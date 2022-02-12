React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.
React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;
This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.
The main package that you interface with is
App (
@react-native-firebase/app)
|Name
|Downloads
|Analytics
|App
|App Check
|App Distribution
|Authentication
|Cloud Firestore
|Cloud Functions
|Cloud Messaging
|Cloud Storage
|Crashlytics
|Dynamic Links
|In-app Messaging
|Installations
|ML
|Performance Monitoring
|Realtime Database
|Remote Config
Built and maintained by Invertase.
An Excellent library for monitoring react-native app performance and for tracking issues on react-native app I've used this library for my all react-native app and this work perfect for me using this library i added firebase sdk for tracking crashes, traffic , problem, performance , and app version tracking . very useful library for react-native with amazing performance no an official from firebase but works amazing. easy to use and supports Android, Web, and IOS. with great community support and great documentation
I use this in react-native project for checking app performance and checking or finding that app doesn't have any type of issue. This library track all issue in my react-natives projects that's the great feature of this library. I use this library in my most of the react project for tracking apps performance and issues and the main feature of this library Is their support their support is Awesome