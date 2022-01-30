openbase logo
@react-spring/shared

by react-spring
9.3.1 (see all)

✌️ A spring physics based React animation library

Readme


react-spring

A spring-physics first animation library
giving you flexible tools to confidently cast your ideas


react-spring is a cross-platform spring-physics first animation library.

It's as simple as:

const styles = useSpring({
  from: {
    opacity: 0
  },
  to: {
    opacity: 1
  }
})

<animated.div style={styles} />

Just a small bit about us:

  • Cross-Platform: We support react-dom, react-native, react-three-fiber, react-konva & react-zdog.
  • Versatile: Be declarative with your animations or if you prefer, imperative.
  • Spring-Physics First: By default animation use springs for fluid interactivity, but we support durations with easings as well.

There's a lot more to be had! Give it a try and find out.

Getting Started

⚡️ Jump Start

# Install the entire library
npm install react-spring
# or just install your specific target (recommended)
npm install @react-spring/web

import { animated, useSpring } from '@react-spring/web'

const FadeIn = ({ isVisible, children }) => {
  const styles = useSpring({
    opacity: isVisible ? 1 : 0,
    y: isVisible ? 0 : 24
  })

  return <animated.div>{children}</animated.div>
}

It's as simple as that to create scroll-in animations.

📖 Documentation and Examples

More documentation on the project can be found here.

Pages contain their own examples which you can check out there, or open in codesandbox for a more in-depth view!

📣 What others say

Used by

And many others...

