openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@react-native-community/progress-view

by react-native-community
1.3.1 (see all)

ProgressView Component for react-native iOS/macOS/Windows

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.5K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@react-native-community/progress-view

Build Status Windows CI Status Version Platforms MIT License Lean Core Badge

ProgressBar Component for macOS, iOS (based on UIProgressView), Android, and Windows.

macOSiOSAndroidWindows
>

Getting started

npm install @react-native-community/progress-view --save

or

yarn add @react-native-community/progress-view

Linking

  • React Native 0.60+

    The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:

npx pod-install
  • React Native <= 0.59

Run the following commands

react-native link @react-native-community/progress-view

Windows

Add the progress-view project to your solution.
  1. Open the solution in Visual Studio 2019
  2. Right-click Solution icon in Solution Explorer > Add > Existing Project Select node_modules\@react-native-community\progress-view\windows\progress-view\progress-view.vcxproj
windows/myapp.sln

Add a reference to progress-view to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:

Right-click main application project > Add > Reference... Check progress-view from Solution Projects.

pch.h

Add #include "winrt/progress_view.h".

app.cpp

Add PackageProviders().Append(winrt::progress_view::ReactPackageProvider()); before InitializeComponent();.

Manual installation

IOS

Manually linking the library - iOS
  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modules@react-native-community/progress-view and add RNCProgressView.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNCProgressView.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Usage

Import ProgressView from @react-native-community/progress-view

import {ProgressView} from "@react-native-community/progress-view";

Add ProgressView like this

<ProgressView
          progressTintColor="orange"
          trackTintColor="blue"
          progress={0.7}
/>

Running Example App

Windows

  1. Clone branch
  2. cd into progress_view and run yarn install
  3. Start metro server with yarn start:windows
  4. Open Visual Studios and open example/windows/ProgressViewExample.sln
  5. Set to Debug x64 and start solution

IOS

  1. Clone branch
  2. cd into progress-view and run yarn install
  3. cd into example/ios and run pod install
  4. cd back into progress-view and run yarn ios

macOS

  1. Clone branch
  2. cd into progress-view and run yarn install
  3. cd into example/macos/example/macos and run pod install
  4. Open the newly created example.xcworkspace in Xcode, build, and run

Reference

Props

Reference

Props

progress

The progress value (between 0 and 1).

TypeRequired
numberNo

progressImage

A stretchable image to display as the progress bar.

TypeRequired
Image.propTypes.sourceNo

progressTintColor

The tint color of the progress bar itself.

TypeRequired
stringNo

progressViewStyle

The progress bar style. Network images only work on Windows.

TypeRequired
enum('default', 'bar')No

trackImage

A stretchable image to display behind the progress bar. Network images only work on Windows.

TypeRequired
Image.propTypes.sourceNo

trackTintColor

The tint color of the progress bar track.

TypeRequired
stringNo

isIndeterminate

Turns progress bar into an indeterminate progress bar

TypeRequiredPlatform
boolNoWindows

Contributors

License

The library is released under the MIT license. For more information see LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial