import register from '@react-ssr/nestjs-express/register';
import { AppModule } from './app.module';
(async () => {
const app = await NestFactory.create<NestExpressApplication>(AppModule);
// register `.tsx` as a view template engine
await register(app);
app.listen(3000, async () => {
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:3000`);
});
})();
server/app.module.ts:
import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { AppController } from './app.controller';
@Module({
controllers: [
AppController,
],
})
export class AppModule {}
server/app.controller.ts:
import {
Controller,
Get,
Render,
} from '@nestjs/common';
@Controller()
export class AppController {
@Get()
@Render('index') // this will render `views/index.tsx`
public showHome() {
const user = { name: 'NestJS' };
return { user };
}
}
views/index.tsx:
interface IndexProps {
user: any;
}
const Index = ({ user }: IndexProps) => {
return <p>Hello {user.name}!</p>;
};
export default Index;
Finally, just run
npm start and go to
http://localhost:3000, and you'll see
Hello NestJS!.
ssr.config.js)
Here is the default
ssr.config.js, which is used by
react-ssr when there are no valid values:
module.exports = {
id: 'default',
distDir: '.ssr',
viewsDir: 'views',
staticViews: [],
webpack: (config /* webpack.Configuration */, env /* 'development' | 'production' */) => {
return config;
},
};
ssr.config.js#id
The id of UI framework. (default:
default)
It can be ignored only when the project does not use any UI frameworks.
Supported UI frameworks are:
default doesn't need to be specified in
ssr.config.js)
For example, if we want to use
emotion,
ssr.config.js is like this:
module.exports = {
id: 'emotion',
};
ssr.config.js#distDir
The place where
react-ssr generates production results. (default:
.ssr)
If we use TypeScript or any other library which must be compiled, the config below may be useful:
module.exports = {
// dist folder should be ignored by `.gitignore`
distDir: 'dist/.ssr',
};
ssr.config.js#viewsDir
The place where we put views. (default:
views)
A function
res.render('xxx') will render
views/xxx.jsx or
views/xxx.tsx.
A working example is here: examples/basic-custom-views
ssr.config.js#staticViews
If specified,
react-ssr generates html cache when production:
module.exports = {
staticViews: [
'auth/login',
'auth/register',
'about',
],
};
ssr.config.js#webpack()
module.exports = {
webpack: (config /* webpack.Configuration */, env /* 'development' | 'production' */) => {
// we can override default webpack config here
return config;
},
};
process.env.NODE_ENV
If you set
process.env.REACT_SSR_ENV, you can separate
process.env.NODE_ENV from react-ssr:
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"start": "cross-env NODE_ENV=k8s REACT_SSR_ENV=production node dist/main.js"
}
}
We can extends its default
.babelrc like this:
.babelrc:
{
"presets": [
"@react-ssr/express/babel"
]
}
A working example is here: examples/basic-custom-babelrc
Just put
_app.jsx or
_app.tsx into the views root:
views/_app.jsx:
// we can import global styles or use theming
import '../styles/global.scss';
const App = (props) => {
// yes, this `props` contains data passed from the server
// and also we can inject additional data into pages
const { children, ...rest } = props;
// we can wrap this PageComponent for persisting layout between page changes
const PageComponent = children;
return <PageComponent {...rest} />;
};
export default App;
A working example is here:
Just put
_document.jsx or
_document.tsx into the views root:
views/_document.jsx:
import React from 'react';
import {
Document,
Head,
Main,
} from '@react-ssr/express';
export default class extends Document {
render() {
return (
<html lang="en">
<Head>
<title>Default Title</title>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="minimum-scale=1, initial-scale=1, width=device-width" />
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="/favicon.ico" />
</Head>
<body>
<Main />
</body>
</html>
);
}
}
Note:
<Main /> component directly under
<body> tag and don't wrap
<Main /> component with another components, because this is a hydration target for the client.
And then, use it as always:
views/index.jsx:
const Index = (props) => {
return <p>Hello World!</p>;
};
export default Index;
A working example is here: examples/basic-custom-document
Head
We can use the
Head component in any pages:
views/index.jsx:
import React from 'react';
import { Head } from '@react-ssr/express';
const Index = (props) => {
return (
<React.Fragment>
<Head>
<title>Dynamic Title</title>
<meta name="description" content="Dynamic Description" />
</Head>
<p>Of course, SSR Ready!</p>
</React.Fragment>
);
};
export default Index;
A working example is here: examples/basic-dynamic-head
default doesn't need to be specified in
ssr.config.js)
Like semantic-ui, non CSS-in-JS frameworks are supported without extra configuration.
All we have to do is to load global CSS in
_document or each page:
views/_document.jsx:
import React from 'react';
import {
Document,
Head,
Main,
} from '@react-ssr/express';
export default class extends Document {
render() {
return (
<html>
<Head>
<title>A Sample of Semantic UI React</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui@2.4.2/dist/semantic.min.css" />
</Head>
<body>
<Main />
</body>
</html>
);
}
}
In order to enable SSR, we must install
babel-plugin-import as devDependencies.
And then, populate
.babelrc in your project root:
{
"presets": [
"@react-ssr/express/babel"
],
"plugins": [
[
"import",
{
"libraryName": "antd",
"style": "css"
}
]
]
}
A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-antd
In order to enable SSR, we must install these packages:
And then, populate
.babelrc in your project root:
{
"presets": [
"@react-ssr/express/babel"
],
"plugins": [
"emotion"
]
}
A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-emotion
We can use material-ui without extra configuration.
A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-material-ui
In order to enable SSR, we must install
babel-plugin-styled-components as devDependencies.
And then, populate
.babelrc in your project root:
{
"presets": [
"@react-ssr/express/babel"
],
"plugins": [
"styled-components"
]
}
A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-styled-components
To enable TypeScript engine (
.tsx), just put
tsconfig.json in your project root directory.
The code of TypeScript will be like this:
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "ts-node server.ts"
}
}
server.ts:
import express, { Request, Response } from 'express';
import register from '@react-ssr/express/register';
const app = express();
(async () => {
// register `.tsx` as a view template engine
await register(app);
app.get('/', (req: Request, res: Response) => {
const message = 'Hello World!';
res.render('index', { message });
});
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('> Ready on http://localhost:3000');
});
})();
views/index.tsx:
interface IndexProps {
message: string;
}
export default function Index({ message }: IndexProps) {
return <p>{message}</p>;
}
examples/<example-folder-name>
$ git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/react-ssr.git
$ cd react-ssr
$ lerna bootstrap
$ yarn
$ yarn dev <example-folder-name>
