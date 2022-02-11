openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-page/plugins-slate

by react-page
4.3.1 (see all)

Next-gen, highly customizable content editor for the browser - based on React and written in TypeScript. WYSIWYG on steroids.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

8.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ReactPage

Build Status Coverage Status Docs

ReactPage is a smart, extensible and modern editor ("WYSIWYG") for the web written in React. If you are fed up with the limitations of contenteditable, you are in the right place.

ReactPage Demo

Install

yarn add @react-page/editor

or

npm install --save @react-page/editor

There is also a beta release channel, which might contain unstable features:

yarn add @react-page/editor@beta

or

npm install --save @react-page/editor@beta

Demo

A demo can be found on Demo which reflects the stable release channel on npm.

the current beta version is also available as a demo: beta Demo

Documentation

The documentation is available at docs

Documentation for the current beta is at beta docs

Contributors

Made with contributors-img.

  • GuestBell - Customer centric online POS for Hotels and short terms stays.
  • Panter - Software engineering company for custom solutions. Located in Zürich Switzerland.
  • Impact Hub Switzerland - Coworking spaces and community of creators creating a radically collaborative world.

Attributions

Formerly known as ORY Editor

Original Library created by @aeneasr @ory

Follow twitter Follow GitHub

In the wild

  • GuestBell Hotel App - ReactPage is used as CMS for hotel landing pages.
  • Veloplus Online Shop - ReactPage is used to create and display any content page (and the landing page as well)
  • Bike2School - A project to promote going to school by bike. It uses ReactPage for content editing.

Community

join us in the new Discussion board

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial