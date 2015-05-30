Cookie Manager for React Native
This module was ported from joeferraro/react-native-cookies. This would not exist without the work of the original author, Joe Ferraro.
@react-native-cookies/cookies.
@react-native-community/cookies.
✅ iOS
✅ Android
❌ Expo is working on their own cookie support (https://github.com/expo/expo/issues/6756)
Currently lacking support for Windows, macOS, and web. Support for these platforms will be created when there is a need for them. Starts with a posted issue.
yarn add @react-native-cookies/cookies
Then link the native iOS package
npx pod-install
A cookie object can have one of the following fields:
export interface Cookie {
name: string;
value: string;
path?: string;
domain?: string;
version?: string;
expires?: string;
secure?: boolean;
httpOnly?: boolean;
}
export interface Cookies {
[key: string]: Cookie;
}
import CookieManager from '@react-native-cookies/cookies';
// set a cookie
CookieManager.set('http://example.com', {
name: 'myCookie',
value: 'myValue',
domain: 'some domain',
path: '/',
version: '1',
expires: '2015-05-30T12:30:00.00-05:00'
}).then((done) => {
console.log('CookieManager.set =>', done);
});
*NB:* When no `domain` is specified, url host will be used instead.
*NB:* When no `path` is specified, an empty path `/` will be assumed.
// Set cookies from a response header
// This allows you to put the full string provided by a server's Set-Cookie
// response header directly into the cookie store.
CookieManager.setFromResponse(
'http://example.com',
'user_session=abcdefg; path=/; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2030 00:00:00 -0000; secure; HttpOnly')
.then((success) => {
console.log('CookieManager.setFromResponse =>', success);
});
// Get cookies for a url
CookieManager.get('http://example.com')
.then((cookies) => {
console.log('CookieManager.get =>', cookies);
});
// list cookies (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.getAll()
.then((cookies) => {
console.log('CookieManager.getAll =>', cookies);
});
// clear cookies
CookieManager.clearAll()
.then((success) => {
console.log('CookieManager.clearAll =>', success);
});
// clear a specific cookie by its name (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.clearByName('http://example.com', 'cookie_name')
.then((success) => {
console.log('CookieManager.clearByName =>', success);
});
// flush cookies (ANDROID ONLY)
CookieManager.flush()
.then((success) => {
console.log('CookieManager.flush =>', success);
});
React Native comes with a WebView component, which uses UIWebView on iOS. Introduced in iOS 8 Apple implemented the WebKit-Support with all the performance boost.
Prior to WebKit-Support, cookies would have been stored in
NSHTTPCookieStorage and sharedCookiesEnabled must be set on webviews to ensure access to them.
With WebKit-Support, cookies are stored in a separate webview store
WKHTTPCookieStore and not necessarily shared with other http requests. Caveat is that this store is available upon mounting the component but not necessarily prior so any attempts to set a cookie too early may result in a false positive.
To use WebKit-Support, you should be able to simply make advantage of the react-native-webview as is OR alternatively use the webview component like react-native-wkwebview.
To use this CookieManager with WebKit-Support we extended the interface with the attribute
useWebKit (a boolean value, default:
FALSE) for the following methods:
|Method
|WebKit-Support
|Method-Signature
|getAll
|Yes
CookieManager.getAll(useWebKit:boolean)
|clearAll
|Yes
CookieManager.clearAll(useWebKit:boolean)
|clearByName
|Yes
CookieManager.clearByName(url:string, name: string, useWebKit:boolean)
|get
|Yes
CookieManager.get(url:string, useWebKit:boolean)
|set
|Yes
CookieManager.set(url:string, cookie:object, useWebKit:boolean)
import CookieManager from '@react-native-cookies/cookies';
const useWebKit = true;
// list cookies (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.getAll(useWebKit)
.then((cookies) => {
console.log('CookieManager.getAll from webkit-view =>', cookies);
});
// clear cookies
CookieManager.clearAll(useWebKit)
.then((succcess) => {
console.log('CookieManager.clearAll from webkit-view =>', succcess);
});
// clear cookies with name (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.clearByName('http://example.com', 'cookie name', useWebKit)
.then((succcess) => {
console.log('CookieManager.clearByName from webkit-view =>', succcess);
});
// Get cookies as a request header string
CookieManager.get('http://example.com', useWebKit)
.then((cookies) => {
console.log('CookieManager.get from webkit-view =>', cookies);
});
// set a cookie
const newCookie: = {
name: 'myCookie',
value: 'myValue',
domain: 'some domain',
path: '/',
version: '1',
expires: '2015-05-30T12:30:00.00-05:00'
};
CookieManager.set('http://example.com', newCookie, useWebKit)
.then((res) => {
console.log('CookieManager.set from webkit-view =>', res);
});