Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

279

GitHub Stars

390

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-slate

Write interactive CLI apps with React

Build Status MIT License

All Contributors PRs Welcome Chat Code of Conduct

tweet

PackageDescriptionVersion
@react-slate/coreThe core functionality and logic.Version

Website & documentation

https://zamotany.github.io/react-slate/

Features

Please check out Roadmap for in-progress and planned features.

Limitations

  • Web components are not compatible.
  • Strings must be wrapped in a <Text> component.

Installation

yarn add react @react-slate/core

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { render, View, Text } from '@react-slate/core';

function App() {
  return (
    <View width="100%" flexDirection="row" justifyContent="center">
      <Text color="green" bold>Hello world!</Text>
    </View>
  );
}

render(<App />);

