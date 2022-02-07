Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.
If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.
|Name
|Latest Version
|@react-navigation/core
|@react-navigation/native
|@react-navigation/routers
|@react-navigation/stack
|@react-navigation/drawer
|@react-navigation/material-top-tabs
|@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/devtools
Please read through our contribution guide to get started!
Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use
gitpkg.
First install
gitpkg:
yarn global add gitpkg
Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:
cd to the location of the cloned repo
yarn to install any dependencies
cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g.
cd packages/stack for
@react-navigation/stack)
gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo
After publishing, you should see something like this:
Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>
You can now install the dependency in your project:
yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>
Remember to replace
<user>,
<repo> and
<name> with right values.
I used this module once in blue moon types because of some specific requirements such as custom navigation setup, like a Flipkart where logged in and non logged in user can access the app this type of customization is only possible because of this library only. One of the biggest drawback is that one can only use it in only in case of customization of navigation in react native.