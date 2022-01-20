React PDF viewer

A React component to view a PDF document. It's written in TypeScript, and powered by React hooks completely.

import { Viewer } from '@react-pdf-viewer/core' ; import { defaultLayoutPlugin } from '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout' ; import '@react-pdf-viewer/core/lib/styles/index.css' ; import '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout/lib/styles/index.css' ; const defaultLayoutPluginInstance = defaultLayoutPlugin(); < Viewer fileUrl = '/assets/pdf-open-parameters.pdf' plugins = {[ // Register plugins defaultLayoutPluginInstance , ... ]} />

Features

Basic features

Support password protected document

Support password protected document Zooming: Support custom levels such as actual size, page fit, and page width

Zooming: Support custom levels such as actual size, page fit, and page width Navigation between pages

Navigation between pages Can go to the first and last pages quickly

Can go to the first and last pages quickly Search for text

Search for text Preview page thumbnails

Preview page thumbnails View and navigate the table of contents

View and navigate the table of contents List and download attachments

List and download attachments Rotating

Rotating Text selection and hand tool modes

Text selection and hand tool modes Different scrolling modes

Different scrolling modes Full screen mode

Full screen mode Can open a file from local. Users can drag and drop a local file to view it

Can open a file from local. Users can drag and drop a local file to view it Download file

Download file View the document properties

View the document properties Support SSR

Support SSR Print

Print Theming

Theming Dark mode

Dark mode Accessibility

Customization

The toolbar can be customized easily

The toolbar can be customized easily All text items can be localized in another language

License

You have to purchase a Commercial License at the official website.

About

This project is developed by Nguyen Huu Phuoc. I love building products and sharing knowledge.

Be my friend on