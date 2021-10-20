@react-native-community/segmented-control

@react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control
React Native SegmentedControl library. Use SegmentedControl to render a UISegmentedControl iOS.
For Android and Web, it has a js implementation that mocks iOS 13 style of UISegmentedControl.
For Expo Users: Expo SDK 38 or later is required for this package.
|iOS
|Android
|Web
|react-native-segmented-control
|react-native
|v2.2.0
|>= 0.62
|<= v2.2.0
|>= 0.57
This module is NOT supported in the Expo Go app on iOS, because it requires custom native code. You need to use a custom development client or eject into bare workflow in order to use this module on iOS.
Install the library using either Yarn:
yarn add @react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control
or npm:
npm install --save @react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control
The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:
npx pod-install
For android, no linking is needed, as the module is implemented in js.
run
react-native link @react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control
or you can follow the instructions to manually link this package.
New React Native comes with
autolinking feature, which automatically links Native Modules in your project. In order to get it to work, make sure you unlink
Segmented Control first:
react-native unlink @react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control
react-native module
This module was created when the segmentedControlIos was split out from the core of React Native. To migrate to this module you need to follow the installation instructions above and then change you imports from:
import {SegmentedControlIOS} from 'react-native';
to:
import SegmentedControl from '@react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control';
Start by importing the library:
Use
SegmentedControl to render a UISegmentedControl iOS.
The selected index can be changed on the fly by assigning the selectedIndex prop to a state variable, then changing that variable. Note that the state variable would need to be updated as the user selects a value and changes the index, as shown in the example below.
import SegmentedControl from '@react-native-segmented-control/segmented-control';
return (
<SegmentedControl
values={['One', 'Two']}
selectedIndex={this.state.selectedIndex}
onChange={(event) => {
this.setState({selectedIndex: event.nativeEvent.selectedSegmentIndex});
}}
/>
);
Inherits View Props.
enabled
If false the user won't be able to interact with the control. Default value is true.
|Type
|Required
|bool
|No
momentary
If true, then selecting a segment won't persist visually. The
onValueChange callback will still work as expected.
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|bool
|No
|iOS
onChange
Callback that is called when the user taps a segment; passes the event as an argument
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
onValueChange
Callback that is called when the user taps a segment; passes the segment's value as an argument
|Type
|Required
|function
|No
selectedIndex
The index in
props.values of the segment to be (pre)selected.
|Type
|Required
|number
|No
tintColor
Accent color of the control.
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
backgroundColor
Background color color of the control. (iOS 13+ only)
|Type
|Required
|Supported Version
|string
|No
|iOS 13+
values
The labels for the control's segment buttons, in order.
|Type
|Required
|(string
|number
appearance
(iOS 13+ only) Overrides the control's appearance irrespective of the OS theme
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|'dark', 'light'
|No
|iOS, Android, Web
fontStyle
(iOS 13+ only) | Type | Required | Platform | | ------ | -------- | -------- | | object | No | iOS, Android, Web |
An object container
color: color of segment text
fontSize: font-size of segment text
fontFamily: font-family of segment text
fontWeight: font-weight of segment text
activeFontStyle
(iOS 13+ only) | Type | Required | Platform | | ------ | -------- | -------- | | object | No | iOS, Android, Web |
color: overrides color of selected segment text
fontSize: overrides font-size of selected segment text
fontFamily: overrides font-family of selected segment text
fontWeight: overrides font-weight of selected segment text
tabStyle
(Android and Web only) Styles the clickable surface which is responsible to change tabs | Type | Required | Platform | | ------ | -------- | -------- | | object | No | Android, Web |
Extends ViewStyles
For android and IOS, simply pass
prop.style:
{
"height": number
}
For react-native-web, additionally pass :
{
"paddingVertical": number,
or
"height": number
}
If padding amount exceeds the fixed height of the container, it will shrink the text. So either increase the height or reduce your padding.
Please see the
contributing guide.
The library is released under the MIT licence. For more information see
LICENSE.