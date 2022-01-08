ProgressBar Component for macOS, iOS (based on UIProgressView), Android, and Windows.

macOS iOS Android Windows >

Getting started

npm install @react-native-community/progress-view --save

or

yarn add @react-native-community/progress-view

Linking

React Native 0.60+ The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:

npx pod-install

React Native <= 0.59

Run the following commands

react-native link @react-native-community/progress-view

Windows

Add the progress-view project to your solution.

Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019 Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project Select node_modules\@react-native-community\progress-view\windows\progress-view\progress-view.vcxproj

Add a reference to progress-view to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:

Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check progress-view from Solution Projects.

Add #include "winrt/progress_view.h" .

Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::progress_view::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent(); .

Manual installation

IOS

Manually linking the library - iOS In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ @react-native-community/progress-view and add RNCProgressView.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCProgressView.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Usage

Import ProgressView from @react-native-community/progress-view

import {ProgressView} from "@react-native-community/progress-view" ;

Add ProgressView like this

<ProgressView progressTintColor= "orange" trackTintColor= "blue" progress={ 0.7 } />

Running Example App

Windows

Clone branch cd into progress_view and run yarn install Start metro server with yarn start:windows Open Visual Studios and open example/windows/ProgressViewExample.sln Set to Debug x64 and start solution

IOS

Clone branch cd into progress-view and run yarn install cd into example/ios and run pod install cd back into progress-view and run yarn ios

macOS

Clone branch cd into progress-view and run yarn install cd into example/macos/example/macos and run pod install Open the newly created example.xcworkspace in Xcode, build, and run

Reference

Props

progress

The progress value (between 0 and 1).

Type Required number No

progressImage

A stretchable image to display as the progress bar.

Type Required Image.propTypes.source No

progressTintColor

The tint color of the progress bar itself.

Type Required string No

progressViewStyle

The progress bar style. Network images only work on Windows.

Type Required enum('default', 'bar') No

trackImage

A stretchable image to display behind the progress bar. Network images only work on Windows.

Type Required Image.propTypes.source No

trackTintColor

The tint color of the progress bar track.

Type Required string No

isIndeterminate

Turns progress bar into an indeterminate progress bar

Type Required Platform bool No Windows

Contributors

License