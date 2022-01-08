ProgressBar Component for macOS, iOS (based on UIProgressView), Android, and Windows.
|macOS
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|>
npm install @react-native-community/progress-view --save
or
yarn add @react-native-community/progress-view
React Native 0.60+
The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do is:
npx pod-install
Run the following commands
react-native link @react-native-community/progress-view
progress-view project to your solution.
node_modules\@react-native-community\progress-view\windows\progress-view\progress-view.vcxproj
Add a reference to
progress-view to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
Right-click main application project > Add > Reference...
Check
progress-view from Solution Projects.
Add
#include "winrt/progress_view.h".
Add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::progress_view::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
@react-native-community/progress-view and add
RNCProgressView.xcodeproj
libRNCProgressView.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
Import ProgressView from
@react-native-community/progress-view
import {ProgressView} from "@react-native-community/progress-view";
Add ProgressView like this
<ProgressView
progressTintColor="orange"
trackTintColor="blue"
progress={0.7}
/>
yarn install
yarn start:windows
example/windows/ProgressViewExample.sln
yarn install
pod install
yarn ios
yarn install
pod install
progress
The progress value (between 0 and 1).
|Type
|Required
|number
|No
progressImage
A stretchable image to display as the progress bar.
|Type
|Required
|Image.propTypes.source
|No
progressTintColor
The tint color of the progress bar itself.
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
progressViewStyle
The progress bar style. Network images only work on Windows.
|Type
|Required
|enum('default', 'bar')
|No
trackImage
A stretchable image to display behind the progress bar. Network images only work on Windows.
|Type
|Required
|Image.propTypes.source
|No
trackTintColor
The tint color of the progress bar track.
|Type
|Required
|string
|No
isIndeterminate
Turns progress bar into an indeterminate progress bar
|Type
|Required
|Platform
|bool
|No
|Windows
The library is released under the MIT license. For more information see
LICENSE.