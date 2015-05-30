@react-native-community/react-native-cookies

React Native Cookies - A Cookie Manager for React Native

Cookie Manager for React Native

This module was ported from joeferraro/react-native-cookies. This would not exist without the work of the original author, Joe Ferraro.

Important notices & Breaking Changes

v6.0.0 : Package name updated to @react-native-cookies/cookies .

: Package name updated to . v5.0.0 : Peer Dependency of >= React Native 0.60.2

: Peer Dependency of >= React Native 0.60.2 v4.0.0 : Android SDK version bumpted to 21

: Android SDK version bumpted to 21 v3.0.0 : Remove React Native Core dependencies, CookieManager.set() support for Android

: Remove React Native Core dependencies, CookieManager.set() support for Android v2.0.0: Package name updated to @react-native-community/cookies .

Maintainers

Platforms Supported

✅ iOS

✅ Android

❌ Expo is working on their own cookie support (https://github.com/expo/expo/issues/6756)

Currently lacking support for Windows, macOS, and web. Support for these platforms will be created when there is a need for them. Starts with a posted issue.

Installation

yarn add @ react - native - cookies / cookies

Then link the native iOS package

npx pod-install

Usage

A cookie object can have one of the following fields:

export interface Cookie { name: string ; value: string ; path?: string ; domain?: string ; version?: string ; expires?: string ; secure?: boolean ; httpOnly?: boolean ; } export interface Cookies { [key: string ]: Cookie; }

import CookieManager from '@react-native-cookies/cookies' ; CookieManager.set( 'http://example.com' , { name : 'myCookie' , value : 'myValue' , domain : 'some domain' , path : '/' , version : '1' , expires : '2015-05-30T12:30:00.00-05:00' }).then( ( done ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.set =>' , done); }); *NB:* When no `domain` is specified, url host will be used instead. *NB:* When no `path` is specified, an empty path `/` will be assumed. CookieManager.setFromResponse( 'http://example.com' , 'user_session=abcdefg; path=/; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2030 00:00:00 -0000; secure; HttpOnly' ) .then( ( success ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.setFromResponse =>' , success); }); CookieManager.get( 'http://example.com' ) .then( ( cookies ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.get =>' , cookies); }); CookieManager.getAll() .then( ( cookies ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.getAll =>' , cookies); }); CookieManager.clearAll() .then( ( success ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.clearAll =>' , success); }); CookieManager.clearByName( 'http://example.com' , 'cookie_name' ) .then( ( success ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.clearByName =>' , success); }); CookieManager.flush() .then( ( success ) => { console .log( 'CookieManager.flush =>' , success); });

React Native comes with a WebView component, which uses UIWebView on iOS. Introduced in iOS 8 Apple implemented the WebKit-Support with all the performance boost.

Prior to WebKit-Support, cookies would have been stored in NSHTTPCookieStorage and sharedCookiesEnabled must be set on webviews to ensure access to them.

With WebKit-Support, cookies are stored in a separate webview store WKHTTPCookieStore and not necessarily shared with other http requests. Caveat is that this store is available upon mounting the component but not necessarily prior so any attempts to set a cookie too early may result in a false positive.

To use WebKit-Support, you should be able to simply make advantage of the react-native-webview as is OR alternatively use the webview component like react-native-wkwebview.

To use this CookieManager with WebKit-Support we extended the interface with the attribute useWebKit (a boolean value, default: FALSE ) for the following methods:

Method WebKit-Support Method-Signature getAll Yes CookieManager.getAll(useWebKit:boolean) clearAll Yes CookieManager.clearAll(useWebKit:boolean) clearByName Yes CookieManager.clearByName(url:string, name: string, useWebKit:boolean) get Yes CookieManager.get(url:string, useWebKit:boolean) set Yes CookieManager.set(url:string, cookie:object, useWebKit:boolean)

