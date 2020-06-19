Overview

SSR (Server Side Rendering) as a view template engine

Dynamic props Passing the server data to the React client props Suitable for: Admin Panels Blogging

Developer Experience Zero config of webpack and babel HMR (Hot Module Replacement) both scripts and even if styles when process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' Built-in Sass (SCSS) support



Pros and Cons

Pros

Because it is just a view template engine:

It doesn't need to have any APIs, all we have to do is to pass the server data to the client

It supports multiple engines like .hbs , .ejs and React .(ts|js)x

, and React We can use passport authentication as it always is

Cons

It is not so performant, because it assembles the whole HTML on each request

It does not support client side routing

Usage

With @react-ssr/express

Install it:

$ npm install --save @react-ssr/core @react-ssr/express express react react-dom

And add a script to your package.json like this:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "node server.js" } }

Then, populate files below inside your project:

server.js :

const express = require ( 'express' ); const register = require ( '@react-ssr/express/register' ); const app = express(); ( async ( ) => { await register(app); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const message = 'Hello World!' ; res.render( 'index' , { message }); }); app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( '> Ready on http://localhost:3000' ); }); })();

views/index.jsx :

export default function Index ( { message } ) { return < p > {message} </ p > ; }

Finally, just run npm start and go to http://localhost:3000 , and you'll see Hello World! .

With @react-ssr/nestjs-express

Install it:

$ npm install --save @nestjs/core @nestjs/common @nestjs/platform-express reflect-metadata rxjs $ npm install --save @react-ssr/core @react-ssr/nestjs-express react react-dom

And add a script to your package.json like this:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "ts-node --project tsconfig.server.json server/main.ts" } }

Then, populate files below inside your project:

tsconfig.json :

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "esnext" , "module" : "esnext" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "jsx" : "preserve" , "lib" : [ "dom" , "dom.iterable" , "esnext" ], "strict" : true , "allowJs" : true , "skipLibCheck" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true }, "exclude" : [ "node_modules" , "ssr.config.js" , "dist" , ".ssr" ] }

tsconfig.server.json :

{ "extends" : "./tsconfig.json" , "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "outDir" : "dist" }, "include" : [ "server" ] }

server/main.ts :

import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core' ; import { NestExpressApplication } from '@nestjs/platform-express' ; import register from '@react-ssr/nestjs-express/register' ; import { AppModule } from './app.module' ; ( async ( ) => { const app = await NestFactory.create<NestExpressApplication>( AppModule ); await register( app ); app.listen( 3000, async ( ) => { console .log( `> Ready on http: } ); } )( );

server/app.module.ts :

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { AppController } from './app.controller' ; ({ controllers: [ AppController, ], }) export class AppModule {}

server/app.controller.ts :

import { Controller, Get, Render, } from '@nestjs/common' ; () export class AppController { () ( 'index' ) public showHome() { const user = { name: 'NestJS' }; return { user }; } }

views/index.tsx :

interface IndexProps { user: any; } const Index = ({ user }: IndexProps) => { return <p>Hello {user.name}!</p>; }; export default Index;

Finally, just run npm start and go to http://localhost:3000 , and you'll see Hello NestJS! .

Configuration ( ssr.config.js )

Here is the default ssr.config.js , which is used by react-ssr when there are no valid values:

module .exports = { id : 'default' , distDir : '.ssr' , viewsDir : 'views' , staticViews : [], webpack : ( config /* webpack.Configuration */ , env /* 'development' | 'production' */ ) => { return config; }, };

The id of UI framework. (default: default )

It can be ignored only when the project does not use any UI frameworks.

Supported UI frameworks are:

default (the id default doesn't need to be specified in ssr.config.js ) bulma semantic-ui Or any other non CSS-in-JS UI frameworks

default (the id doesn't need to be specified in ) emotion

emotion styled-components

styled-components material-ui

material-ui antd

antd and more...

For example, if we want to use emotion , ssr.config.js is like this:

module .exports = { id : 'emotion' , };

The place where react-ssr generates production results. (default: .ssr )

If we use TypeScript or any other library which must be compiled, the config below may be useful:

module .exports = { distDir : 'dist/.ssr' , };

The place where we put views. (default: views )

A function res.render('xxx') will render views/xxx.jsx or views/xxx.tsx .

A working example is here: examples/basic-custom-views

If specified, react-ssr generates html cache when production:

module .exports = { staticViews : [ 'auth/login' , 'auth/register' , 'about' , ], };

module .exports = { webpack : ( config /* webpack.Configuration */ , env /* 'development' | 'production' */ ) => { return config; }, };

Custom process.env.NODE_ENV

If you set process.env.REACT_SSR_ENV , you can separate process.env.NODE_ENV from react-ssr:

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "cross-env NODE_ENV=k8s REACT_SSR_ENV=production node dist/main.js" } }

Custom Babel Config

We can extends its default .babelrc like this:

.babelrc :

{ "presets" : [ "@react-ssr/express/babel" ] }

A working example is here: examples/basic-custom-babelrc

Custom App

Just put _app.jsx or _app.tsx into the views root:

views/_app.jsx :

import '../styles/global.scss' ; const App = ( props ) => { const { children, ...rest } = props; const PageComponent = children; return < PageComponent { ...rest } /> ; }; export default App;

A working example is here:

Custom Document

Just put _document.jsx or _document.tsx into the views root:

views/_document.jsx :

import React from 'react' ; import { Document, Head, Main, } from '@react-ssr/express' ; export default class extends Document { render() { return ( <html lang="en"> <Head> <title>Default Title</title> <meta charSet="utf-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="minimum-scale=1, initial-scale=1, width=device-width" /> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="/favicon.ico" /> </Head> <body> <Main /> </body> </html> ); } }

Note:

Please put <Main /> component directly under <body> tag and don't wrap <Main /> component with another components, because this is a hydration target for the client.

And then, use it as always:

views/index.jsx :

const Index = ( props ) => { return < p > Hello World! </ p > ; }; export default Index;

A working example is here: examples/basic-custom-document

Dynamic Head

We can use the Head component in any pages:

views/index.jsx :

import React from 'react' ; import { Head } from '@react-ssr/express' ; const Index = ( props ) => { return ( < React.Fragment > < Head > < title > Dynamic Title </ title > < meta name = "description" content = "Dynamic Description" /> </ Head > < p > Of course, SSR Ready! </ p > </ React.Fragment > ); }; export default Index;

A working example is here: examples/basic-dynamic-head

Supported UI Framework

Non CSS-in-JS framework

Like semantic-ui, non CSS-in-JS frameworks are supported without extra configuration.

All we have to do is to load global CSS in _document or each page:

views/_document.jsx :

import React from 'react' ; import { Document, Head, Main, } from '@react-ssr/express' ; export default class extends Document { render() { return ( < html > < Head > < title > A Sample of Semantic UI React </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui@2.4.2/dist/semantic.min.css" /> </ Head > < body > < Main /> </ body > </ html > ); } }

With Ant Design

In order to enable SSR, we must install babel-plugin-import as devDependencies.

And then, populate .babelrc in your project root:

{ "presets" : [ "@react-ssr/express/babel" ], "plugins" : [ [ "import" , { "libraryName" : "antd" , "style" : "css" } ] ] }

A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-antd

With Emotion

In order to enable SSR, we must install these packages:

@emotion/cache as dependencies

create-emotion-server as dependencies

babel-plugin-emotion as devDependencies

And then, populate .babelrc in your project root:

{ "presets" : [ "@react-ssr/express/babel" ], "plugins" : [ "emotion" ] }

A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-emotion

With Material UI

We can use material-ui without extra configuration.

A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-material-ui

With styled-components

In order to enable SSR, we must install babel-plugin-styled-components as devDependencies.

And then, populate .babelrc in your project root:

{ "presets" : [ "@react-ssr/express/babel" ], "plugins" : [ "styled-components" ] }

A working example is here: examples/with-jsx-styled-components

TypeScript Support

To enable TypeScript engine ( .tsx ), just put tsconfig.json in your project root directory.

The code of TypeScript will be like this:

package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "ts-node server.ts" } }

server.ts :

import express, { Request, Response } from 'express' ; import register from '@react-ssr/express/register' ; const app = express(); ( async ( ) => { await register( app ); app. get ( '/', ( req: Request, res: Response ) => { const message = 'Hello World!'; res.render( 'index', { message } ); } ); app.listen( 3000, ( ) => { console .log( '> Ready on http: } ); } )( );

views/index.tsx :

interface IndexProps { message: string; } export default function Index({ message }: IndexProps) { return <p>{message}</p>; }

Packages

Examples

.jsx

.tsx

Real World Examples

Develop examples/<example-folder-name>

$ git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/react-ssr.git $ cd react-ssr $ lerna bootstrap $ yarn $ yarn dev <example-folder-name>

Articles

Introducing an Alternative to NEXT.js

[Express] React as a View Template Engine?

