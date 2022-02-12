React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.
React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;
This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.
The main package that you interface with is
App (
@react-native-firebase/app)
|Analytics
|App
|App Check
|App Distribution
|Authentication
|Cloud Firestore
|Cloud Functions
|Cloud Messaging
|Cloud Storage
|Crashlytics
|Dynamic Links
|In-app Messaging
|Installations
|ML
|Performance Monitoring
|Realtime Database
|Remote Config
Required for using firebase services in your react native app. I've had great experience with the firebase system so far. Setup was well documented and straightforward. Docs were very up to date. There is some platform specific setup to get through, but thankfully it went smoothly and I had firebase up and running in my app quickly. I've currently implemented notifications with it, and am starting on setting up analytics, and considering AdMob for some ads as well. It's great that firebase supports so many crucial pieces of app functionality, and that it can all work so seamlessly together. If you're debating whether you should dive into firebase, I'd say just go for it. You won't regret it.