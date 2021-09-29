@react-native-community/slider
React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values.
Currently supported on following platforms:
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
To install this module
cd to your project directory and enter the following command:
yarn add @react-native-community/slider
or
npm install @react-native-community/slider --save
If using iOS please remember to install cocoapods by running:
npx pod-install
For web support please use
@react-native-community/slider@next
The following code presents the basic usage scenario of this library:
import Slider from '@react-native-community/slider';
<Slider
style={{width: 200, height: 40}}
minimumValue={0}
maximumValue={1}
minimumTrackTintColor="#FFFFFF"
maximumTrackTintColor="#000000"
/>
Check out the example project for more examples.
Migrating from the core
react-native module
This module was created when the Slider was split out from the core of React Native.
To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:
import { Slider } from 'react-native';
to:
import Slider from '@react-native-community/slider';
To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native.
@react-native-community/slider version
|Required React Native Version
4.x.x
>=0.60;
>=0.62 (on Windows);
3.1.x
>=0.60
2.x.x
>= 0.60
1.x.x
<= 0.59
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Platform
style
|Used to style and layout the
Slider. See
StyleSheet.js and
ViewStylePropTypes.js for more info.
|View.style
|No
disabled
|If true the user won't be able to move the slider.
Default value is false.
|bool
|No
maximumValue
|Initial maximum value of the slider.
Default value is 1.
|number
|No
minimumTrackTintColor
|The color used for the track to the left of the button.
Overrides the default blue gradient image on iOS.
|color
|No
minimumValue
|Initial minimum value of the slider.
Default value is 0.
|number
|No
onSlidingStart
|Callback that is called when the user picks up the slider.
The initial value is passed as an argument to the callback handler.
|function
|No
onSlidingComplete
|Callback that is called when the user releases the slider, regardless if the value has changed.
The current value is passed as an argument to the callback handler.
|function
|No
onValueChange
|Callback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider.
|function
|No
step
|Step value of the slider. The value should be between 0 and (maximumValue - minimumValue). Default value is 0.
On Windows OS the default value is 1% of slider's range (from
minimumValue to
maximumValue).
|number
|No
maximumTrackTintColor
|The color used for the track to the right of the button.
Overrides the default gray gradient image on iOS.
|color
|No
testID
|Used to locate this view in UI automation tests.
|string
|No
value
|Write-only property representing the value of the slider. Can be used to programmaticaly controll the position of the thumb. Entered once at the beginning still acts as an initial value. The value should be between minimumValue and maximumValue, which default to 0 and 1 respectively. Default value is 0.
This is not a controlled component, you don't need to update the value during dragging.
|number
|No
tapToSeek
|Permits tapping on the slider track to set the thumb position.
Defaults to false on iOS. No effect on Android or Windows.
|bool
|No
|iOS
inverted
|Reverses the direction of the slider.
Default value is false.
|bool
|No
vertical
|Changes the orientation of the slider to vertical, if set to
true.
Default value is false.
|bool
|No
|Windows
thumbTintColor
|Color of the foreground switch grip.
|color
|No
|Android
maximumTrackImage
|Assigns a maximum track image. Only static images are supported. The leftmost pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track.
|Image
.propTypes
.source
|No
|iOS
minimumTrackImage
|Assigns a minimum track image. Only static images are supported. The rightmost pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track.
|Image
.propTypes
.source
|No
|iOS
thumbImage
|Sets an image for the thumb. Only static images are supported. Needs to be a URI of a local or network image; base64-encoded SVG is not supported.
|Image
.propTypes
.source
|No
trackImage
|Assigns a single image for the track. Only static images are supported. The center pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track.
|Image
.propTypes
.source
|No
|iOS
ref
|Reference object.
|MutableRefObject
|No
|web
View
|Inherited
View props...
This project uses yarn workspaces to handle its internal dependencies.
yarn to install dependencies when implementing changes to this library.
yarn install
yarn validate:flow
yarn validate:eslint --fix
yarn test:jest
or
yarn test
to run them all.
When creating an issue please remember to specify the platform which the issue occurs on.
While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes.
yarn in the root directory to install dependencies, and again in
src to create the dist build.
npx pod-install from the
example directory
yarn run:android to run on Android
yarn run:ios to run on iOS
yarn run:web to run on web
yarn run:windows to run on Windows.
This module was extracted from
react-native core. Please, refer to contributors graph for the complete list of contributors.
