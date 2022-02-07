openbase logo
@react-navigation/bottom-tabs

by react-navigation
6.0.9 (see all)

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

276K

GitHub Stars

20.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

141

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Tabs Navigation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
jatin269
parimalyeole1

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Navigation 6

Build Status Code Coverage MIT License

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.

Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.

If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.

Package Versions

NameLatest Version
@react-navigation/corebadge
@react-navigation/nativebadge
@react-navigation/routersbadge
@react-navigation/stackbadge
@react-navigation/drawerbadge
@react-navigation/material-top-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/devtoolsbadge

Contributing

Please read through our contribution guide to get started!

Installing from a fork on GitHub

Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use gitpkg.

First install gitpkg:

yarn global add gitpkg

Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:

  1. Fork this repo to your account and clone the forked repo to your local machine
  2. Open a Terminal and cd to the location of the cloned repo
  3. Run yarn to install any dependencies
  4. If you want to make any changes, make them and commit
  5. Now cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g. cd packages/stack for @react-navigation/stack)
  6. Run gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo

After publishing, you should see something like this:

Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>

You can now install the dependency in your project:

yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>

Remember to replace <user>, <repo> and <name> with right values.

100
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Its super fun while making a stack in the bottom tab with react-navigation bottom tabs and super easy to maintain stack with super customizable and gives us the power to reset the state of the stack while changing the tabs. It's super performant while changing the tab as it clear the previous stack and build the new one. It also prevents the re-renders while changing tabs if we use the redux.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I was looking for a library for adding bottom navigation for React App. then I found this library. I've used this library for my react-app and this works amazingly in the react app. so powerful and easy to use a library by just writing a few lines of code and reading documentation I've added bottom navigation in my react app. Excellent library work is amazing.

0
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

