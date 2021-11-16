React Native 네이버 로그인 라이브러리 입니다. 자세한 예제는 NaverLoginExample에서 확인 가능합니다

typescript 와 flow 를 지원합니다

Getting started

$ npm install @react-native-seoul/naver-login --save

또는

$ yarn add @react-native-seoul/naver-login

Mostly automatic installation

RN version < 0.60

$ react-native link @react-native-seoul/naver-login

RN version >= 0.60

Autolinking이 지원됩니다.

iOS의 경우 추가적으로 pod install이 필요합니다. cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

Manual installation (Post installation) ❗️Important

iOS

프로젝트 링크(Xcode project 와 Build Phase에 libRNNaverLogin.a 파일 링크)는 react-native link 명령어를 통하여 세팅이 되며 추가적인 세팅, 주의사항은 아래와 같습니다.

[info.plist] 파일 LSApplicationQueriesSchemes 항목에 아래 항목을 추가합니다.

< key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > naversearchapp </ string > < string > naversearchthirdlogin </ string > </ array >

세팅 후 Facebook 관련 세팅을 할 때 이 항목이 지워지는 경우가 있습니다.

네이버 문서와 같이 세팅 페이지의 info 탭의 URL Types 에 URL Schemes 를 추가합니다(공식문서를 자세히 읽어볼 것을 추천드립니다) AppDelegate 클래스에 추가되는 세팅은 매뉴얼로 하셔야 합니다.(예제 프로젝트를 참고 하세요) [application: openURL: options] 에서는 if ([url.scheme isEqualToString:@"your_apps_urlscheme"]) 을 통하여 이 함수를 사용하는 다른 액션과 구별하시면 됩니다. 네이버 로그인만 사용하는 경우 - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)app openURL:( NSURL *)url options:( NSDictionary *)options { return [[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] application:app openURL:url options:options]; } 구글 로그인 등과 같이 사용하는 경우 - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application openURL:( nonnull NSURL *)url options:( nonnull NSDictionary < NSString *, id > *)options { if ([url.scheme isEqualToString: @"your_apps_urlscheme" ]) { return [[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] application:application openURL:url options:options]; } return [RNGoogleSignin application:application openURL:url options:options]; } 인증방법

네이버 앱으로 인증하는 방식을 활성화하려면 앱 델리게이트 didFinishLaunchingWithOptions 메소드 내부에 다음 코드를 추가합니다.

- ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... }

[[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] setIsNaverAppOauthEnable: YES ];

SafariViewContoller에서 인증하는 방식을 활성화하려면 다음 코드를 추가합니다.

[[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] setIsInAppOauthEnable: YES ];

Android

RN >= 0.60에서는 Autolinking이 지원되어 proguard를 제외한 별도의 설정이 필요하지 않습니다.

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.dooboolab.naverlogin.RNNaverLoginPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

Add new RNNaverLoginPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new RNNaverLoginPackage());

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-seoul-naver-login' project ( ':react-native-seoul-naver-login' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-seoul/naver-login/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-seoul-naver-login' )

Additional Check in Android

app/build.gradle file => defaultConfig 에 applicationId 가 셋팅 되어 있는지 확인하세요

android { compileSdkVersion 23 buildToolsVersion "23.0.3" ... defaultConfig { applicationId "com.my.app.name" ... }

Build 과정에서 WrongManifestParent 에러 발생 시 (로그에 나오는 대로)아래 코드를 app/build.gradle 에 추가해 줍니다.

android { lintOptions { checkReleaseBuilds false abortOnError false } }

필요하면 Manifest 파일에 Activity 를 추가합니다. 첫번째 항목이 있으면 중복된다는 에러가 날 수도 있습니다. (1.3 이후 기준)

< activity android:name = "com.nhn.android.naverlogin.ui.OAuthLoginActivity" android:screenOrientation = "portrait" android:theme = "@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" /> < activity android:name = "com.nhn.android.naverlogin.ui.OAuthLoginInAppBrowserActivity" android:label = "OAuth2.0 In-app" android:screenOrientation = "portrait" />

해당 코드에서 android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" 관련 오류가 발생할 시 style.xml 파일에 다음과 같이 작성합니다.

< style name = "Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" > < item name = "windowNoTitle" > true </ item > < item name = "windowContentOverlay" > @null </ item > </ style >

Proguard 적용 제외 설정 네이버 아이디로 로그인 라이브러리는 ProGuard로 코드 난독화를 적용하면 안 됩니다. 네이버 아이디로 로그인 라이브러리를 사용하는 애플리케이션을 .apk 파일로 빌드할 때 ProGuard를 적용한다면, 다음과 같이 proguard-project.txt 파일을 수정해 ProGuard 적용 대상에서 네이버 아이디로 로그인 라이브러리 파일을 제외합니다. 라이브러리 파일의 이름과 폴더는 버전이나 개발 환경에 따라 다를 수 있습니다. (혹은 proguard-rules.pro)

-keep public class com . nhn . android . naverlogin .** { public protected *; }

Methods

Func Param Return Description login Object Promise 로그인. getProfile String Promise 프로필 불러오기. logout 로그아웃.

Usage

자세한 예제는 NaverLoginExample에서 확인하세요