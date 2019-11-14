Write interactive CLI apps with React

Package Description Version @react-slate/core The core functionality and logic.

Website & documentation

https://zamotany.github.io/react-slate/

Features

Render React apps to: terminal with render terminal in fullscreen mode with renderFullscreen a string with renderToString a JSON tree renderToJson

Use for await to continuously render your app using renderToString or renderToJson .

to continuously render your app using or . Render your app to alternative screen buffer and go back to the previous content upon exit with renderFullscreen .

. Log messages to main screen buffer with console when exiting when in fullscreen mode ( renderFullscreen ).

when exiting when in fullscreen mode ( ). Build layouts with FlexBox (https://github.com/vislyhq/stretch).

Disable colors with NO_COLOR environment variable.

environment variable. Use standard ANSI colors, RBG, Hex and CSS keywords to style your app.

Use built-in <Progress /> and <Spinner /> components.

and components. Get layout information using onLayout prop.

prop. Handle clicks using onClick prop.

prop. Detect mouse wheel events using onWheel prop.

prop. Support for absolute positioning and depth ( zIndex ).

). Built with TypeScript.

Please check out Roadmap for in-progress and planned features.

Limitations

Web components are not compatible.

Strings must be wrapped in a <Text> component.

Installation

yarn add react @react-slate/core

Usage