A React component to view a PDF document. It's written in TypeScript, and powered by React hooks completely.
// Core viewer
import { Viewer } from '@react-pdf-viewer/core';
// Plugins
import { defaultLayoutPlugin } from '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout';
// Import styles
import '@react-pdf-viewer/core/lib/styles/index.css';
import '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout/lib/styles/index.css';
// Create new plugin instance
const defaultLayoutPluginInstance = defaultLayoutPlugin();
<Viewer
fileUrl='/assets/pdf-open-parameters.pdf'
plugins={[
// Register plugins
defaultLayoutPluginInstance,
...
]}
/>
Basic features
Customization
You have to purchase a Commercial License at the official website.
This project is developed by Nguyen Huu Phuoc. I love building products and sharing knowledge.
Be my friend on