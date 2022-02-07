openbase logo
Readme

React Navigation 6

Build Status Code Coverage MIT License

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.

Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.

If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.

Package Versions

NameLatest Version
@react-navigation/corebadge
@react-navigation/nativebadge
@react-navigation/routersbadge
@react-navigation/stackbadge
@react-navigation/drawerbadge
@react-navigation/material-top-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/devtoolsbadge

Contributing

Please read through our contribution guide to get started!

Installing from a fork on GitHub

Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use gitpkg.

First install gitpkg:

yarn global add gitpkg

Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:

  1. Fork this repo to your account and clone the forked repo to your local machine
  2. Open a Terminal and cd to the location of the cloned repo
  3. Run yarn to install any dependencies
  4. If you want to make any changes, make them and commit
  5. Now cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g. cd packages/stack for @react-navigation/stack)
  6. Run gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo

After publishing, you should see something like this:

Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>

You can now install the dependency in your project:

yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>

Remember to replace <user>, <repo> and <name> with right values.

100
Prarthana PandeIndia32 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

For me, this is my go-to library if I want to pass params to different routes. In react I useNavgiate() hook as I find it good but for react-native this makes it very easy to pass params. Highly recommended library to navigate between different routes while passing params for react-native. Documentation is also nice and easy to understand.

1
lepusarcticus
Pumpkin CodesGurugram41 Ratings44 Reviews
January 8, 2021

This library is awesome for navigation in react native if you want a quick setup Pros: 1. Easy to setup 2. Easy to use Cons: 1. Gives a bit of lag 2. Notification handling might be tedious some time in a large application 3. Less native android feeling in this library

1
LMestre14
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

React-navigation is the go to component for navigation in react-native. I've been using this component since it's first version and it has always given me all the necessary tools to implement all my apps. From simple stack navigation, to tabs and drawer (all of these are separate components since the start of version 5) Although it's an all JS component (not native implemented), it will give you all that you need to work on your app without big performance issues, especially if you consider it uses native components like react-native-reanimated and react-nnative-gesture-handler

0
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
February 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Its the base of navigation in react native which superbly done work for what it is meant to be, recently update of navigation 4 to 5 gives much more power of config it in our own way but lesser native touch makes me upset toward using this library, but have to use it because of no other concrete option in the community.

0
Romain-Puech11 Ratings11 Reviews
9 months ago

I agree with the other reviews, however I wanted to add that there is no easy way to navigate from the default header of the stack navigatir, which is not convenient when we want to add sole buttons on it

0

