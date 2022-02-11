ReactPage is a smart, extensible and modern editor ("WYSIWYG") for the web written in React. If you are fed up with the limitations of
contenteditable, you are in the right place.
yarn add @react-page/editor
or
npm install --save @react-page/editor
There is also a
beta release channel, which might contain unstable features:
yarn add @react-page/editor@beta
or
npm install --save @react-page/editor@beta
A demo can be found on Demo which reflects the
stable release channel on npm.
the current
beta version is also available as a demo: beta Demo
The documentation is available at docs
Documentation for the current beta is at beta docs
Made with contributors-img.
Formerly known as ORY Editor
Original Library created by @aeneasr @ory