@react-native-picker/picker

by react-native-picker
2.2.1 (see all)

Picker is a cross-platform UI component for selecting an item from a list of options.

Readme

@react-native-picker/picker

npm version Build Supports Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows MIT License Lean Core Extracted

AndroidiOSPickerIOSWindowsMacOS

Supported Versions

@react-native-picker/pickerreact-nativereact-native-windows
>= 2.0.00.61+0.64+
>= 1.16.00.61+0.61+
>= 1.2.00.60+ or 0.59+ with JetifierN/A
>= 1.0.00.57N/A

For Managed Workflow users using Expo 37

This component is not supported in the managed workflow for expo sdk 37. Please import the Picker from react-native. See more info here

Getting started

$ npm install @react-native-picker/picker --save

or

$ yarn add @react-native-picker/picker

For React Native v0.60 and above (Autolinking)

As react-native@0.60 and above supports autolinking there is no need to run the linking process. Read more about autolinking here. This is supported by react-native-windows@0.64 and above.

iOS

CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step:

npx pod-install

Android

No additional step is required.

Windows (expand for details)

Windows

Usage in Windows without autolinking requires the following extra steps:

Add the ReactNativePicker project to your solution.
  1. Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019
  2. Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project Select D:\dev\RNTest\node_modules\@react-native-picker\picker\windows\ReactNativePicker\ReactNativePicker.vcxproj
windows/myapp.sln

Add a reference to ReactNativePicker to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:

Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check ReactNativePicker from Solution Projects.

app.cpp

Add #include "winrt/ReactNativePicker.h" to the headers included at the top of the file.

Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativePicker::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent();.

MacOS

CocoaPods on MacOS needs this extra step (called from the MacOS directory)

pod install
React Native below 0.60 (Link and Manual Installation)

The following steps are only necessary if you are working with a version of React Native lower than 0.60

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link @react-native-picker/picker

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modules @react-native-picker/picker and add RNCPicker.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCPicker.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open application file (android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java)
  • Add import com.reactnativecommunity.picker.RNCPickerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNCPickerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':@react-native-picker_picker'
project(':@react-native-picker_picker').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/@react-native-picker/picker/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(path: ':@react-native-picker_picker')

MacOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modules @react-native-picker/picker and add RNCPicker.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCPicker.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Usage

Import Picker from @react-native-picker/picker:

import {Picker} from '@react-native-picker/picker';

Create state which will be used by the Picker:

const [selectedLanguage, setSelectedLanguage] = useState();

Add Picker like this:

<Picker
  selectedValue={selectedLanguage}
  onValueChange={(itemValue, itemIndex) =>
    setSelectedLanguage(itemValue)
  }>
  <Picker.Item label="Java" value="java" />
  <Picker.Item label="JavaScript" value="js" />
</Picker>

If you want to open/close picker programmatically on android (available from version 1.16.0+), pass ref to Picker:

const pickerRef = useRef();

function open() {
  pickerRef.current.focus();
}

function close() {
  pickerRef.current.blur();
}

return <Picker
  ref={pickerRef}
  selectedValue={selectedLanguage}
  onValueChange={(itemValue, itemIndex) =>
    setSelectedLanguage(itemValue)
  }>
  <Picker.Item label="Java" value="java" />
  <Picker.Item label="JavaScript" value="js" />
</Picker>

Props

Reference

Props

onValueChange

Callback for when an item is selected. This is called with the following parameters:

  • itemValue: the value prop of the item that was selected
  • itemPosition: the index of the selected item in this picker
TypeRequired
functionNo

selectedValue

Value matching value of one of the items. Can be a string or an integer.

TypeRequired
anyNo

style

TypeRequired
pickerStyleTypeNo

testID

Used to locate this view in end-to-end tests.

TypeRequired
stringNo

enabled

If set to false, the picker will be disabled, i.e. the user will not be able to make a selection.

TypeRequiredPlatform
boolNoAndroid, Web, Windows

mode

On Android, specifies how to display the selection items when the user taps on the picker:

  • 'dialog': Show a modal dialog. This is the default.
  • 'dropdown': Shows a dropdown anchored to the picker view
TypeRequiredPlatform
enum('dialog', 'dropdown')NoAndroid

On Android, specifies color of dropdown triangle. Input value should be value that is accepted by react-native processColor function.

TypeRequiredPlatform
ColorValueNoAndroid

On Android, specifies ripple color of dropdown triangle. Input value should be value that is accepted by react-native processColor function.

TypeRequiredPlatform
ColorValueNoAndroid

prompt

Prompt string for this picker, used on Android in dialog mode as the title of the dialog.

TypeRequiredPlatform
stringNoAndroid

itemStyle

Style to apply to each of the item labels.

TypeRequiredPlatform
text stylesNoiOS, Windows

numberOfLines

On Android & iOS, used to truncate the text with an ellipsis after computing the text layout, including line wrapping, such that the total number of lines does not exceed this number. Default is '1'

TypeRequiredPlatform
numberNoAndroid, iOS

onBlur

TypeRequiredPlatform
functionnoAndroid

onFocus

TypeRequiredPlatform
functionnoAndroid

Methods

blur (Android only, lib version 1.16.0+)

Programmatically closes picker

focus (Android only, lib version 1.16.0+)

Programmatically opens picker

PickerItemProps

Props that can be applied to individual Picker.Item

label

Displayed value on the Picker Item

TypeRequired
stringyes

value

Actual value on the Picker Item

TypeRequired
number,stringyes

color

Displayed color on the Picker Item

TypeRequired
ColorValueno

fontFamily

Displayed fontFamily on the Picker Item

TypeRequired
stringno

style

Style to apply to individual item labels.

TypeRequiredPlatform
ViewStylePropnoAndroid

enabled

If set to false, the specific item will be disabled, i.e. the user will not be able to make a selection

@default: true

TypeRequiredPlatform
booleannoAndroid

PickerIOS

Props

Reference

Props

itemStyle

TypeRequired
text stylesNo

onValueChange

TypeRequired
functionNo

selectedValue

TypeRequired
anyNo

