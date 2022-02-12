openbase logo
@react-native-firebase/crashlytics

by invertase
13.1.0 (see all)

🔥 A well-tested feature-rich modular Firebase implementation for React Native. Supports both iOS & Android platforms for all Firebase services.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.4K

GitHub Stars

9.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

427

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
sahebrao72
maheshdahatonde

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

React Native Firebase

NPM downloads NPM version License Maintained with Lerna

Chat on Discord Follow on Twitter Follow on Facebook

React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.

React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;

  • 🧪 Well tested
    • every module is extensively tested to >95% coverage
  • 👁 Well typed
    • first class support for Typescript included
  • 📄 Well documented
    • full reference & installation documentation alongside detailed guides and FAQs
  • 🔥 Mirrors official Firebase Web SDK
    • functions as a drop-in replacement for the Firebase Web SDK in React Native
    • maximizes cross-platform code re-usability e.g. re-using code on web platforms

Firebase Modules

This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.

The main package that you interface with is App (@react-native-firebase/app)

NameDownloads
Analyticsbadge
Appbadge
App Checkbadge
App Distributionbadge
Authenticationbadge
Cloud Firestorebadge
Cloud Functionsbadge
Cloud Messagingbadge
Cloud Storagebadge
Crashlyticsbadge
Dynamic Linksbadge
In-app Messagingbadge
Installationsbadge
MLbadge
Performance Monitoringbadge
Realtime Databasebadge
Remote Configbadge

Documentation

Looking for the Version 5 documentation? View legacy documentation.

Contributing

License

Built and maintained by Invertase.

Rate & Review

100
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Unwelcoming Community
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

An Excellent library for monitoring react-native app performance and for tracking issues on react-native app I've used this library for my all react-native app and this work perfect for me using this library i added firebase sdk for tracking crashes, traffic , problem, performance , and app version tracking . very useful library for react-native with amazing performance no an official from firebase but works amazing. easy to use and supports Android, Web, and IOS. with great community support and great documentation

0
Mahesh Dahatonde6 Ratings105 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

I use this in react-native project for checking app performance and checking or finding that app doesn't have any type of issue. This library track all issue in my react-natives projects that's the great feature of this library. I use this library in my most of the react project for tracking apps performance and issues and the main feature of this library Is their support their support is Awesome

0
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

