Hey you, yes you!
Do you like this repo, are you using it (are you using it for production apps?! It's cool, we do too!)?
If you have some time to spare, we'd love to get your help!
I hear you ask "Yes, YES, but How?!" (in deafening silence),
well...here are some examples:
You don't need to be a full-fledged maintainer to do those things, however,
if you are interested in becoming one, don't hesitate to reply in this discussion.
Thanks 🙇
An unofficial React Native library for building maps with
the Mapbox Maps SDK for iOS and Mapbox Maps SDK for Android
We also support MapLibre flavors of Mapbox SDKs now 🎉
# install with Yarn
yarn add @react-native-mapbox-gl/maps
# or install with NPM
npm install @react-native-mapbox-gl/maps --save
For more information, check out our Getting Started section
Before you run your project be sure you have completeded the Installation Guides for Android or iOS.
# Run with yarn
yarn run ios
# or Run with NPM
npm run ios
# Run with yarn
yarn run android
# or Run with NPM
npm run android
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import MapboxGL from '@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps';
MapboxGL.setAccessToken('<YOUR_ACCESSTOKEN>');
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
page: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF'
},
container: {
height: 300,
width: 300,
backgroundColor: 'tomato'
},
map: {
flex: 1
}
});
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.page}>
<View style={styles.container}>
<MapboxGL.MapView style={styles.map} />
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use it with custom dev clients.
This library provides some mocks which are necessary for running tests.
Example:
"jest": {
"preset": "react-native",
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps/setup-jest"]
}
Used this library for setting up maps in my tidal chart application, and found it incredibly easy to get up and running. Beyond just being able to display the tide station locations, and make them clickable to open details, it was also dead simple to display and track user location. Very easy to customize, and beautiful looking maps. All well supported by React Native. Docs are a little sparse though - found I had to learn by examining the examples. Thankfully there's a TON of great examples in the package.