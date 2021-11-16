React Native 네이버 로그인 라이브러리 입니다. 자세한 예제는 NaverLoginExample에서 확인 가능합니다
typescript와
flow를 지원합니다
$ npm install @react-native-seoul/naver-login --save
또는
$ yarn add @react-native-seoul/naver-login
$ react-native link @react-native-seoul/naver-login
Autolinking이 지원됩니다.
iOS의 경우 추가적으로 pod install이 필요합니다.
cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step
프로젝트 링크(Xcode project 와 Build Phase에 libRNNaverLogin.a 파일 링크)는 react-native link 명령어를 통하여 세팅이 되며 추가적인 세팅, 주의사항은 아래와 같습니다.
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>naversearchapp</string>
<string>naversearchthirdlogin</string>
</array>
네이버 문서와 같이 세팅 페이지의 info 탭의 URL Types 에 URL Schemes 를 추가합니다(공식문서를 자세히 읽어볼 것을 추천드립니다)
AppDelegate 클래스에 추가되는 세팅은 매뉴얼로 하셔야 합니다.(예제 프로젝트를 참고 하세요)
[application: openURL: options] 에서는
if ([url.scheme isEqualToString:@"your_apps_urlscheme"]) 을 통하여 이 함수를 사용하는 다른 액션과 구별하시면 됩니다.
#import <NaverThirdPartyLogin/NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection.h>
네이버 로그인만 사용하는 경우
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)app openURL:(NSURL *)url options:(NSDictionary *)options {
return [[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] application:app openURL:url options:options];
}
구글 로그인 등과 같이 사용하는 경우
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(nonnull NSURL *)url options:(nonnull NSDictionary<NSString *,id> *)options {
if ([url.scheme isEqualToString:@"your_apps_urlscheme"]) {
return [[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] application:application openURL:url options:options];
}
return [RNGoogleSignin application:application openURL:url options:options];
}
인증방법
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions 메소드 내부에 다음 코드를 추가합니다.
#import <NaverThirdPartyLogin/NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection.h>
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... }
[[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] setIsNaverAppOauthEnable:YES];
[[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] setIsInAppOauthEnable:YES];
RN >= 0.60에서는 Autolinking이 지원되어 proguard를 제외한 별도의 설정이 필요하지 않습니다.
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
Add
import com.dooboolab.naverlogin.RNNaverLoginPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
Add
new RNNaverLoginPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
packages.add(new RNNaverLoginPackage());
Append the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-seoul-naver-login'
project(':react-native-seoul-naver-login').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-seoul/naver-login/android')
Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-seoul-naver-login')
app/build.gradle file =>
defaultConfig 에
applicationId가 셋팅 되어 있는지 확인하세요
android {
compileSdkVersion 23
buildToolsVersion "23.0.3"
...
defaultConfig {
applicationId "com.my.app.name"
...
}
android {
lintOptions {
checkReleaseBuilds false
// Or, if you prefer, you can continue to check for errors in release builds,
// but continue the build even when errors are found:
abortOnError false
}
}
<activity
android:name="com.nhn.android.naverlogin.ui.OAuthLoginActivity"
android:screenOrientation="portrait"
android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" />
<activity
android:name="com.nhn.android.naverlogin.ui.OAuthLoginInAppBrowserActivity"
android:label="OAuth2.0 In-app"
android:screenOrientation="portrait" />
해당 코드에서 android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" 관련 오류가 발생할 시 style.xml 파일에 다음과 같이 작성합니다.
<style name="Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar">
<item name="windowNoTitle">true</item>
<item name="windowContentOverlay">@null</item>
</style>
-keep public class com.nhn.android.naverlogin.** {
public protected *;
}
|Func
|Param
|Return
|Description
|login
Object
Promise
|로그인.
|getProfile
String
Promise
|프로필 불러오기.
|logout
|로그아웃.
import React from "react";
import {
Alert,
SafeAreaView,
StyleSheet,
Button,
Platform
} from "react-native";
import { NaverLogin, getProfile } from "@react-native-seoul/naver-login";
const iosKeys = {
kConsumerKey: "VC5CPfjRigclJV_TFACU",
kConsumerSecret: "f7tLFw0AHn",
kServiceAppName: "테스트앱(iOS)",
kServiceAppUrlScheme: "testapp" // only for iOS
};
const androidKeys = {
kConsumerKey: "QfXNXVO8RnqfbPS9x0LR",
kConsumerSecret: "6ZGEYZabM9",
kServiceAppName: "테스트앱(안드로이드)"
};
const initials = Platform.OS === "ios" ? iosKeys : androidKeys;
const App = () => {
const [naverToken, setNaverToken] = React.useState(null);
const naverLogin = props => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
NaverLogin.login(props, (err, token) => {
console.log(`\n\n Token is fetched :: ${token} \n\n`);
setNaverToken(token);
if (err) {
reject(err);
return;
}
resolve(token);
});
});
};
const naverLogout = () => {
NaverLogin.logout();
setNaverToken("");
};
const getUserProfile = async () => {
const profileResult = await getProfile(naverToken.accessToken);
if (profileResult.resultcode === "024") {
Alert.alert("로그인 실패", profileResult.message);
return;
}
console.log("profileResult", profileResult);
};
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<Button
title="네이버 아이디로 로그인하기"
onPress={() => naverLogin(initials)}
/>
{!!naverToken && <Button title="로그아웃하기" onPress={naverLogout} />}
{!!naverToken && (
<Button title="회원정보 가져오기" onPress={getUserProfile} />
)}
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "space-evenly",
alignItems: "center"
}
});
export default App;