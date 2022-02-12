openbase logo
@react-native-firebase/app

by invertase
13.1.0 (see all)

🔥 A well-tested feature-rich modular Firebase implementation for React Native. Supports both iOS & Android platforms for all Firebase services.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208K

GitHub Stars

9.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

427

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/5
wallacer

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

React Native Firebase

NPM downloads NPM version License Maintained with Lerna

Chat on Discord Follow on Twitter Follow on Facebook

React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.

React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;

  • 🧪 Well tested
    • every module is extensively tested to >95% coverage
  • 👁 Well typed
    • first class support for Typescript included
  • 📄 Well documented
    • full reference & installation documentation alongside detailed guides and FAQs
  • 🔥 Mirrors official Firebase Web SDK
    • functions as a drop-in replacement for the Firebase Web SDK in React Native
    • maximizes cross-platform code re-usability e.g. re-using code on web platforms

Firebase Modules

This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.

The main package that you interface with is App (@react-native-firebase/app)

NameDownloads
Analyticsbadge
Appbadge
App Checkbadge
App Distributionbadge
Authenticationbadge
Cloud Firestorebadge
Cloud Functionsbadge
Cloud Messagingbadge
Cloud Storagebadge
Crashlyticsbadge
Dynamic Linksbadge
In-app Messagingbadge
Installationsbadge
MLbadge
Performance Monitoringbadge
Realtime Databasebadge
Remote Configbadge

Documentation

Looking for the Version 5 documentation? View legacy documentation.

Contributing

License

Built and maintained by Invertase.

1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Required for using firebase services in your react native app. I've had great experience with the firebase system so far. Setup was well documented and straightforward. Docs were very up to date. There is some platform specific setup to get through, but thankfully it went smoothly and I had firebase up and running in my app quickly. I've currently implemented notifications with it, and am starting on setting up analytics, and considering AdMob for some ads as well. It's great that firebase supports so many crucial pieces of app functionality, and that it can all work so seamlessly together. If you're debating whether you should dive into firebase, I'd say just go for it. You won't regret it.

