React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values.

Currently supported on following platforms:

iOS Android Windows

Installation & Usage

To install this module cd to your project directory and enter the following command:

yarn add @ react - native - community / slider

or

npm install @ react - native - community / slider --save

If using iOS please remember to install cocoapods by running: npx pod-install

For web support please use @react-native-community/slider@next

The following code presents the basic usage scenario of this library:

import Slider from '@react-native-community/slider' ; < Slider style = {{width: 200 , height: 40 }} minimumValue = {0} maximumValue = {1} minimumTrackTintColor = "#FFFFFF" maximumTrackTintColor = "#000000" />

Check out the example project for more examples.

Migrating from the core react-native module

This module was created when the Slider was split out from the core of React Native.

To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:

import { Slider } from 'react-native' ;

to:

import Slider from '@react-native-community/slider' ;

React Native Compatibility

To use this library you need to ensure you are using the correct version of React Native.

@react-native-community/slider version Required React Native Version 4.x.x >=0.60 ; >=0.62 (on Windows); 3.1.x >=0.60 2.x.x >= 0.60 1.x.x <= 0.59

Properties

Property Description Type Required Platform style Used to style and layout the Slider . See StyleSheet.js and ViewStylePropTypes.js for more info. View.style No disabled If true the user won't be able to move the slider.

Default value is false. bool No maximumValue Initial maximum value of the slider.

Default value is 1. number No minimumTrackTintColor The color used for the track to the left of the button.

Overrides the default blue gradient image on iOS. color No minimumValue Initial minimum value of the slider.

Default value is 0. number No onSlidingStart Callback that is called when the user picks up the slider.

The initial value is passed as an argument to the callback handler. function No onSlidingComplete Callback that is called when the user releases the slider, regardless if the value has changed.

The current value is passed as an argument to the callback handler. function No onValueChange Callback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider. function No step Step value of the slider. The value should be between 0 and (maximumValue - minimumValue). Default value is 0.

On Windows OS the default value is 1% of slider's range (from minimumValue to maximumValue ). number No maximumTrackTintColor The color used for the track to the right of the button.

Overrides the default gray gradient image on iOS. color No testID Used to locate this view in UI automation tests. string No value Write-only property representing the value of the slider. Can be used to programmaticaly controll the position of the thumb. Entered once at the beginning still acts as an initial value. The value should be between minimumValue and maximumValue, which default to 0 and 1 respectively. Default value is 0.

This is not a controlled component, you don't need to update the value during dragging. number No tapToSeek Permits tapping on the slider track to set the thumb position.

Defaults to false on iOS. No effect on Android or Windows. bool No iOS inverted Reverses the direction of the slider.

Default value is false. bool No vertical Changes the orientation of the slider to vertical, if set to true .

Default value is false. bool No Windows thumbTintColor Color of the foreground switch grip. color No Android maximumTrackImage Assigns a maximum track image. Only static images are supported. The leftmost pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track. Image

.propTypes

.source No iOS minimumTrackImage Assigns a minimum track image. Only static images are supported. The rightmost pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track. Image

.propTypes

.source No iOS thumbImage Sets an image for the thumb. Only static images are supported. Needs to be a URI of a local or network image; base64-encoded SVG is not supported. Image

.propTypes

.source No trackImage Assigns a single image for the track. Only static images are supported. The center pixel of the image will be stretched to fill the track. Image

.propTypes

.source No iOS ref Reference object. MutableRefObject No web View Inherited View props...

Contributing

This project uses yarn workspaces to handle its internal dependencies.

Make sure to use yarn to install dependencies when implementing changes to this library.

yarn install

Make sure your code passes Flow, ESLint and the tests. Run the following to verify:

yarn validate:flow yarn validate:eslint --fix yarn test :jest

or

yarn test

to run them all.

Remember to cover your changes with tests if possible.

When creating an issue please remember to specify the platform which the issue occurs on.

Running the example app

While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes.

Setup

Clone the repository

Run yarn in the root directory to install dependencies, and again in src to create the dist build.

in the root directory to install dependencies, and again in to create the dist build. (on iOS) Run npx pod-install from the example directory

from the directory (on Windows) You need to manually link the Slider module to your project.

Start the app

Run yarn run:android to run on Android

to run on Android Run yarn run:ios to run on iOS

to run on iOS Run yarn run:web to run on web

to run on web Run yarn run:windows to run on Windows.

Maintainers

Contributors

This module was extracted from react-native core. Please, refer to contributors graph for the complete list of contributors.

