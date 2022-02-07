Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.
If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.
Please read through our contribution guide to get started!
Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use
gitpkg.
First install
gitpkg:
yarn global add gitpkg
Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:
cd to the location of the cloned repo
yarn to install any dependencies
cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g.
cd packages/stack for
@react-navigation/stack)
gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo
After publishing, you should see something like this:
Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>
You can now install the dependency in your project:
yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>
Remember to replace
<user>,
<repo> and
<name> with right values.
Its super fun while making a stack in the bottom tab with react-navigation bottom tabs and super easy to maintain stack with super customizable and gives us the power to reset the state of the stack while changing the tabs. It's super performant while changing the tab as it clear the previous stack and build the new one. It also prevents the re-renders while changing tabs if we use the redux.
I was looking for a library for adding bottom navigation for React App. then I found this library. I've used this library for my react-app and this works amazingly in the react app. so powerful and easy to use a library by just writing a few lines of code and reading documentation I've added bottom navigation in my react app. Excellent library work is amazing.