@react-native-seoul/naver-login

by react-native-seoul
2.1.3 (see all)

리엑트 네이티브 네이버 로그인 라이브러리

Documentation
Readme

@react-native-seoul/naver-login

npm version downloads license

React Native 네이버 로그인 라이브러리 입니다. 자세한 예제는 NaverLoginExample에서 확인 가능합니다

typescriptflow를 지원합니다

Getting started

$ npm install @react-native-seoul/naver-login --save
또는
$ yarn add @react-native-seoul/naver-login

Mostly automatic installation

RN version < 0.60

$ react-native link @react-native-seoul/naver-login

RN version >= 0.60

  • Autolinking이 지원됩니다.

  • iOS의 경우 추가적으로 pod install이 필요합니다.

    cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

Manual installation (Post installation) ❗️Important

iOS

프로젝트 링크(Xcode project 와 Build Phase에 libRNNaverLogin.a 파일 링크)는 react-native link 명령어를 통하여 세팅이 되며 추가적인 세팅, 주의사항은 아래와 같습니다.

  1. [info.plist] 파일 LSApplicationQueriesSchemes 항목에 아래 항목을 추가합니다.
   <key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
   <array>
     <string>naversearchapp</string>
     <string>naversearchthirdlogin</string>
   </array>
  • 세팅 후 Facebook 관련 세팅을 할 때 이 항목이 지워지는 경우가 있습니다.

  1. 네이버 문서와 같이 세팅 페이지의 info 탭의 URL Types 에 URL Schemes 를 추가합니다(공식문서를 자세히 읽어볼 것을 추천드립니다)

  2. AppDelegate 클래스에 추가되는 세팅은 매뉴얼로 하셔야 합니다.(예제 프로젝트를 참고 하세요) [application: openURL: options] 에서는 if ([url.scheme isEqualToString:@"your_apps_urlscheme"]) 을 통하여 이 함수를 사용하는 다른 액션과 구별하시면 됩니다.

    #import <NaverThirdPartyLogin/NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection.h>

    네이버 로그인만 사용하는 경우

    - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)app openURL:(NSURL *)url options:(NSDictionary *)options {
   return [[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] application:app openURL:url options:options];
}

    구글 로그인 등과 같이 사용하는 경우

    - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(nonnull NSURL *)url options:(nonnull NSDictionary<NSString *,id> *)options {
  if ([url.scheme isEqualToString:@"your_apps_urlscheme"]) {
    return [[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] application:application openURL:url options:options];
  }

  return [RNGoogleSignin application:application openURL:url options:options];
}

  3. 인증방법

  • 네이버 앱으로 인증하는 방식을 활성화하려면 앱 델리게이트 didFinishLaunchingWithOptions 메소드 내부에 다음 코드를 추가합니다.
#import <NaverThirdPartyLogin/NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection.h>

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... }

[[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] setIsNaverAppOauthEnable:YES];
  • SafariViewContoller에서 인증하는 방식을 활성화하려면 다음 코드를 추가합니다.
[[NaverThirdPartyLoginConnection getSharedInstance] setIsInAppOauthEnable:YES];

Android

RN >= 0.60에서는 Autolinking이 지원되어 proguard를 제외한 별도의 설정이 필요하지 않습니다.

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

  • Add import com.dooboolab.naverlogin.RNNaverLoginPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

  • Add new RNNaverLoginPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

    List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
packages.add(new RNNaverLoginPackage());

  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

    include ':react-native-seoul-naver-login'
project(':react-native-seoul-naver-login').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,    '../node_modules/@react-native-seoul/naver-login/android')

  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:

     implementation project(':react-native-seoul-naver-login')

Additional Check in Android

  1. app/build.gradle file => defaultConfigapplicationId가 셋팅 되어 있는지 확인하세요
android {
    compileSdkVersion 23
    buildToolsVersion "23.0.3"
    ...

    defaultConfig {
        applicationId "com.my.app.name"
        ...
}
  1. Build 과정에서 WrongManifestParent 에러 발생 시 (로그에 나오는 대로)아래 코드를 app/build.gradle 에 추가해 줍니다.
android {
    lintOptions {
        checkReleaseBuilds false
        // Or, if you prefer, you can continue to check for errors in release builds,
        // but continue the build even when errors are found:
        abortOnError false
    }
}
  1. 필요하면 Manifest 파일에 Activity 를 추가합니다. 첫번째 항목이 있으면 중복된다는 에러가 날 수도 있습니다. (1.3 이후 기준)
<activity
  android:name="com.nhn.android.naverlogin.ui.OAuthLoginActivity"
  android:screenOrientation="portrait"
  android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" />
<activity
  android:name="com.nhn.android.naverlogin.ui.OAuthLoginInAppBrowserActivity"
  android:label="OAuth2.0 In-app"
  android:screenOrientation="portrait" />

해당 코드에서 android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" 관련 오류가 발생할 시 style.xml 파일에 다음과 같이 작성합니다.

<style name="Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar">
    <item name="windowNoTitle">true</item>
    <item name="windowContentOverlay">@null</item>
</style>
  1. Proguard 적용 제외 설정 네이버 아이디로 로그인 라이브러리는 ProGuard로 코드 난독화를 적용하면 안 됩니다. 네이버 아이디로 로그인 라이브러리를 사용하는 애플리케이션을 .apk 파일로 빌드할 때 ProGuard를 적용한다면, 다음과 같이 proguard-project.txt 파일을 수정해 ProGuard 적용 대상에서 네이버 아이디로 로그인 라이브러리 파일을 제외합니다. 라이브러리 파일의 이름과 폴더는 버전이나 개발 환경에 따라 다를 수 있습니다. (혹은 proguard-rules.pro)
-keep public class com.nhn.android.naverlogin.** {
       public protected *;
}

Methods

FuncParamReturnDescription
loginObjectPromise로그인.
getProfileStringPromise프로필 불러오기.
logout로그아웃.

Usage

import React from "react";
import {
  Alert,
  SafeAreaView,
  StyleSheet,
  Button,
  Platform
} from "react-native";
import { NaverLogin, getProfile } from "@react-native-seoul/naver-login";

const iosKeys = {
  kConsumerKey: "VC5CPfjRigclJV_TFACU",
  kConsumerSecret: "f7tLFw0AHn",
  kServiceAppName: "테스트앱(iOS)",
  kServiceAppUrlScheme: "testapp" // only for iOS
};

const androidKeys = {
  kConsumerKey: "QfXNXVO8RnqfbPS9x0LR",
  kConsumerSecret: "6ZGEYZabM9",
  kServiceAppName: "테스트앱(안드로이드)"
};

const initials = Platform.OS === "ios" ? iosKeys : androidKeys;

const App = () => {
  const [naverToken, setNaverToken] = React.useState(null);

  const naverLogin = props => {
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
      NaverLogin.login(props, (err, token) => {
        console.log(`\n\n  Token is fetched  :: ${token} \n\n`);
        setNaverToken(token);
        if (err) {
          reject(err);
          return;
        }
        resolve(token);
      });
    });
  };

  const naverLogout = () => {
    NaverLogin.logout();
    setNaverToken("");
  };

  const getUserProfile = async () => {
    const profileResult = await getProfile(naverToken.accessToken);
    if (profileResult.resultcode === "024") {
      Alert.alert("로그인 실패", profileResult.message);
      return;
    }
    console.log("profileResult", profileResult);
  };

  return (
    <SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
      <Button
        title="네이버 아이디로 로그인하기"
        onPress={() => naverLogin(initials)}
      />
      {!!naverToken && <Button title="로그아웃하기" onPress={naverLogout} />}

      {!!naverToken && (
        <Button title="회원정보 가져오기" onPress={getUserProfile} />
      )}
    </SafeAreaView>
  );
};

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: "space-evenly",
    alignItems: "center"
  }
});

export default App;

