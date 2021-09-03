openbase logo
@react-native-community/toolbar-android

by react-native-community
0.2.1 (see all)

A React Native Component for Android Toolbar

Readme

@react-native-community/toolbar-android

CircleCI Supports Android MIT License npm version Lean Core Extracted

What is it?

A React component that wraps the Android-only Toolbar widget.

This is extracted from react-native per lean core initiative, which removed ToolbarAndroid at v0.61. The goal of this repo is to house the original component and continue to improve and maintain a lean wrapper with zero dependency other than react and react-native.

Alt text

Getting started

yarn add @react-native-community/toolbar-android

or

npm install @react-native-community/toolbar-android --save

Now link the native code with your project:

# RN >= 0.60
npx pod-install

# RN < 0.60
react-native link @react-native-community/toolbar-android

Manual installation

Manually link the library on Android #### `android/settings.gradle` ```groovy include ':react-native-community-toolbar-android' project(':react-native-community-toolbar-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@react-native-community/toolbar-android/android') ```

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   implementation project(':react-native-community-toolbar-android')
}

android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import com.reactnativecommunity.toolbarandroid.ReactToolbarPackage;

Add the toolbar-android class to your list of exported packages.

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new ReactToolbarPackage()
    );
}

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the ToolbarAndroid was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import { ToolbarAndroid } from 'react-native';

to:

import ToolbarAndroid from '@react-native-community/toolbar-android';

Usage

see ToolbarAndroid

Contributors

This module was extracted from react-native core.

License

The library is released under the MIT licence. For more information see LICENSE.

