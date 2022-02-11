ReactPage

ReactPage is a smart, extensible and modern editor ("WYSIWYG") for the web written in React. If you are fed up with the limitations of contenteditable , you are in the right place.

Install

yarn add @react-page/editor

or

npm install --save @react-page/editor

There is also a beta release channel, which might contain unstable features:

yarn add @react-page/editor@beta

or

npm install --save @react-page/editor@beta

Demo

A demo can be found on Demo which reflects the stable release channel on npm.

the current beta version is also available as a demo: beta Demo

Documentation

The documentation is available at docs

Documentation for the current beta is at beta docs

Contributors

Made with contributors-img.

GuestBell - Customer centric online POS for Hotels and short terms stays.

Panter - Software engineering company for custom solutions. Located in Zürich Switzerland.

Impact Hub Switzerland - Coworking spaces and community of creators creating a radically collaborative world.

Attributions

Formerly known as ORY Editor

Original Library created by @aeneasr @ory

In the wild

GuestBell Hotel App - ReactPage is used as CMS for hotel landing pages.

Veloplus Online Shop - ReactPage is used to create and display any content page (and the landing page as well)

Bike2School - A project to promote going to school by bike. It uses ReactPage for content editing.

Community

join us in the new Discussion board