@react-native-community/slider

by react-native-community
4.1.12 (see all)

React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

82.4K

GitHub Stars

744

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

104

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Range Slider

Reviews

Readme

@react-native-community/slider

Latest version released on npmjs Build on CircleCI Supported platforms License

React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values.
Currently supported on following platforms:

iOSAndroidWindows
iOS ScreenshotAndroid ScreenshotWindows Screenshot

Installation & Usage

To install this module cd to your project directory and enter the following command:

yarn add @react-native-community/slider

or

npm install @react-native-community/slider --save

If using iOS please remember to install cocoapods by running: npx pod-install
For web support please use @react-native-community/slider@next

The following code presents the basic usage scenario of this library:

import Slider from '@react-native-community/slider';

<Slider
  style={{width: 200, height: 40}}
  minimumValue={0}
  maximumValue={1}
  minimumTrackTintColor="#FFFFFF"
  maximumTrackTintColor="#000000"
/>

Check out the example project for more examples.

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the Slider was split out from the core of React Native.
To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import { Slider } from 'react-native';

to:

import Slider from '@react-native-community/slider';

React Native Compatibility

To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native.

@react-native-community/slider versionRequired React Native Version
4.x.x>=0.60; >=0.62 (on Windows);
3.1.x>=0.60
2.x.x>= 0.60
1.x.x<= 0.59

Properties

PropertyDescriptionTypeRequiredPlatform
styleUsed to style and layout the Slider. See StyleSheet.js and ViewStylePropTypes.js for more info.View.styleNo
disabledIf true the user won't be able to move the slider.
Default value is false.		boolNo
maximumValueInitial maximum value of the slider.
Default value is 1.		numberNo
minimumTrackTintColorThe color used for the track to the left of the button.
Overrides the default blue gradient image on iOS.		colorNo
minimumValueInitial minimum value of the slider.
Default value is 0.		numberNo
onSlidingStartCallback that is called when the user picks up the slider.
The initial value is passed as an argument to the callback handler.		functionNo
onSlidingCompleteCallback that is called when the user releases the slider, regardless if the value has changed.
The current value is passed as an argument to the callback handler.		functionNo
onValueChangeCallback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider.functionNo
stepStep value of the slider. The value should be between 0 and (maximumValue - minimumValue). Default value is 0.
On Windows OS the default value is 1% of slider's range (from minimumValue to maximumValue).		numberNo
maximumTrackTintColorThe color used for the track to the right of the button.
Overrides the default gray gradient image on iOS.		colorNo
testIDUsed to locate this view in UI automation tests.stringNo
valueWrite-only property representing the value of the slider. Can be used to programmaticaly controll the position of the thumb. Entered once at the beginning still acts as an initial value. The value should be between minimumValue and maximumValue, which default to 0 and 1 respectively. Default value is 0.
This is not a controlled component, you don't need to update the value during dragging.		numberNo
tapToSeekPermits tapping on the slider track to set the thumb position.
Defaults to false on iOS. No effect on Android or Windows.		boolNoiOS
invertedReverses the direction of the slider.
Default value is false.		boolNo
verticalChanges the orientation of the slider to vertical, if set to true.
Default value is false.		boolNoWindows
thumbTintColorColor of the foreground switch grip.colorNoAndroid
maximumTrackImageAssigns a maximum track image. Only static images are supported. The leftmost pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track.Image
.propTypes
.source		NoiOS
minimumTrackImageAssigns a minimum track image. Only static images are supported. The rightmost pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track.Image
.propTypes
.source		NoiOS
thumbImageSets an image for the thumb. Only static images are supported. Needs to be a URI of a local or network image; base64-encoded SVG is not supported.Image
.propTypes
.source		No
trackImageAssigns a single image for the track. Only static images are supported. The center pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track.Image
.propTypes
.source		NoiOS
refReference object.MutableRefObjectNoweb
ViewInherited View props...

Contributing

This project uses yarn workspaces to handle its internal dependencies.

  • Make sure to use yarn to install dependencies when implementing changes to this library.
yarn install
  • Make sure your code passes Flow, ESLint and the tests. Run the following to verify:
yarn validate:flow
yarn validate:eslint --fix
yarn test:jest

or 

yarn test

to run them all.

  • Remember to cover your changes with tests if possible.

When creating an issue please remember to specify the platform which the issue occurs on.

Running the example app

While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes.

Setup

  • Clone the repository
  • Run yarn in the root directory to install dependencies, and again in src to create the dist build.
  • (on iOS) Run npx pod-install from the example directory
  • (on Windows) You need to manually link the Slider module to your project.

Start the app

  • Run yarn run:android to run on Android
  • Run yarn run:ios to run on iOS
  • Run yarn run:web to run on web
  • Run yarn run:windows to run on Windows.

Maintainers

Contributors

This module was extracted from react-native core. Please, refer to contributors graph for the complete list of contributors.

Made with ❤️ at Callstack

@callstack/react-native-slider is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!

Like the project? ⚛️ Join the team who does amazing stuff for clients and drives React Native Open Source! 🔥

