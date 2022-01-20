openbase logo
Readme

React PDF viewer

A React component to view a PDF document. It's written in TypeScript, and powered by React hooks completely.

React PDF viewer

// Core viewer
import { Viewer } from '@react-pdf-viewer/core';

// Plugins
import { defaultLayoutPlugin } from '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout';

// Import styles
import '@react-pdf-viewer/core/lib/styles/index.css';
import '@react-pdf-viewer/default-layout/lib/styles/index.css';

// Create new plugin instance
const defaultLayoutPluginInstance = defaultLayoutPlugin();

<Viewer
    fileUrl='/assets/pdf-open-parameters.pdf'
    plugins={[
        // Register plugins
        defaultLayoutPluginInstance,
        ...
    ]}
/>

Features

Basic features

  • Support password protected document
  • Zooming: Support custom levels such as actual size, page fit, and page width
  • Navigation between pages
  • Can go to the first and last pages quickly
  • Search for text
  • Preview page thumbnails
  • View and navigate the table of contents
  • List and download attachments
  • Rotating
  • Text selection and hand tool modes
  • Different scrolling modes
  • Full screen mode
  • Can open a file from local. Users can drag and drop a local file to view it
  • Download file
  • View the document properties
  • Support SSR
  • Print
  • Theming
  • Dark mode
  • Accessibility

Customization

  • The toolbar can be customized easily
  • All text items can be localized in another language

License

You have to purchase a Commercial License at the official website.

About

This project is developed by Nguyen Huu Phuoc. I love building products and sharing knowledge.

Be my friend on

