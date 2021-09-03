@react-native-community/toolbar-android
A React component that wraps the Android-only Toolbar widget.
This is extracted from react-native per lean core initiative, which removed
ToolbarAndroid at v0.61. The goal of this repo is to house the original component and continue to improve and maintain a lean wrapper with zero dependency other than react and react-native.
yarn add @react-native-community/toolbar-android
or
npm install @react-native-community/toolbar-android --save
Now link the native code with your project:
# RN >= 0.60
npx pod-install
# RN < 0.60
react-native link @react-native-community/toolbar-android
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-community-toolbar-android')
}
android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
import com.reactnativecommunity.toolbarandroid.ReactToolbarPackage;
Add the
toolbar-android class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactToolbarPackage()
);
}
react-native module
This module was created when the ToolbarAndroid was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:
import { ToolbarAndroid } from 'react-native';
to:
import ToolbarAndroid from '@react-native-community/toolbar-android';
see ToolbarAndroid
This module was extracted from
react-native core.
The library is released under the MIT licence. For more information see
LICENSE.