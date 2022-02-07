Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.
If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.
|Name
|Latest Version
|@react-navigation/core
|@react-navigation/native
|@react-navigation/routers
|@react-navigation/stack
|@react-navigation/drawer
|@react-navigation/material-top-tabs
|@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/devtools
Please read through our contribution guide to get started!
Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use
gitpkg.
First install
gitpkg:
yarn global add gitpkg
Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:
cd to the location of the cloned repo
yarn to install any dependencies
cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g.
cd packages/stack for
@react-navigation/stack)
gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo
After publishing, you should see something like this:
Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>
You can now install the dependency in your project:
yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>
Remember to replace
<user>,
<repo> and
<name> with right values.
It's very easy when we wanted to maintain history in react native with the combination of react-navigation library and performance-wise it is similar to native android. when we compare the animation or you can say the transition from one screen to another this is the only part that is kind of lacking in terms of customization.
Awesome library! Ezsy and powerful. The only problem is that you can't navigate easely frol the default header, if you try to add sole buttons on it