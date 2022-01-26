React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser and server

New react-pdf 2.0 was released. Read about the announcement

This package is used to create PDFs using React. If you wish to display existing PDFs, you may be looking for react-pdf.

How to install

yarn add @react-pdf/renderer

Webpack 5

Webpack 5 doesn't include node shims automatically anymore and we must opt-in to all shims we want. To do this we have to add a few dependencies to our project:

yarn add process browserify-zlib stream-browserify util buffer assert

after the modules are installed, we need to adjust our webpack.config file:

const webpack = require ( "webpack" ); module .exports = { resolve : { fallback : { process : require .resolve( "process/browser" ), zlib : require .resolve( "browserify-zlib" ), stream : require .resolve( "stream-browserify" ), util : require .resolve( "util" ), buffer : require .resolve( "buffer" ), asset : require .resolve( "assert" ), } }, plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ Buffer : [ "buffer" , "Buffer" ], process : "process/browser" , }), ] }

How it works

import React from 'react' ; import { Document, Page, Text, View, StyleSheet } from '@react-pdf/renderer' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ page : { flexDirection : 'row' , backgroundColor : '#E4E4E4' }, section : { margin : 10 , padding : 10 , flexGrow : 1 } }); const MyDocument = () => ( < Document > < Page size = "A4" style = {styles.page} > < View style = {styles.section} > < Text > Section #1 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {styles.section} > < Text > Section #2 </ Text > </ View > </ Page > </ Document > );

Web. Render in DOM

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { PDFViewer } from '@react-pdf/renderer' ; const App = () => ( < PDFViewer > < MyDocument /> </ PDFViewer > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Node. Save in a file

import React from 'react' ; import ReactPDF from '@react-pdf/renderer' ; ReactPDF.render( < MyDocument /> , `${__dirname}/example.pdf`);

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. Looking to contribute? Please check our [contribute] document for more details about how to setup a development environment and submitting code.

Thank you to all our sponsors! [Become a sponsors]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

License

MIT © Diego Muracciole