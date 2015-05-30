openbase logo
@react-native-community/react-native-cookies

by react-native-community
1.1.1 (see all)

🍪 Cookie Manager for React Native

Deprecated!
This module has been renamed to @react-native-community/cookies. Updates will no longer be pushed to this package.

Readme

React Native Cookies - A Cookie Manager for React Native

Cookie Manager for React Native

This module was ported from joeferraro/react-native-cookies. This would not exist without the work of the original author, Joe Ferraro.

Important notices & Breaking Changes

  • v6.0.0: Package name updated to @react-native-cookies/cookies.
  • v5.0.0: Peer Dependency of >= React Native 0.60.2
  • v4.0.0: Android SDK version bumpted to 21
  • v3.0.0: Remove React Native Core dependencies, CookieManager.set() support for Android
  • v2.0.0: Package name updated to @react-native-community/cookies.

Maintainers

Platforms Supported

✅ iOS
✅ Android
❌ Expo is working on their own cookie support (https://github.com/expo/expo/issues/6756)

Currently lacking support for Windows, macOS, and web. Support for these platforms will be created when there is a need for them. Starts with a posted issue.

Installation

yarn add @react-native-cookies/cookies

Then link the native iOS package

npx pod-install

Usage

A cookie object can have one of the following fields:

export interface Cookie {
  name: string;
  value: string;
  path?: string;
  domain?: string;
  version?: string;
  expires?: string;
  secure?: boolean;
  httpOnly?: boolean;
}

export interface Cookies {
  [key: string]: Cookie;
}

import CookieManager from '@react-native-cookies/cookies';

// set a cookie
CookieManager.set('http://example.com', {
  name: 'myCookie',
  value: 'myValue',
  domain: 'some domain',
  path: '/',
  version: '1',
  expires: '2015-05-30T12:30:00.00-05:00'
}).then((done) => {
  console.log('CookieManager.set =>', done);
});

*NB:* When no `domain` is specified, url host will be used instead.
*NB:* When no `path` is specified, an empty path `/` will be assumed.

// Set cookies from a response header
// This allows you to put the full string provided by a server's Set-Cookie
// response header directly into the cookie store.
CookieManager.setFromResponse(
  'http://example.com',
  'user_session=abcdefg; path=/; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2030 00:00:00 -0000; secure; HttpOnly')
    .then((success) => {
      console.log('CookieManager.setFromResponse =>', success);
    });

// Get cookies for a url
CookieManager.get('http://example.com')
  .then((cookies) => {
    console.log('CookieManager.get =>', cookies);
  });

// list cookies (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.getAll()
  .then((cookies) => {
    console.log('CookieManager.getAll =>', cookies);
  });

// clear cookies
CookieManager.clearAll()
  .then((success) => {
    console.log('CookieManager.clearAll =>', success);
  });

// clear a specific cookie by its name (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.clearByName('http://example.com', 'cookie_name')
  .then((success) => {
    console.log('CookieManager.clearByName =>', success);
  });

// flush cookies (ANDROID ONLY)
CookieManager.flush()
  .then((success) => {
    console.log('CookieManager.flush =>', success);
  });

WebKit-Support (iOS only)

React Native comes with a WebView component, which uses UIWebView on iOS. Introduced in iOS 8 Apple implemented the WebKit-Support with all the performance boost.

Prior to WebKit-Support, cookies would have been stored in NSHTTPCookieStorage and sharedCookiesEnabled must be set on webviews to ensure access to them.

With WebKit-Support, cookies are stored in a separate webview store WKHTTPCookieStore and not necessarily shared with other http requests. Caveat is that this store is available upon mounting the component but not necessarily prior so any attempts to set a cookie too early may result in a false positive.

To use WebKit-Support, you should be able to simply make advantage of the react-native-webview as is OR alternatively use the webview component like react-native-wkwebview.

To use this CookieManager with WebKit-Support we extended the interface with the attribute useWebKit (a boolean value, default: FALSE) for the following methods:

MethodWebKit-SupportMethod-Signature
getAllYesCookieManager.getAll(useWebKit:boolean)
clearAllYesCookieManager.clearAll(useWebKit:boolean)
clearByNameYesCookieManager.clearByName(url:string, name: string, useWebKit:boolean)
getYesCookieManager.get(url:string, useWebKit:boolean)
setYesCookieManager.set(url:string, cookie:object, useWebKit:boolean)
Usage
import CookieManager from '@react-native-cookies/cookies';

const useWebKit = true;

// list cookies (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.getAll(useWebKit)
    .then((cookies) => {
        console.log('CookieManager.getAll from webkit-view =>', cookies);
    });

// clear cookies
CookieManager.clearAll(useWebKit)
    .then((succcess) => {
        console.log('CookieManager.clearAll from webkit-view =>', succcess);
    });

// clear cookies with name (IOS ONLY)
CookieManager.clearByName('http://example.com', 'cookie name', useWebKit)
    .then((succcess) => {
        console.log('CookieManager.clearByName from webkit-view =>', succcess);
  });

// Get cookies as a request header string
CookieManager.get('http://example.com', useWebKit)
    .then((cookies) => {
        console.log('CookieManager.get from webkit-view =>', cookies);
    });

// set a cookie
const newCookie: = {
    name: 'myCookie',
    value: 'myValue',
    domain: 'some domain',
    path: '/',
    version: '1',
    expires: '2015-05-30T12:30:00.00-05:00'
};

CookieManager.set('http://example.com', newCookie, useWebKit)
    .then((res) => {
        console.log('CookieManager.set from webkit-view =>', res);
    });

