openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ren

@react-pdf/renderer

by Diego Muracciole
2.0.21 (see all)

📄 Create PDF files using React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

156K

GitHub Stars

10.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

90

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React PDF Viewer

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

8Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser and server

New react-pdf 2.0 was released. Read about the announcement

Lost?

This package is used to create PDFs using React. If you wish to display existing PDFs, you may be looking for react-pdf.

How to install

yarn add @react-pdf/renderer

Webpack 5

Webpack 5 doesn't include node shims automatically anymore and we must opt-in to all shims we want. To do this we have to add a few dependencies to our project:

yarn add process browserify-zlib stream-browserify util buffer assert

after the modules are installed, we need to adjust our webpack.config file:

const webpack = require("webpack");

module.exports = {
  /* ... */

  resolve: {
    fallback: {
      process: require.resolve("process/browser"),
      zlib: require.resolve("browserify-zlib"),
      stream: require.resolve("stream-browserify"),
      util: require.resolve("util"),
      buffer: require.resolve("buffer"),
      asset: require.resolve("assert"),
    }
  },
  plugins: [
    new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
      Buffer: ["buffer", "Buffer"],
      process: "process/browser",
    }),
  ]

  /* ... */
}

How it works

import React from 'react';
import { Document, Page, Text, View, StyleSheet } from '@react-pdf/renderer';

// Create styles
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  page: {
    flexDirection: 'row',
    backgroundColor: '#E4E4E4'
  },
  section: {
    margin: 10,
    padding: 10,
    flexGrow: 1
  }
});

// Create Document Component
const MyDocument = () => (
  <Document>
    <Page size="A4" style={styles.page}>
      <View style={styles.section}>
        <Text>Section #1</Text>
      </View>
      <View style={styles.section}>
        <Text>Section #2</Text>
      </View>
    </Page>
  </Document>
);

Web. Render in DOM

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { PDFViewer } from '@react-pdf/renderer';

const App = () => (
  <PDFViewer>
    <MyDocument />
  </PDFViewer>
);

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Node. Save in a file

import React from 'react';
import ReactPDF from '@react-pdf/renderer';

ReactPDF.render(<MyDocument />, `${__dirname}/example.pdf`);

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. Looking to contribute? Please check our [contribute] document for more details about how to setup a development environment and submitting code.

Sponsors

Thank you to all our sponsors! [Become a sponsors]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

License

MIT © Diego Muracciole

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation8
Easy to Use1
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ruben Haijtema1 Rating0 Reviews
I write code.
6 months ago
evanbf1 Rating0 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Ayush SinhaNoida4 Ratings0 Reviews
A developer, who's looking for more to explore. Part time musician, part time painter. Full time explorer.
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Felipe Cock MartínezMedellín - Colombia4 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant
Benjamin KlopfenstienNetherland Antilles1 Rating0 Reviews
November 29, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rp
react-pdfDisplay PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
367K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rpv
@phuocng/react-pdf-viewerA React component to view a PDF document
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
3K
rph
react-pdf-highlighterSet of React components for PDF annotation
GitHub Stars
577
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
2Unwelcoming Community
pvr
pdf-viewer-reactjsA simple PDF viewer for React js
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-react-pdfviewerSyncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
949
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

React-pdf
react-pdf.orgReact-pdfReact renderer for creating PDF files on the browser and server
@react-pdf/renderer examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@react-pdf/renderer examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @react-pdf/renderer by viewing and forking @react-pdf/renderer example apps on CodeSandbox
Build a React.js PDF Renderer Document Generator in Browser Using react-pdf Library in Javascript Full Project For Beginners - Coding Shiksha
codingshiksha.com1 year agoBuild a React.js PDF Renderer Document Generator in Browser Using react-pdf Library in Javascript Full Project For Beginners - Coding ShikshaBuild a React.js PDF Renderer Document Generator in Browser Using react-pdf Library in Javascript Full Project For Beginners - Coding Shiksha
Generating Pdf documents in React Using React-pdf
dev.to3 years agoGenerating Pdf documents in React Using React-pdfSo in the tutorial, I will try to explain briefly how react-pdf works and also walk you through how to generate PDf from an array of objects.
📄 Create PDF files using React | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.com📄 Create PDF files using React | BestofReactjsdiegomura/react-pdf, React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser and server Lost? This package is used to create PDFs using React. If you wish to display existing