Readme


🟥 Future of this repo: participate in the discussion thread 🟥

Call for additional maintainers

Hey you, yes you!
Do you like this repo, are you using it (are you using it for production apps?! It's cool, we do too!)?

If you have some time to spare, we'd love to get your help!
I hear you ask "Yes, YES, but How?!" (in deafening silence),
well...here are some examples:

  • check our docs (still up to date? need some edits?)
  • review issue tickets and reply with helpful answers
  • join the Gitter chat and engage with other users
  • review PRs and comment on things you notice
  • actively help move the project forward by submitting PRs that introduce fixes and features

You don't need to be a full-fledged maintainer to do those things, however,
if you are interested in becoming one, don't hesitate to reply in this discussion.

Thanks 🙇



Mapbox Maps SDK for React Native

An unofficial React Native library for building maps with
the Mapbox Maps SDK for iOS and Mapbox Maps SDK for Android

We also support MapLibre flavors of Mapbox SDKs now 🎉

npm version
Android Build
iOS Build


Indoor Building Map Android Indoor Building Map iOS

Prerequisite

  1. On Android we support from version 6 (API 23) upwards
  2. Please Sign Up to Mapbox to get the Mapbox Access Token.

Dependencies

Installation

Step 1 - Install Package:

# install with Yarn
yarn add @react-native-mapbox-gl/maps


# or install with NPM
npm install @react-native-mapbox-gl/maps --save

Step 2 - Installation Guides:

Getting Started

For more information, check out our Getting Started section

Run Project

Before you run your project be sure you have completeded the Installation Guides for Android or iOS.

Run iOS Simulator

# Run with yarn
yarn run ios

# or Run with NPM
npm run ios

Run Android Emulator

# Run with yarn
yarn run android

# or Run with NPM
npm run android

Adding a map

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import MapboxGL from '@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps';

MapboxGL.setAccessToken('<YOUR_ACCESSTOKEN>');

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  page: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF'
  },
  container: {
    height: 300,
    width: 300,
    backgroundColor: 'tomato'
  },
  map: {
    flex: 1
  }
});

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.page}>
        <View style={styles.container}>
          <MapboxGL.MapView style={styles.map} />
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Documentation

Components

Sources

Layers

Offline

Misc

Expo Support

This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use it with custom dev clients.

Testing with Jest

This library provides some mocks which are necessary for running tests.

Example:

"jest": {
  "preset": "react-native",
  "setupFilesAfterEnv": ["@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps/setup-jest"]
}

Developer Group

Have a question or need some help? Join our Gitter developer group!

100
Ryan Wallace
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Used this library for setting up maps in my tidal chart application, and found it incredibly easy to get up and running. Beyond just being able to display the tide station locations, and make them clickable to open details, it was also dead simple to display and track user location. Very easy to customize, and beautiful looking maps. All well supported by React Native. Docs are a little sparse though - found I had to learn by examining the examples. Thankfully there's a TON of great examples in the package.

0
JepH
1 year ago

