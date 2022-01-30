react-spring is a cross-platform spring-physics first animation library.
It's as simple as:
const styles = useSpring({
from: {
opacity: 0
},
to: {
opacity: 1
}
})
<animated.div style={styles} />
Just a small bit about us:
react-dom,
react-native,
react-three-fiber,
react-konva &
react-zdog.
There's a lot more to be had! Give it a try and find out.
# Install the entire library
npm install react-spring
# or just install your specific target (recommended)
npm install @react-spring/web
import { animated, useSpring } from '@react-spring/web'
const FadeIn = ({ isVisible, children }) => {
const styles = useSpring({
opacity: isVisible ? 1 : 0,
y: isVisible ? 0 : 24
})
return <animated.div>{children}</animated.div>
}
It's as simple as that to create scroll-in animations.
More documentation on the project can be found here.
Pages contain their own examples which you can check out there, or open in codesandbox for a more in-depth view!
And many others...
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 If you want to join them here, then consider contributing to our Opencollective.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.