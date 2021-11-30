React Native MaskedView

React Native MaskedView for iOS and Android.

Platforms Supported

iOS

iOS Android

Getting Started

yarn add @ react - native - masked - view / masked - view

or

npm install --save @ react - native - masked - view / masked - view

Using React Native >= 0.60

Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.

iOS Platform: npx pod-install

Using React Native < 0.60

You then need to link the native parts of the library for the platforms you are using. The easiest way to link the library is using the CLI tool by running this command from the root of your project:

react-native link @ react - native - masked - view / masked - view

Usage

Import the MaskedView component from @react-native-masked-view/masked-view and use it like so:

import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import MaskedView from '@react-native-masked-view/masked-view' ; export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( <MaskedView style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'row', height: '100%' }} maskElement={ <View style={{ // Transparent background because mask is based off alpha channel. backgroundColor: 'transparent', flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }} > <Text style={{ fontSize: 60, color: 'black', fontWeight: 'bold', }} > Basic Mask </Text> </View> } > {/* Shows behind the mask, you can put anything here, such as an image */} <View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#324376' }} /> <View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#F5DD90' }} /> <View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#F76C5E' }} /> <View style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', backgroundColor: '#e1e1e1' }} /> </MaskedView> ); } }

The following image demonstrates that you can put almost anything behind the mask. The three examples shown are masked <View> , <Text> , and <Image> .

Props

Reference

maskElement

Type Required element Yes

androidRenderingMode

By default hardware rendering mode will be used for best performance, however if you need to animate your maskElement then you’ll need to switch to software to get your mask to update. This prop only affects Android.