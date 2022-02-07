Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.
If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.
|Name
|Latest Version
|@react-navigation/core
|@react-navigation/native
|@react-navigation/routers
|@react-navigation/stack
|@react-navigation/drawer
|@react-navigation/material-top-tabs
|@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/devtools
Please read through our contribution guide to get started!
Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use
gitpkg.
First install
gitpkg:
yarn global add gitpkg
Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:
cd to the location of the cloned repo
yarn to install any dependencies
cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g.
cd packages/stack for
@react-navigation/stack)
gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo
After publishing, you should see something like this:
Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>
You can now install the dependency in your project:
yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>
Remember to replace
<user>,
<repo> and
<name> with right values.
For me, this is my go-to library if I want to pass params to different routes. In react I useNavgiate() hook as I find it good but for react-native this makes it very easy to pass params. Highly recommended library to navigate between different routes while passing params for react-native. Documentation is also nice and easy to understand.
This library is awesome for navigation in react native if you want a quick setup Pros: 1. Easy to setup 2. Easy to use Cons: 1. Gives a bit of lag 2. Notification handling might be tedious some time in a large application 3. Less native android feeling in this library
React-navigation is the go to component for navigation in react-native. I've been using this component since it's first version and it has always given me all the necessary tools to implement all my apps. From simple stack navigation, to tabs and drawer (all of these are separate components since the start of version 5) Although it's an all JS component (not native implemented), it will give you all that you need to work on your app without big performance issues, especially if you consider it uses native components like react-native-reanimated and react-nnative-gesture-handler
Its the base of navigation in react native which superbly done work for what it is meant to be, recently update of navigation 4 to 5 gives much more power of config it in our own way but lesser native touch makes me upset toward using this library, but have to use it because of no other concrete option in the community.
I agree with the other reviews, however I wanted to add that there is no easy way to navigate from the default header of the stack navigatir, which is not convenient when we want to add sole buttons on it