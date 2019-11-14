Write interactive CLI apps with React
|Package
|Description
|Version
@react-slate/core
|The core functionality and logic.
https://zamotany.github.io/react-slate/
render
renderFullscreen
renderToString
renderToJson
for await to continuously render your app using
renderToString or
renderToJson.
renderFullscreen.
console when exiting when in fullscreen mode (
renderFullscreen).
NO_COLOR environment variable.
<Progress /> and
<Spinner /> components.
onLayout prop.
onClick prop.
onWheel prop.
zIndex).
Please check out Roadmap for in-progress and planned features.
<Text> component.
yarn add react @react-slate/core
import React from 'react';
import { render, View, Text } from '@react-slate/core';
function App() {
return (
<View width="100%" flexDirection="row" justifyContent="center">
<Text color="green" bold>Hello world!</Text>
</View>
);
}
render(<App />);