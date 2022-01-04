This component allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data. Under the hood it is using the native Android ViewPager and the iOS UIPageViewController implementations. See it in action!

Versions

4.x 5.x iOS iOS support ViewPager1 ViewPager2

Next version

Lazy page loading has been added to the next version. If you would like to test lazy apporach in your app, you can try next version using below command:

yarn add react-native-pager-view@next

Migration

"@react-native-community/viewpager" library has been changed to react-native-pager-view . Here you can find more information, how to migrate pager view to the latest version

Getting started

yarn add react-native-pager-view

Linking

Autolinking will just do the job.

Mostly automatic

react-native link react-native-pager-view

Manual linking

Manually link the library on iOS

Follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your Podfile : pod 'react-native-pager-view' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-pager-view'

Manually link the library on Android

Make the following changes: android/settings.gradle include ':react-native-pager-view' project( ':react-native-pager-view' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pager-view/android' ) android/app/build.gradle dependencies { ... implementation project( ':react-native-pager-view' ) } android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java On top, where imports are: Add import com.reactnativepagerview.PagerViewPackage; Add the PagerViewPackage class to your list of exported packages. protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new PagerViewPackage() ); }

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import PagerView from 'react-native-pager-view' ; const MyPager = () => { return ( < PagerView style = {styles.pagerView} initialPage = {0} > < View key = "1" > < Text > First page </ Text > </ View > < View key = "2" > < Text > Second page </ Text > </ View > </ PagerView > ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ pagerView : { flex : 1 , }, });

Attention: Note that you can only use View components as children of PagerView (cf. folder /example) . For Android if View has own children, set prop collapsable to false https://reactnative.dev/docs/view#collapsable-android, otherwise react-native might remove those children views and and it's children will be rendered as separate pages

Advanced usage

For advanced usage please take a look into our example project

API

Prop Description Platform initialPage Index of initial page that should be selected both scrollEnabled: boolean Should pager view scroll, when scroll enabled both onPageScroll: (e: PageScrollEvent) => void Executed when transitioning between pages (ether because the animation for the requested page has changed or when the user is swiping/dragging between pages) both onPageScrollStateChanged: (e: PageScrollStateChangedEvent) => void Function called when the page scrolling state has changed both onPageSelected: (e: PageSelectedEvent) => void This callback will be called once the ViewPager finishes navigating to the selected page both pageMargin: number Blank space to be shown between pages both keyboardDismissMode: ('none' / 'on-drag') Determines whether the keyboard gets dismissed in response to a drag both orientation: Orientation Set horizontal or vertical scrolling orientation (it does not work dynamically) both transitionStyle: TransitionStyle Use scroll or curl to change transition style (it does not work dynamically) iOS showPageIndicator: boolean Shows the dots indicator at the bottom of the view iOS overScrollMode: OverScollMode Used to override default value of overScroll mode. Can be auto , always or never . Defaults to auto Android offscreenPageLimit: number Set the number of pages that should be retained to either side of the currently visible page(s). Pages beyond this limit will be recreated from the adapter when needed. Defaults to RecyclerView's caching strategy. The given value must either be larger than 0. Android overdrag: boolean Allows for overscrolling after reaching the end or very beginning or pages. Defaults to false iOS layoutDirection: ('ltr' / 'rtl' / 'locale') Specifies layout direction. Use ltr or rtl to set explicitly or locale to deduce from the default language script of a locale. Defaults to locale both

Method Description Platform setPage(index: number) Function to scroll to a specific page in the PagerView. Invalid index is ignored. both setPageWithoutAnimation(index: number) Function to scroll to a specific page in the PagerView. Invalid index is ignored. both setScrollEnabled(scrollEnabled: boolean) A helper function to enable/disable scroll imperatively. The recommended way is using the scrollEnabled prop, however, there might be a case where a imperative solution is more useful (e.g. for not blocking an animation) both

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

Known Issues

flex:1 does not work for child views, please use width:”100%”, height:”100%” instead

[iOS]: In case of UIViewControllerHierarchyInconsistency error, please use below fix:

requestAnimationFrame( () => refPagerView.current?.setPage(index));

Preview

Android

horizontal vertical

iOS

horizontal - scroll horizontal - curl

vertical - scroll vertical - curl

Reanimated onPageScroll handler

An example can be found here

Instructions

To attach reanimated handler with onPageScroll follow the below steps.

function usePageScrollHandler ( handlers, dependencies ) { const {context, doDependenciesDiffer} = useHandler(handlers, dependencies); const subscribeForEvents = [ 'onPageScroll' ]; return useEvent( event => { 'worklet' ; const {onPageScroll} = handlers; if (onPageScroll && event.eventName.endsWith( 'onPageScroll' )) { onPageScroll(event, context); } }, subscribeForEvents, doDependenciesDiffer, ); } import { PagerView } from "react-native-pager-view" ; import Animated from "react-native-reanimated" ; const AnimatedPagerView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(PagerView); const pageScrollHandler = usePageScrollHandler({ onPageScroll : e => { 'worklet' ; offset.value = e.offset; console .log(e.offset, e.position); }, }); < AnimatedPagerView onPageScroll = {pageScrollHandler}/ >

License

MIT