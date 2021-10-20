React Native SegmentedControl library. Use SegmentedControl to render a UISegmentedControl iOS.

For Android and Web, it has a js implementation that mocks iOS 13 style of UISegmentedControl.

For Expo Users: Expo SDK 38 or later is required for this package.

iOS Android Web

Supported React Native Version

react-native-segmented-control react-native v2.2.0 >= 0.62 <= v2.2.0 >= 0.57

This module is NOT supported in the Expo Go app on iOS, because it requires custom native code. You need to use a custom development client or eject into bare workflow in order to use this module on iOS.

Getting started

Install the library using either Yarn:

yarn add @ react - native - segmented - control / segmented - control

or npm:

npm install --save @ react - native - segmented - control / segmented - control

Link

React Native 0.60+

The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:

npx pod-install

For android, no linking is needed, as the module is implemented in js.

For React Native version 0.59 or older ### React Native <= 0.59 run react-native link @react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control or you can follow the instructions to manually link this package. Upgrading to React Native 0.60+ New React Native comes with autolinking feature, which automatically links Native Modules in your project. In order to get it to work, make sure you unlink Segmented Control first: react-native unlink @react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the segmentedControlIos was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import {SegmentedControlIOS} from 'react-native' ;

to:

import SegmentedControl from '@react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control' ;

Usage

Start by importing the library:

Programmatically changing selected index

The selected index can be changed on the fly by assigning the selectedIndex prop to a state variable, then changing that variable. Note that the state variable would need to be updated as the user selects a value and changes the index, as shown in the example below.

import SegmentedControl from '@react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control' ; return ( < SegmentedControl values = {[ ' One ', ' Two ']} selectedIndex = {this.state.selectedIndex} onChange = {(event) => { this.setState({selectedIndex: event.nativeEvent.selectedSegmentIndex}); }} /> );

Reference

Props

Inherits View Props.

enabled

If false the user won't be able to interact with the control. Default value is true.

Type Required bool No

momentary

If true, then selecting a segment won't persist visually. The onValueChange callback will still work as expected.

Type Required Platform bool No iOS

onChange

Callback that is called when the user taps a segment; passes the event as an argument

Type Required function No

onValueChange

Callback that is called when the user taps a segment; passes the segment's value as an argument

Type Required function No

selectedIndex

The index in props.values of the segment to be (pre)selected.

Type Required number No

tintColor

Accent color of the control.

Type Required string No

backgroundColor

Background color color of the control. (iOS 13+ only)

Type Required Supported Version string No iOS 13+

values

The labels for the control's segment buttons, in order.

Type Required (string number

appearance

(iOS 13+ only) Overrides the control's appearance irrespective of the OS theme

Type Required Platform 'dark', 'light' No iOS, Android, Web

fontStyle

(iOS 13+ only) | Type | Required | Platform | | ------ | -------- | -------- | | object | No | iOS, Android, Web |

An object container

color : color of segment text

: color of segment text fontSize : font-size of segment text

: font-size of segment text fontFamily : font-family of segment text

: font-family of segment text fontWeight : font-weight of segment text

activeFontStyle

(iOS 13+ only) | Type | Required | Platform | | ------ | -------- | -------- | | object | No | iOS, Android, Web |

color : overrides color of selected segment text

: overrides color of selected segment text fontSize : overrides font-size of selected segment text

: overrides font-size of selected segment text fontFamily : overrides font-family of selected segment text

: overrides font-family of selected segment text fontWeight : overrides font-weight of selected segment text

tabStyle

(Android and Web only) Styles the clickable surface which is responsible to change tabs | Type | Required | Platform | | ------ | -------- | -------- | | object | No | Android, Web |

Extends ViewStyles

Tips and Tricks

How can I increase the height of the tab ?

For android and IOS, simply pass prop.style :

{ "height" : number }

For react-native-web, additionally pass :

{ "paddingVertical" : number, or "height" : number }

Adding padding makes text disappear on Android

If padding amount exceeds the fixed height of the container, it will shrink the text. So either increase the height or reduce your padding.

Maintainers

Contributing

Please see the contributing guide .

License