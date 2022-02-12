openbase logo
@react-native-firebase/analytics

by invertase
14.0.0 (see all)

🔥 A well-tested feature-rich modular Firebase implementation for React Native. Supports both iOS & Android platforms for all Firebase services.

Overview

Readme

React Native Firebase

React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.

React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;

  • 🧪 Well tested
    • every module is extensively tested to >95% coverage
  • 👁 Well typed
    • first class support for Typescript included
  • 📄 Well documented
    • full reference & installation documentation alongside detailed guides and FAQs
  • 🔥 Mirrors official Firebase Web SDK
    • functions as a drop-in replacement for the Firebase Web SDK in React Native
    • maximizes cross-platform code re-usability e.g. re-using code on web platforms

Firebase Modules

This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.

The main package that you interface with is App (@react-native-firebase/app)

NameDownloads
Analyticsbadge
Appbadge
App Checkbadge
App Distributionbadge
Authenticationbadge
Cloud Firestorebadge
Cloud Functionsbadge
Cloud Messagingbadge
Cloud Storagebadge
Crashlyticsbadge
Dynamic Linksbadge
In-app Messagingbadge
Installationsbadge
MLbadge
Performance Monitoringbadge
Realtime Databasebadge
Remote Configbadge

100
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

As a part of the firebase eco system this package is incredibly well documented and supported. It's been easy to get up and running with firebase analytics in my app, and I can't wait to start digging into my results, to tune my app for the best possible user experience and KPIs. If you're already using firebase for other app services, definitely take the time to hook up analytics. It's not much work, and you'll be glad you did.

0
Dayal Sharan SainiBangalore13 Ratings7 Reviews
Developer 💻 | aka Kalyug's Saint 🌚
4 months ago

if you want to develop a hybrid app using react native and also want to use Google analytics then this library is the solution for you. its documentation is very good and easy to implement. after react-native version 0.61, it is much easier to use because now you do not need to link it manually.

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

I've used this library for my React-native App for getting analytics data in my firebase dashboard this tool is very helpful for me its easy to use and easy to implement. with the help of documentation you can implement this tool easily best for analytics library for React-native.

0
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

