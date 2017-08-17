@react-native-component/react-native-smart-splash-screen

A smart splash screen for React Native apps, written in JS, oc and java for cross-platform support. It works on iOS and Android.

Preview

Installation

npm install react- native -smart-splash-screen --save

Notice

It can only be used greater-than-equal react-native 0.4.0 for ios, if you want to use the package less-than react-native 0.4.0, use npm install react-native-smart-splash-screen@untilRN0.40 --save

Installation (iOS)

Drag RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.

Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTSplashScreen.a from the Products folder inside the RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj.

Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains $(SRCROOT)/../../../react-native/React as recursive.

In your project, Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-smart-splash-screen/ios/RCTSplashScreen/RCTSplashScreen

delete your project's LaunchScreen.xib

Drag SplashScreenResource folder to your project if you want change image, replace splash.png or add a image with your custom name

In AppDelegate.m

... # import "RCTSplashScreen.h" ... RCTRootView *rootView = [[ RCTRootView alloc] initWithBundleURL:jsCodeLocation moduleName:@ "ReactNativeComponents" initialProperties: nil launchOptions:launchOptions]; [ RCTSplashScreen open :rootView withImageNamed:@ "splash" ]; rootView.backgroundColor = [[ UIColor alloc] initWithRed: 1 .0f green: 1 .0f blue: 1 .0f alpha: 1 ]; self .window = [[ UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[ UIScreen mainScreen].bounds]; UIViewController *rootViewController = [ UIViewController new]; rootViewController.view = rootView; self .window.rootViewController = rootViewController; [ self .window makeKeyAndVisible]; return YES ;

Installation (Android)

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-smart-splashscreen' project ( ':react-native-smart-splashscreen' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-smart-splash-screen/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-smart-splashscreen' ) }

Add your own drawable/splash.png to android/app/src/main/res/ , it is recommended to add drawable-?dpi folders that you need.

in MainApplication.java

... import com.reactnativecomponent.splashscreen.RCTSplashScreenPackage; ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RCTSplashScreenPackage() ); } ...

in MainActivity.java

... import com.reactnativecomponent.splashscreen.RCTSplashScreen; ... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { RCTSplashScreen.openSplashScreen( this ); super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); }

In android/app/**/styles.xml

... < style name = "AppTheme" parent = "Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar" > < item name = "android:windowIsTranslucent" > true </ item > </ style > ...

Full Demo

see ReactNativeComponentDemos

Usage

... import SplashScreen from 'react-native-smart-splash-screen' ... componentDidMount () { SplashScreen.close({ animationType : SplashScreen.animationType.scale, duration : 850 , delay : 500 , }) } ...

Method