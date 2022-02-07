openbase logo
@react-navigation/drawer

by react-navigation
6.1.8

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

Readme

React Navigation 6

Build Status Code Coverage MIT License

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.

Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.

If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.

Package Versions

NameLatest Version
@react-navigation/corebadge
@react-navigation/nativebadge
@react-navigation/routersbadge
@react-navigation/stackbadge
@react-navigation/drawerbadge
@react-navigation/material-top-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/devtoolsbadge

Contributing

Please read through our contribution guide to get started!

Installing from a fork on GitHub

Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use gitpkg.

First install gitpkg:

yarn global add gitpkg

Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:

  1. Fork this repo to your account and clone the forked repo to your local machine
  2. Open a Terminal and cd to the location of the cloned repo
  3. Run yarn to install any dependencies
  4. If you want to make any changes, make them and commit
  5. Now cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g. cd packages/stack for @react-navigation/stack)
  6. Run gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo

After publishing, you should see something like this:

Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>

You can now install the dependency in your project:

yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>

Remember to replace <user>, <repo> and <name> with right values.

jatin269
January 19, 2021
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

It's an awesome part of the react-navigation part when we can hide tabs, I used it for developing the side drawer, as far as performance concern the frames rate is not so high there is a slight delay in the animation. but to prevent rerender we should avoid passing props in this module instead we can use redux for props and state management.

0

