@react-native-component/react-native-smart-splash-screen

A smart splash screen for React Native apps, written in JS, oc and java for cross-platform support. It works on iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-smart-splash-screen --save
It can only be used greater-than-equal react-native 0.4.0 for ios, if you want to use the package less-than react-native 0.4.0, use
npm install react-native-smart-splash-screen@untilRN0.40 --save
Drag RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.
Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTSplashScreen.a from the Products folder inside the RCTSplashScreen.xcodeproj.
Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains $(SRCROOT)/../../../react-native/React as recursive.
In your project, Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-smart-splash-screen/ios/RCTSplashScreen/RCTSplashScreen
delete your project's LaunchScreen.xib
Drag SplashScreenResource folder to your project if you want change image, replace splash.png or add a image with your custom name
In AppDelegate.m
...
#import "RCTSplashScreen.h" //import interface
...
RCTRootView *rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBundleURL:jsCodeLocation
moduleName:@"ReactNativeComponents"
initialProperties:nil
launchOptions:launchOptions];
//[RCTSplashScreen open:rootView];
[RCTSplashScreen open:rootView withImageNamed:@"splash"]; // activate splashscreen, imagename from LaunchScreen.xib
rootView.backgroundColor = [[UIColor alloc] initWithRed:1.0f green:1.0f blue:1.0f alpha:1];
self.window = [[UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[UIScreen mainScreen].bounds];
UIViewController *rootViewController = [UIViewController new];
rootViewController.view = rootView;
self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
[self.window makeKeyAndVisible];
return YES;
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-smart-splashscreen'
project(':react-native-smart-splashscreen').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-smart-splash-screen/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
// From node_modules
compile project(':react-native-smart-splashscreen')
}
Add your own
drawable/splash.png to
android/app/src/main/res/, it is recommended to add
drawable-?dpi folders that you need.
in MainApplication.java
...
import com.reactnativecomponent.splashscreen.RCTSplashScreenPackage; //import package
...
/**
* A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
* or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
*/
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RCTSplashScreenPackage() //register Module
);
}
...
...
import com.reactnativecomponent.splashscreen.RCTSplashScreen; //import RCTSplashScreen
...
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
RCTSplashScreen.openSplashScreen(this); //open splashscreen
//RCTSplashScreen.openSplashScreen(this, true, ImageView.ScaleType.FIT_XY); //open splashscreen fullscreen
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
}
android/app/**/styles.xml
...
<!-- Base application theme. -->
<style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar">
<!-- Customize your theme here. -->
<item name="android:windowIsTranslucent">true</item>
</style>
...
...
import SplashScreen from 'react-native-smart-splash-screen'
...
componentDidMount () {
//SplashScreen.close(SplashScreen.animationType.scale, 850, 500)
SplashScreen.close({
animationType: SplashScreen.animationType.scale,
duration: 850,
delay: 500,
})
}
...
close(animationType, duration, delay) close splash screen with custom animation