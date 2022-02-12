openbase logo
@react-native-firebase/invites

by invertase
6.0.4 (see all)

🔥 A well-tested feature-rich modular Firebase implementation for React Native. Supports both iOS & Android platforms for all Firebase services.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65

GitHub Stars

9.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

428

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Firebase

NPM downloads NPM version License Maintained with Lerna

Chat on Discord Follow on Twitter Follow on Facebook

React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.

React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;

  • 🧪 Well tested
    • every module is extensively tested to >95% coverage
  • 👁 Well typed
    • first class support for Typescript included
  • 📄 Well documented
    • full reference & installation documentation alongside detailed guides and FAQs
  • 🔥 Mirrors official Firebase Web SDK
    • functions as a drop-in replacement for the Firebase Web SDK in React Native
    • maximizes cross-platform code re-usability e.g. re-using code on web platforms

Firebase Modules

This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.

The main package that you interface with is App (@react-native-firebase/app)

NameDownloads
Analyticsbadge
Appbadge
App Checkbadge
App Distributionbadge
Authenticationbadge
Cloud Firestorebadge
Cloud Functionsbadge
Cloud Messagingbadge
Cloud Storagebadge
Crashlyticsbadge
Dynamic Linksbadge
In-app Messagingbadge
Installationsbadge
MLbadge
Performance Monitoringbadge
Realtime Databasebadge
Remote Configbadge

Documentation

Looking for the Version 5 documentation? View legacy documentation.

Contributing

License

Built and maintained by Invertase.

