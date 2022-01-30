react-spring is a cross-platform spring-physics first animation library.

It's as simple as:

const styles = useSpring({ from : { opacity : 0 }, to : { opacity : 1 } }) <animated.div style={styles} />

Just a small bit about us:

Cross-Platform : We support react-dom , react-native , react-three-fiber , react-konva & react-zdog .

: We support , , , & . Versatile : Be declarative with your animations or if you prefer, imperative.

: Be declarative with your animations or if you prefer, imperative. Spring-Physics First: By default animation use springs for fluid interactivity, but we support durations with easings as well.

There's a lot more to be had! Give it a try and find out.

Getting Started

⚡️ Jump Start

Install the entire library npm install react-spring or just install your specific target (recommended) npm install @react-spring/web

import { animated, useSpring } from '@react-spring/web' const FadeIn = ( { isVisible, children } ) => { const styles = useSpring({ opacity : isVisible ? 1 : 0 , y : isVisible ? 0 : 24 }) return < animated.div > {children} </ animated.div > }

It's as simple as that to create scroll-in animations.

📖 Documentation and Examples

More documentation on the project can be found here.

Pages contain their own examples which you can check out there, or open in codesandbox for a more in-depth view!

📣 What others say

Used by

And many others...

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 If you want to join them here, then consider contributing to our Opencollective.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.