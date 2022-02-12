React Native Firebase is a collection of official React Native modules connecting you to Firebase services; each module is a light-weight JavaScript layer connecting you to the native Firebase SDKs for both iOS and Android.
React Native Firebase is built with four key principals in mind;
This is the root of the mono-repo for React Native Firebase, if you're looking for a specific package please select the package link from below.
The main package that you interface with is
App (
@react-native-firebase/app)
|Name
|Downloads
|Analytics
|App
|App Check
|App Distribution
|Authentication
|Cloud Firestore
|Cloud Functions
|Cloud Messaging
|Cloud Storage
|Crashlytics
|Dynamic Links
|In-app Messaging
|Installations
|ML
|Performance Monitoring
|Realtime Database
|Remote Config
Looking for the Version 5 documentation? View legacy documentation.
Built and maintained by Invertase.
As a part of the firebase eco system this package is incredibly well documented and supported. It's been easy to get up and running with firebase analytics in my app, and I can't wait to start digging into my results, to tune my app for the best possible user experience and KPIs. If you're already using firebase for other app services, definitely take the time to hook up analytics. It's not much work, and you'll be glad you did.
if you want to develop a hybrid app using react native and also want to use Google analytics then this library is the solution for you. its documentation is very good and easy to implement. after react-native version 0.61, it is much easier to use because now you do not need to link it manually.
I've used this library for my React-native App for getting analytics data in my firebase dashboard this tool is very helpful for me its easy to use and easy to implement. with the help of documentation you can implement this tool easily best for analytics library for React-native.